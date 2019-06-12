Log in
Meet : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

06/12/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, today announced the Company’s participation in two upcoming conferences:

2019 NOAH Berlin Conference
Presenter: Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Location: STATION - Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019
Time: 8:45am ET (2:45 p.m. local time)

Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference
Presenter: Jim Bugden, Chief Financial Officer
Location: Nantucket, MA
Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

The Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day on the 18th. A live and archived audio webcast of the company's presentation at the Jefferies conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of The Meet Group’s website at http://ir.themeetgroup.com.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on FacebookTwitter or LinkedIn.

.


© Business Wire 2019
