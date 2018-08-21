Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medtronic PLC    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC (MDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Medtronic Up Over 4%, On Track for New All-Time High -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 05:36pm CEST

Medtronic Plc (MDT) is currently at $94.01, Up $3.98 or 4.42%.

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 3, 1978)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 7, 2018, when it rose 4.61%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Medtronic reported 1Q adjusted profit of $1.17 a share, compared with $1.12 a share last year and analysts' forecasts of $1.11 a share, and raised its FY19 adjusted profit outlook to rise between 9% and 10% from a year earlier

-- Up 4.19% month-to-date

-- Up 16.42% year-to-date

-- Up 14.98% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 22, 2017), when it closed at $81.76

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:48:49 a.m.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.23% 25823.51 Delayed Quote.3.84%
MEDTRONIC PLC 4.28% 93.75 Delayed Quote.12.20%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7409.3597 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 7865.1207 Delayed Quote.13.22%
S&P 500 0.24% 2857.05 Real-time Quote.6.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDTRONIC PLC
05:36pMedtronic Up Over 4%, On Track for New All-Time High -- Data Talk
DJ
02:23pMEDTRONIC : Raises Forecast for Adjusted Profit Growth -- Earnings Review
DJ
12:59pMEDTRONIC : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:51pMEDTRONIC PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pMEDTRONIC : Reports First Quarter Financial Results
GL
08/20MEDTRONIC : Announces Commercial Launch of the IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Ballo..
AQ
08/20MEDTRONIC : Treatment with ITB Therapy vs. Oral Medication Shows Quality of Life..
AQ
08/17ANALYSIS OF THE GLOBAL CARDIAC RESYN : Some of the prominent participants in the..
AQ
08/17MEDTRONIC : Launches Patient Engagement Program That Leverages Gamification to H..
AQ
08/16MEDTRONIC : to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:02aMedtronic plc 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07:20aMedtronic Q1 non-GAAP EPS up 5%; shares up 4% premarket 
06:52aMedtronic beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
08/20Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
08/20Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (8/17/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 592 M
EBIT 2019 8 800 M
Net income 2019 5 032 M
Debt 2019 10 521 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 24,73
P/E ratio 2020 22,06
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 95,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Omar S. Ishrak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Ploof Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Richard H. Anderson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC12.20%122 465
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL11.45%38 489
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY60.81%28 698
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS3.31%25 204
HOYA CORPORATION13.12%22 494
TERUMO CORP8.36%20 105
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.