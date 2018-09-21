Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medtronic PLC    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC (MDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Medtronic : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 02:05am CEST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Medtronic PLC (MDT) has reached a deal to acquire medical device maker Mazor Robotics Ltd. (MZOR, MZOR.TV) for a total of about $1.64 billion as the company looks to strengthen its hold as a provider of technology for robotic-assisted spine surgeries.

Under the merger agreement, Dublin-based Medtronic will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Israel-based Mazor Robotics for $58.50 per American Depository Share, or $29.25 per ordinary share, in cash, the companies announced Thursday. The deal is expected to close during Medtronic's third fiscal quarter, ending Jan. 25.

ADRs of Mazor closed Thursday at $52.75 and its ordinary shares closed at $26.25. Medtronic's stock is up nearly 23% in the last year, while ADRs of Mazor are up more than 6.1% in the last 12 months.

The transaction is expected to be "modestly dilutive" to Medtronic's fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share, the company said. Medtronic expects the acquisition to "generate a double-digit return on invested capital by year four, with an increasing contribution thereafter," it said.

By combining Medtronic's spine implants, navigation, and intra-operative imaging technology with Mazor's robotic-assisted surgery systems, Medtronic plans to offer a fully-integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, execution and confirmation, the company said. The companies plan to showcase their technology integration at the North American Spine Society's annual meeting next week in Los Angeles.

In May 2016, Medtronic and Mazor agreed to a multi-phased strategic and equity investment agreement. Then in August 2017, Medtronic expanded the partnership to become the exclusive distributor of the Mazor X system.

Founded in 2001, Mazor pioneered the application of robotics technology and guidance for use during spinal procedures. To date, more than 200 Mazor systems are in clinical use on four continents and have guided the placement of more than 250,000 implants, the company said.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD 7.62% 9377 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
MEDTRONIC PLC 1.06% 97.48 Delayed Quote.19.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDTRONIC PLC
02:05aMEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
DJ
12:58aMEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics
AQ
09/19MEDTRONIC : Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change and Pledges to Accelerate Wo..
AQ
09/19MEDTRONIC : Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change and Pledges to Accelerate Wo..
AQ
09/19MEDTRONIC : Announces Clinical Study of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement i..
AQ
09/18MEDTRONIC : Announces Clinical Study of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement i..
AQ
09/18MEDTRONIC : Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change and Pledges to Accelerate Wo..
AQ
09/17MEDTRONIC : Recognized for Its Sustainability Leadership
AQ
09/17MEDTRONIC : Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change and Pledges to Accelerate Wo..
AQ
09/14MEDTRONIC : Recognized for Its Sustainability Leadership
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : Medtronic Plc 
09/18Medtronic to start study of CoreValve Evolut TAVR in low-risk patients 
09/17Retire Early With Effectiveness And Financial Freedom, But Don't Forget The S.. 
09/174 DIVIDEND INCREASES : September 10-14, 2018 
09/17Tandem Diabetes Care's Parabolic Rally 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 469 M
EBIT 2019 8 784 M
Net income 2019 5 223 M
Debt 2019 11 624 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 25,48
P/E ratio 2020 23,25
EV / Sales 2019 4,66x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Omar S. Ishrak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Ploof Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Richard H. Anderson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC19.98%130 270
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL19.49%41 480
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY73.71%30 517
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS7.60%26 421
HOYA CORPORATION15.10%22 460
TERUMO CORP21.75%22 098
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.