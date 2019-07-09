Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medtronic PLC    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. exempts some medical, electronic devices from China tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will exempt 110 Chinese products, from medical equipment to key capacitors, from hefty tariffs, it said on Tuesday, offering relief to some U.S. firms which have said the taxes harm their bottom lines.

The relatively narrow exemption list will provide relief from 25% tariffs the United States slapped on $34 billion of Chinese imports on July 6, 2018, one of the first salvos in a bilateral trade battle that has roiled global supply chains and cost billions. The retroactive exclusions are effective as of that date, and extend for a year from Tuesday.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are scheduled to resume talks this week after a two-month hiatus, a year since their tit-for-tat tariff battle began. Washington is pushing Beijing to remedy what U.S. officials see as decades of unfair and illegal trading practices.

The waivers by the U.S. Trade Representative's office follow another 1,000 exemptions granted in the past year. The United States has levied tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports and has threatened to slap taxes on another $300 billion.

The threat was suspended after a late June meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in which they agreed to resume negotiations.

USTR has exempted a component in a Medtronic Plc device used to treat liver tumors, one of 12 exclusion requests granted to the world's largest medical device maker. The company argued that the R&D-heavy components, at most risk for intellectual property theft, were not produced in China.

Palo Alto Networks Inc, a cybersecurity firm, also received a waiver for one of the electronic components it imports from China, a tantalum capacitor used to control electrical flow in its network firewall equipment.

The company argued that substitutes were not produced in the United States and that the device did not fall under the high-tech aims of China's "Made in 2025" industrial development program, which the Trump administration claims is unfairly subsidized and contributes to the theft of U.S. intellectual property.

Varian Medical Systems Inc was also granted an exclusion for some of its radiotherapy equipment after arguing that the tariffs would only hurt them as no other good alternatives are available.

Varian said the tariffs would disadvantage it against its European rival.

In May, the USTR denied 5,311 of the almost 13,000 requests for exclusion.

Tesla Inc was denied exemptions for some Chinese-made circuitry for its vehicles. USTR said the components were "strategically important" to the "Made in China 2025" program.

(Reporting by Jonas Ekblom; Editing by Chris Prentice and Richard Chang)

By Jonas Ekblom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDTRONIC PLC 0.37% 98.4 Delayed Quote.7.86%
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC 2.44% 214.87 Delayed Quote.11.40%
TESLA INC. -0.17% 229.92 Delayed Quote.-30.79%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS 0.28% 137.71 Delayed Quote.23.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDTRONIC PLC
03:31pU.S. exempts some medical, electronic devices from China tariffs
RE
08:49aMEDTRONIC : HeartWare HVAD Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Perc..
AQ
07/08MEDTRONIC : 95% of HVAD Patients Implanted Via Thoracotomy Free From Disabling S..
DJ
07/08Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Show..
GL
07/05MEDTRONIC PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/03MEDTRONIC : Announces Closing of Public Offering of EUR5 Billion of Senior Notes
AQ
07/02MEDTRONIC PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
07/02Medtronic Announces Closing of Public Offering of 5 Billion of Senior Notes
GL
06/27MEDTRONIC : FDA Says Medtronic Insulin Pumps Pose Cybersecurity Risk
DJ
06/27Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 413 M
EBIT 2020 9 222 M
Net income 2020 5 610 M
Debt 2020 15 747 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,69x
EV / Sales2021 4,39x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 105  $
Last Close Price 98,0  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Omar S. Ishrak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Ploof Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Richard H. Anderson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC7.86%131 581
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.23.94%41 839
HOYA CORPORATION23.45%27 768
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS16.37%24 127
TERUMO CORP-47.55%22 297
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY29.99%21 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About