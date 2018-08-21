Medtronic Up Over 4%, On Track for New All-Time High -- Data Talk

Medtronic Plc (MDT) is currently at $94.01, Up $3.98 or 4.42%.

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 3, 1978)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 7, 2018, when it rose 4.61%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Medtronic reported 1Q adjusted profit of $1.17 a share, compared with $1.12 a share last year and analysts' forecasts of $1.11 a share, and raised its FY19 adjusted profit outlook to rise between 9% and 10% from a year earlier

-- Up 4.19% month-to-date

-- Up 16.42% year-to-date

-- Up 14.98% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 22, 2017), when it closed at $81.76

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:48:49 a.m.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet