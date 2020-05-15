MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > MEDY LLC6.875N26 MDLX MEDY LLC6.875N26 (MDLX) Add to my list Delayed Nyse - 05/15 04:10:00 pm 3.1251 USD -4.43% 04:33p MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results PR 2019 MEDY LLC6 875N26 : Medley Capital Corp., Sierra Income Corp. and Medley Management Inc. to Reconvene Special Meetings of Shareholders on April 19, 2019 PR Summary Quotes Charts News News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Medley Management Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results 0 05/15/2020 | 04:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) ("MDLY" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Summary Fee earning assets under management were $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2020

as of Total assets under management were $3.8 billion as of March 31, 2020

as of Total revenues were $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020

for the three months ended U.S. GAAP net loss per share attributable to Medley Management Inc. was $0.20 for Q1 2020

for Q1 2020 Core Net Loss Per Share was $0.07 for Q1 2020

for Q1 2020 As previously announced, on May 1, 2020 , the Company received a notice of termination from Sierra Income Corporation of its agreement to merge with the Company Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Total revenues were $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $13.8 million for the same period in 2019. Revenues consisted of $10.0 million of management fees and other revenues and an investment loss of $2.1 million. The decrease was due primarily to lower base management fees as a result of a decrease in fee earning assets under management, which was mainly driven by a decline in portfolio valuations, as well as a decline in investment income due to equity losses and reversal of previously recorded carried interest. Total expenses from operations were $11.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was due primarily to a decline in compensation and benefits as a result of lower average headcount and discretionary bonuses, offset by an increase in professional fees. Included in total expenses are costs associated with our terminated merger of $1.9 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Total other income (expenses), net were $(2.5) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and consisted of $2.8 million of interest expense and $0.3 million of dividend and other income. Total other income (expenses), net were $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and consisted of $2.9 million of interest expense, $0.6 million of dividend income and $3.5 million of unrealized gain on shares held of MCC. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we did not hold any shares of MCC, and as a result there were no unrealized gains or losses recorded in the period. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, all of the unrealized gain on shares held of MCC were allocated to redeemable non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries, which did not have any impact on the net income (loss) attributed to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling interests in Medley LLC. Net loss attributable to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling interests in Medley LLC was $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $0.4 million for the same period in 2019. Medley Management Inc.'s net loss per share was $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss per share of $0.02 for the same period in 2019. Pre-Tax Core Net Income (Loss) was $(3.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2019. Core Net Income (Loss) Per Share was $(0.07) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.02 for the same period in 2019. Core EBITDA was $(0.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2019. Investor Contact: Sam Anderson

Head of Capital Markets & Risk Management

Medley Management Inc.

212-759-0777 Media Contact: Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick

Gasthalter & Co. LP

212-257-4170 Key Performance Indicators:



For the Three Months Ended March,

(unaudited)

2020

2019









(dollars in thousands, except AUM, share and

per share amounts) Consolidated Financial Data:





Pre-Tax (Loss) Income $ (5,800)



$ 3,739

Net loss attributable to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling

interests in Medley LLC $ (5,687)



$ (433)

Net loss per Class A common stock $ (0.20)



$ (0.02)

Net Income Margin (1) (72.2) %

(3.1) % Weighted average shares - Basic and Diluted 6,235,428



5,754,665









Non-GAAP Data:





Pre-Tax Core Net Income (Loss) (2) $ (3,576)



$ 804

Core Net Income (Loss) (2) $ (3,816)



$ 705

Core EBITDA (3) $ (605)



$ 3,880

Core Net Income (Loss) Per Share (4) $ (0.07)



$ 0.02

Core Net Income Margin (5) (30.4) %

5.1 % Pro-Forma Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (6) 34,240,249



32,117,893









Other Data (at period end, in millions):





