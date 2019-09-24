Medtronic Surgical Synergy(SM) is Advanced with Range of New Procedural Solutions Unveiled at NASS 2019

michelson_logo

Delivers the Industry’s Most Complete Portfolio of Implants, Biologics, Imaging, Navigation, Robotics, and Surface Technologies Designed to Transform Spine Outcomes

Marks Milestone Surpassing 1,000 Mazor X Stealth Edition™ Robotic-Assisted Surgeries Since Launch in January

New SynergyOLIF360SM Single Position Workflow with Infuse™ Bone Graft

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced the launch of several new procedural solutions for spine surgery, further reinforcing the company’s leadership role in the spine industry. These solutions are part of the company’s market-leading Surgical Synergy platform, which integrates Medtronic technologies intended to create consistent, predictable, and reproducible spine procedures. Medtronic will unveil the new technologies at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2019 Annual Meeting taking place September 25-28 in Chicago. Medtronic is exhibiting at booths #4611 and #4624.

The launch of these innovative solutions coincides with another milestone as Medtronic also announced that the number of Mazor X Stealth Edition™ patient cases surpassed 1,000 since its commercial launch earlier this year. The system combines preoperative planning software, Stealth™ navigation, and robotic-guidance for pedicle screw placement during spinal procedures.

“The breadth of our portfolio is unparalleled, but what truly sets us apart is our deep expertise and experience. Our technologies have been trusted for the treatment of millions of spine patients – and we’re incredibly proud of that,” said Jacob Paul, senior vice president and president of Medtronic’s Spine division, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group. “Providing a truly integrated ecosystem of innovative procedural solutions is in our DNA, and it’s how we transform spine outcomes for physicians and their patients.”

Additional details on the Medtronic launches and activities at NASS include:

SynergyOLIF360SM Single-Position Workflow is differentiated with Infuse™ Bone Graft*as well as the combination of O-Arm™ Imaging and Stealth software, which have been trusted in millions of surgeries to date. Integrated technologies enable the entire OLIF (oblique lateral interbody fusion) procedure to be performed while the patient is on his or her side, eliminating the time and cost associated with mid-procedure repositioning.1,2,3,4

Surgeon-led educational sessions at booth #4611 for SynergyOLIF360 include: Wednesday, September 25, from 10:00-10:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, from 10:00-10:30 a.m.



Titan Spine Interbody Devices with FiberCel™ Viable Bone Matrix (VBM) combines proprietary Titan nanoLOCK™ Surface Technology, which increases cellular factors related to bone growth and anti-inflammation, with FiberCel VBM. The award-winning Titan nanoLOCK surface technology has undergone strenuous research with several peer-reviewed, in vitro studies driving its development. Titan nanoLOCK is offered across seven different interbody platforms to meet a variety of procedural needs.

Surgeon-led educational sessions on Titan Spine technology include: Wednesday, September 25, from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at booth #4624 Thursday, September 26, 1:00 p.m., “Biomimicry: How nanoLOCK Leverages Nature to Facilitate Bone Remodeling,” at Gold Theater, NASS Exhibit Hall Thursday, September 26, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Dinner Event: “nanoLOCK Live: The Past, Present, and Future of Nanotechnology in Spine,” at Marriott Marquis Great Lakes Ballroom B. Registration required online or onsite Friday, September 27, from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at booth #4624



SynergyCorpectomySM is the first and only fully-navigated corpectomy system. The workflows feature the new, expandable T2 Stratosphere™ implant, Grafton™ DBM DBF, and the newly-launched Midas Rex™ MR8 System. It is integrated with O-arm and Stealth to enable pre-surgical planning, real-time navigation, and multiple benefits including virtual sizing of the implant, 3-D implant placement visualization, and confirmation of implant placement when using a Surgical Synergy workflow.

Mazor X Stealth Edition is a breakthrough in robotic-assisted spine surgery intended to deliver predictability and flexibility through real-time image guidance informed by integrated, interactive 3-D planning and information systems. The system was designed to promote Surgical Synergy with implants, navigation, imaging, and robotics via one platform that merges industry-leading technologies – Mazor X robotic surgery platform and Stealth navigation technology. The company recently surpassed 1,000 Mazor X Stealth Edition patient cases, achieving a milestone in the treatment of spinal conditions. Medtronic will be expanding the system’s capabilities and further incorporate the system into its procedural workflows.

Surgeon-led educational sessions at booth #4611 for Mazor X Stealth Edition include: Wednesday, September 25, from 3:00-3:30p.m. Thursday, September 26, from 3:05-3:35 p.m.



Midas Rex™MR8™ high speed drill system delivers controlled precision, versatile access, and compatibility with Stealth to seamlessly integrate with our spine technologies. Midas Rex has been an industry leader in surgical drills for 57 years.

Additional NASS-sponsored educational opportunities include:

“BMP in 2019: The Biologic Hasn’t Changed, but the Evidence Has” Wednesday, September 25, 2:05 p.m., Skyline Ballroom W365c Surgeon-led panel discussion



Analyst and Investor Briefing

Medtronic will host a webcast on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT. The webcast will feature remarks from Medtronic RTG management, including comments on Medtronic's strategy and product pipeline. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on September 25th. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available on the same webpage. This event is not part of the official NASS 2019 program.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

*Approved for use in this procedure in certain sizes of the PEEK Clydesdale™ Implant to treat degenerative disc disease at a single level from L2-L5.

