Medtronic : Raises FY19 Targets

By Kimberly Chin



Medtronic PLC (MDT) said Tuesday it raised its earnings guidance and narrowed its sales growth view for the full year 2019, attributing its current and upcoming pipeline as presenting opportunities for growth.

For fiscal 2019, the Dublin-based company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to $5.14 to $5.16 a share, up from $5.10 to $5.15 as previously forecasted.

Organic sales are projected to rise 5.25% to 5.5%, compared with its prior forecast of 5% to 5.5%.

The company now anticipates free cash flow between $5 billion and $5.2 billion, up from its previous expectations of $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion.