AUM $ 3,824



$ 4,668

Fee Earning AUM $ 1,736



$ 2,711





(1) Net Income Margin equals Net income (loss) attributable to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling interests in Medley LLC divided by total revenue. (2) Pre-Tax Core Net Income is calculated as Core Net Income before income taxes. Core Net Income reflects net income (loss) attributable to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling interests in Medley LLC adjusted to exclude reimbursable expenses associated with the launch of funds, stock-based compensation associated with restricted stock units that were granted in connection with our IPO, non-recurring expenses associated with strategic initiatives, such as our terminated merger with Sierra, other non-core items and the income tax expense associated with the foregoing adjustments. Please refer to the reconciliation of Core Net Income to Net income (loss) attributable to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling interests in Medley LLC in Exhibit B for additional details. (3) Core EBITDA is calculated as Core Net Income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Please refer to the reconciliation of Core EBITDA to Net income (loss) attributable to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling interests in Medley LLC in Exhibit B for additional details. (4) Core Net Income Per Share is calculated as Core Net Income, adjusted for the income tax effect of assuming that all of our pre-tax earnings were subject to federal, state and local corporate income taxes, divided by Pro-Forma Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (as defined below). We assume that all of our pre-tax earnings are subject to federal, state and local corporate income taxes. In determining corporate income taxes, we used a combined effective corporate tax rate of 33.0% for all of the periods presented above. Please refer to the calculation of Core Net Income Per Share in Exhibit C for additional details. (5) Core Net Income Margin equals Core Net Income Per Share divided by total revenue per share. (6) The calculation of Pro-Forma Weighted Average Shares Outstanding assumes the conversion by the pre-IPO holders of up to 26,449,973 vested and unvested LLC Units for 26,449,973 shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of each period presented, as well as the vesting of the weighted average number of restricted stock units granted to employees and directors during each of the periods presented. Fee Earning AUM

The table below presents the quarter-to-date roll forward of our total fee earning AUM:















% of Fee Earning AUM

Permanent

Capital

Vehicles

Long-dated

Private

Funds

and SMAs

Total

Permanent

Capital

Vehicles

Long-dated

Private

Funds

and SMAs

(Dollars in millions)







Ending balance, December 31, 2019 $ 1,361



$ 777



$ 2,138



64 %

36 % Commitments (91)



14



(77)









Distributions (11)



(52)



(63)









Change in fund value (198)



(64)



(262)









Ending balance, March 31, 2020 $ 1,061



$ 675



$ 1,736



61 %

39 % Total fee earning AUM decreased by $402.0 million, or 19%, to $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019, due primarily to changes in fund value, distributions and debt repayments representing capital reductions. About Medley Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley's national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has $3.8 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) (TASE:MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 18 years, Medley has provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America.(1) Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has outstanding bonds which trade on the NYSE under the symbols (NYSE:MDLX) and (NYSE:MDLQ). Forward-Looking Statements Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the section "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Non-GAAP Financial Measures We make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is contained in the exhibits attached hereto. Non-GAAP measures used by management include Pre-Tax Core Net Income (Loss), Core Net Income (Loss), Core EBITDA, Core Net Income (Loss) Per Share and Core Net Income Margin. Management believes that these measures provide analysts, investors and management with helpful information regarding our underlying operating performance and our business, as they remove the impact of items management believes are not reflective of underlying operating performance. These non-GAAP measures are also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide another tool for investors to use in comparing our results with other companies in our industry, many of whom use similar non-GAAP measures. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the use of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure and these measures supplement and should be considered in addition to and not in lieu of the results of operations discussed below. Furthermore, such measures may be inconsistent with measures presented by other companies. This press release does not constitute an offer for any Medley fund. Available Information Medley Management Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available at www.mdly.com. (1) Medley Management Inc. is the parent company of Medley LLC and several registered investment advisors (collectively, "Medley"). Assets under management refers to assets of our funds, which represents the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Assets under management are as of March 31, 2020. Exhibit A. Consolidated Statements of Operations of Medley Management Inc.



For the Three Months Ended March,

(unaudited)

2020

2019









(in thousands, except share and per share

data) Revenues





Management fees $ 7,302



$ 10,913

Other revenues and fees 2,727



2,441

Investment income (loss):





Carried interest (214)



352

Other investment (loss) income, net (1,943)



63

Total Revenues 7,872



13,769









Expenses





Compensation and benefits 6,202



8,021

General, administrative and other expenses 4,937



3,254

Total Expenses 11,139



11,275









Other Income (Expense)





Dividend income 137



572

Interest expense (2,793)



(2,898)

Other income, net 123



3,571

Total other (expenses) income, net (2,533)



1,245

(Loss) Income before income taxes (5,800)



3,739

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 39



(23)

Net (Loss) Income (5,839)



3,762

Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests and

non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (152)



4,195

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in Medley LLC (4,557)



(361)

Net Loss Attributable to Medley Management Inc. $ (1,130)



$ (72)









Net Loss Per Share of Class A Common Stock:





Basic $ (0.20)



$ (0.02)

Diluted $ (0.20)



$ (0.02)

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted 6,235,428



5,754,665

Exhibit B. Reconciliation of Core Net Income (Loss) and Core EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Medley

