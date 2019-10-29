Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medtronic plc    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medtronic Receives FDA “Breakthrough Device Designation” for Developing Fully Implantable Heart Pump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it has received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Medtronic Fully Implantable Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) for patients with advanced heart failure, currently in development.

Currently, LVAD systems include an implanted heart pump to increase the amount of blood that circulates through the body. The pump is connected to a driveline cable that extends outside the body to a controller, which is connected to power sources (AC or DC adapter, batteries). The future system is designed to be fully implanted inside the body.

The FDA Breakthrough Device Program is intended to help patients receive more timely access to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Under the program, the FDA will provide Medtronic with priority review and interactive communication regarding device development and clinical trial protocols, through to commercialization decisions.The Medtronic Fully Implantable LVAD is in early-stage research and development, and is not available for sale anywhere in the world.

In collaboration with leading clinicians, researchers and scientists worldwide, Medtronic offers the broadest range of innovative medical technology for the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrhythmias. The company strives to offer products and services of the highest quality that deliver clinical and economic value to healthcare consumers and providers around the world.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

Tracy McNulty
Public Relations
+1-763-526-2492

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDTRONIC PLC
12:01pMedtronic Receives FDA “Breakthrough Device Designation” for Deve..
GL
10/24MEDTRONIC : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
10/23MEDTRONIC : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar pla..
PU
10/21MEDTRONIC : Sean Salmon Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Me..
PU
10/21MEDTRONIC : Names Sean Salmon Executive VP, President of Diabetes Group
DJ
10/21Sean Salmon Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Medtronic ..
GL
10/17Medtronic Launches the First Artificial Intelligence System for Colonoscopy a..
GL
10/09MEDTRONIC : Says FDA Classifies Sherpa Voluntary Field Action as Class I Recall
DJ
10/09FDA Classifies Medtronic Sherpa Delivery Catheter Field Action Initiated in M..
GL
10/08MEDTRONIC : Gets FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Valiant TAAA Stent Graf..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 486 M
EBIT 2020 9 275 M
Net income 2020 5 496 M
Debt 2020 17 573 M
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,08x
EV / Sales2021 4,77x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 118,50  $
Last Close Price 106,22  $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Omar S. Ishrak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. W. ten Hoedt President-Europe, Middle East & Africa Region
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC16.78%142 512
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.18.28%39 747
HOYA CORPORATION41.44%31 587
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS31.07%27 913
TERUMO CORPORATION-42.43%23 849
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY19.57%20 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group