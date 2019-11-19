Medtronic : Raises Adjusted EPS Guidance, Beats 2Q Expectations

By Dave Sebastian



Medtronic PLC (MDT) raised its fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings guidance as it posted higher-than-expected second-quarter results.

The medical-device company now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $5.57 a share to $5.63 a share, compared with its previous guidance of $5.54 a share to $5.60 a share. The range includes a nine cent negative foreign-exchange impact.

The company reported net income of $1.36 billion, or $1.01 a share, compared with $1.12 billion, or 82 cents a share, in the prior year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 95 cents a share.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.31 a share, compared with $1.22 a share in the year-ago period. Analysts were looking for $1.28 a share.

Revenue for the quarter was $7.71 billion, compared with $7.48 billion in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting $7.66 billion.

Medtronic backed its revenue growth guidance of 4% on an organic basis for the full year, and for the growth to accelerate in the second half of the year relative to the first. Revenue growth in fiscal 2020 could be hurt 0.8% to 1.2% if current exchange rates hold, Medtronic said.

Shares of Medtronic rose 0.67% in premarket trading.