Management Inc. and Non-controlling Interests in Medley LLC



For the Three Months Ended March,

(unaudited)

2020

2019









(in thousands) Net loss attributable to Medley Management Inc. $ (1,130)



$ (72)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in Medley LLC (4,557)



(361)

Net loss attributable to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling

interests in Medley LLC $ (5,687)



$ (433)

Reimbursable fund startup expenses —



167

IPO date award stock-based compensation —



42

Expenses associated with strategic initiatives 1,927



311

Severance expense 145



740

Income tax expense on adjustments (201)



(122)

Core Net Income (Loss) $ (3,816)



$ 705

Interest expense 2,793



2,898

Income taxes 240



99

Depreciation and amortization 178



178

Core EBITDA $ (605)



$ 3,880

Exhibit C. Calculation of Core Net Income (Loss) Per Share



For the Three Months Ended March,

(unaudited)

2020

2019









(in thousands, except share and per share

amounts) Numerator





Core Net Income (Loss) $ (3,816)



$ 705

Add: Income taxes 240



99

Pre-Tax Core Net Income (loss) $ (3,576)



$ 804









Denominator





Class A common stock 6,235,428



5,754,665

Conversion of LLC Units and restricted LLC Units to Class A common

stock 26,316,641



24,650,414

Restricted Stock Units 1,688,180



1,712,814

Pro-Forma Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (1) 34,240,249



32,117,893

Pre-Tax Core Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.10)



$ 0.03

Less: corporate income taxes per share (2) 0.03



(0.01)

Core Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.07)



$ 0.02





(1) The calculation of Pro-Forma Weighted Average Shares Outstanding assumes the conversion by the pre-IPO holders of up to 26,449,973 vested and unvested LLC Units for 26,449,973 shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of each period presented, as well as the vesting of the weighted average number of restricted stock units granted to employees and directors during each of the periods presented. (2) Assumes that all of our pre-tax earnings are subject to federal, state and local corporate income taxes. In determining corporate income taxes, we used a combined effective corporate tax rate of 33.0%. Exhibit D. Reconciliation of Net Income Margin to Core Net Income Margin



For the Three Months Ended March,

(unaudited)

2020

2019







Net Income Margin (72.2) %

(3.1) % Reimbursable fund startup expenses (1) — %

1.3 % IPO date award stock-based compensation (1) — %

0.3 % Expenses associated with strategic initiatives (1) 24.5 %

2.3 % Severance expense 1.8 %

5.4 % Provision for income taxes (1) 0.5 %

(0.2) % Corporate income taxes (2) 15.0 %

(0.9) % Core Net Income Margin (30.4) %

5.1 %



(1) Adjustments to Net income (loss) attributable to Medley Management Inc. and non-controlling interests in Medley LLC to calculate Core Net Income are presented as a percentage of total revenue. (2) Assumes that all of our pre-tax earnings are subject to federal, state and local corporate income taxes. In determining corporate income taxes, we used a combined effective corporate tax rate of 33.0% for all of the periods presented above. Exhibit E. Consolidated Balance Sheets of Medley Management Inc.



As of

March 31, 2020

(unaudited)

December 31, 2019









(in thousands) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,599



$ 10,558

Investments, at fair value 10,605



13,287

Management fees receivable 7,608



8,104

Right-of-use assets under operating leases 6,122



6,564

Other assets 10,217



10,283

Total Assets $ 41,151



$ 48,796









Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity





Liabilities





Senior unsecured debt, net $ 118,573



$ 118,382

Loans payable, net 10,000



10,000

Due to former minority interest holder, net 7,529



8,145

Operating lease liabilities 7,751



8,267

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,012



22,835

Total Liabilities 164,865



167,629









Redeemable Non-controlling Interests —



(748)









Equity





Class A common stock 63



62

Class B common stock —



—

Additional paid in capital 15,137



13,779

Accumulated deficit (24,235)



(22,960)

Total stockholders' deficit, Medley Management Inc. (9,035)



(9,119)

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (539)



(391)

Non-controlling interests in Medley LLC (114,140)



(108,575)

Total Deficit (123,714)



(118,085)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity $ 41,151



$ 48,796

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medley-management-inc-reports-first-quarter-2020-results-301060165.html SOURCE Medley Management Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on MEDY LLC6.875N26 04:33p MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results PR 2019 MEDY LLC6 875N26 : Medley Capital Corp., Sierra Income Corp. and Medley Manageme.. PR