Medusa Mining : Passing of Non-Executive Director

MEDUSA MINING LIMITED
ABN: 60 099 377 849
Unit 10, 100 Mill Point Road
South Perth WA 6151
PO Box 122
South Perth WA 6151
Telephone: +61 8 9474 1330
Facsimile: +61 8 9474 1342 Email:admin@medusamining.com.au
Web:www.medusamining.com.au
ANNOUNCEMENT
03 SEPTEMBER 2018
PASSING OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
(ASX: MML)
It is with deep sadness that Medusa Mining Limited (Medusa or the Company) (ASX: MML) advises that Non-Executive Director, Mr Peter Hepburn-Brown has passed away following ill health.
Peter was recently reappointed to the Board of Medusa and had previously served as Managing Director of the Company between June 2011 and August 2014.
The Board and staff would like to offer sincere condolences to Peter's family.
For further information please contact:
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Andrew Teo
|
Fivemark Partners
|
Chairman and Interim CEO
|
Michael Vaughan
|
+61 8 9474 1330
|
+61 422 602 720
|
Patrick Chang
|
Corporate Development Officer
|
+61 8 9474 1330
Disclaimer
Medusa Mining Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 04:56:02 UTC