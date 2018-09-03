Medusa Mining : Passing of Non-Executive Director

MEDUSA MINING LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT

03 SEPTEMBER 2018

PASSING OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(ASX: MML)

It is with deep sadness that Medusa Mining Limited (Medusa or the Company) (ASX: MML) advises that Non-Executive Director, Mr Peter Hepburn-Brown has passed away following ill health.

Peter was recently reappointed to the Board of Medusa and had previously served as Managing Director of the Company between June 2011 and August 2014.

The Board and staff would like to offer sincere condolences to Peter's family.

