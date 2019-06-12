Meet : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive
livestreaming solutions, today announced the Company’s participation in
two upcoming conferences:
2019 NOAH Berlin Conference
Presenter:
Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Location: STATION - Berlin,
Berlin, Germany
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019
Time: 8:45am ET
(2:45 p.m. local time)
Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference
Presenter:
Jim Bugden, Chief Financial Officer
Location: Nantucket, MA
Date:
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
The Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional
investors throughout the day on the 18th. A live and archived
audio webcast of the company's presentation at the Jefferies conference
will be available on the Investor Relations section of The Meet Group’s
website at http://ir.themeetgroup.com.
About The Meet Group
The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive
livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human
connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the
world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and
text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged®
and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to
millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices
in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more
information, visit themeetgroup.com,
and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
