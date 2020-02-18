Medtronic misses revenue estimates, warns on coronavirus impact

Shares of the medical device maker fell 1.7% to $115.34 in trading before the bell.

Medtronic said it will monitor and assess the impact to its business from coronavirus that has claimed nearly 1,900 lives, and provide an update later in the quarter.

China is home to the company's largest manufacturing and research facilities outside the United States, employs nearly 7,000 people, and is expected to contribute to nearly 7% of Medtronic's revenue this year.

Sales at Medtronic's cardiac and vascular unit which makes heart valves and pacemakers, rose 1.2% to $2.82 billion in the quarter, accounting for 36.5% of total revenue.

Analysts were expecting sales of $2.86 billion, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the medical device maker rose to $1.92 billion(£1.5 billion), or $1.42 per share (£1.09 per share), in the quarter ended Jan. 24, from $1.27 billion, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Medtronic earned $1.44 per share, beating the average analyst expectation of $1.38 per share and net sales rose 2% to $7.72 billion, falling short of estimates of $7.81 billion.

