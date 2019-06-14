Meet : Announces New $30 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive
livestreaming solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has
approved a share repurchase program that enables the Company to purchase
up to $30 million of its shares of common stock from time to time in the
open market or through negotiated transactions through 2021. The Company
expects to fund purchases with cash from operations.
"The new stock repurchase program underscores our belief in the
livestreaming video opportunity and our positive long-term outlook for
our business,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet
Group. "We expect to continue to generate meaningful cash flow, enabling
us to buy back shares as we execute on our commitment to drive value for
our shareholders.”
Repurchases under the Company’s program will be made in the open market
or through privately negotiated transactions intended to comply with the
Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18, subject to market
conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors.
The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire
any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended at any
time at the Company’s discretion. The Meet Group had approximately 75.6
million shares of common stock outstanding as of May 31, 2019.
About The Meet Group
The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive
livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human
connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the
world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and
text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged®
and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to
millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices
in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more
information, visit themeetgroup.com,
