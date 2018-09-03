Log in
News Summary

Medusa Mining : Passing of Non-Executive Director

09/03/2018

MEDUSA MINING LIMITED

ABN: 60 099 377 849

Unit 10, 100 Mill Point Road

South Perth WA 6151

PO Box 122

South Perth WA 6151

Telephone: +61 8 9474 1330

Facsimile: +61 8 9474 1342 Email:admin@medusamining.com.au

Web:www.medusamining.com.au

ANNOUNCEMENT

03 SEPTEMBER 2018

PASSING OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(ASX: MML)

It is with deep sadness that Medusa Mining Limited (Medusa or the Company) (ASX: MML) advises that Non-Executive Director, Mr Peter Hepburn-Brown has passed away following ill health.

Peter was recently reappointed to the Board of Medusa and had previously served as Managing Director of the Company between June 2011 and August 2014.

The Board and staff would like to offer sincere condolences to Peter's family.

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Media:

Andrew Teo

Fivemark Partners

Chairman and Interim CEO

Michael Vaughan

+61 8 9474 1330

+61 422 602 720

Patrick Chang

Corporate Development Officer

+61 8 9474 1330

Disclaimer

Medusa Mining Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 04:56:02 UTC
