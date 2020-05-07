Log in
MEDTRONIC PLC    MDT

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020

05/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

DUBLIN, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at http://newsroom.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial information for the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which ended on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Medtronic will host a webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020. The webcast can be accessed at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on May 21, 2020.

Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2021 first, second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, and Thursday, May 27, 2021, respectively. In addition, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medtronic has postponed its biennial Institutional Investor & Analyst Day, which originally was scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to a date that is to be determined. For all of these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event. 

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-



Erika Winkels
Public Relations
+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

© GlobeNewswire 2020
