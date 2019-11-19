Log in
Medtronic plc    MDT

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 11/19 01:40:53 pm
114.7150 USD   +3.11%
07:30aMEDTRONIC : Raises Adjusted EPS Guidance, Beats 2Q Expectations
DJ
06:59aMEDTRONIC : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50aMEDTRONIC PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
News 
Medtronic : Raises Adjusted EPS Guidance, Beats 2Q Expectations

Medtronic : Raises Adjusted EPS Guidance, Beats 2Q Expectations

0
11/19/2019 | 07:30am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Medtronic PLC (MDT) raised its fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings guidance as it posted higher-than-expected second-quarter results.

The medical-device company now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $5.57 a share to $5.63 a share, compared with its previous guidance of $5.54 a share to $5.60 a share. The range includes a nine cent negative foreign-exchange impact.

The company reported net income of $1.36 billion, or $1.01 a share, compared with $1.12 billion, or 82 cents a share, in the prior year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 95 cents a share.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.31 a share, compared with $1.22 a share in the year-ago period. Analysts were looking for $1.28 a share.

Revenue for the quarter was $7.71 billion, compared with $7.48 billion in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting $7.66 billion.

Medtronic backed its revenue growth guidance of 4% on an organic basis for the full year, and for the growth to accelerate in the second half of the year relative to the first. Revenue growth in fiscal 2020 could be hurt 0.8% to 1.2% if current exchange rates hold, Medtronic said.

Shares of Medtronic rose 0.67% in premarket trading.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDTRONIC PLC -0.72% 111.25 Delayed Quote.22.31%
SHARE PLC 0.50% 30.4 Delayed Quote.32.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 483 M
EBIT 2020 9 275 M
Net income 2020 5 373 M
Debt 2020 17 729 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,30x
EV / Sales2021 4,99x
Capitalization 149 B
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 118,46  $
Last Close Price 111,25  $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Omar S. Ishrak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Straub Martha President & Director
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC22.31%149 261
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.23.25%41 416
HOYA CORPORATION51.96%34 072
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS39.79%29 822
TERUMO CORPORATION-36.34%26 662
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY28.21%21 162
