MEET : Launches Levels on MeetMe App
BU
07/09MEET : Updates Flagship App with Industry-First Safety Practices
BU
07/02MEET : Announces Participation in Safety Panel Discussion
BU
Meet : Launches Levels on MeetMe App

07/15/2019 | 08:07am EDT

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, today announced that several new product features, including Levels, have begun rolling out to users of its MeetMe app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005072/en/

The Meet Group Launches Levels on MeetMe App (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Meet Group Launches Levels on MeetMe App (Graphic: Business Wire)

Levels tracks, rewards, and gamifies engagement in live video. As livestreamers grow their audience, stream more frequently and produce compelling content, they can earn “streamer points” and progress through the ranks from Newbie to Bronze, Silver, Gold, and beyond. At each new rank, they will unlock new tools and bonuses available only to streamers of that level, including virtual facemasks, backgrounds, and special animations.

“Levels add a fun, competitive and rewarding dynamic to Live,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “We believe the feature will entice streamers to stream more often and engage their audiences even more than they do today. We also expect Levels to stimulate viewer gifting, as viewers look to assist their favorite streamers in achieving the next level. We expect to launch a similar progression system for viewers in the coming months.”

In addition, the Company has begun rolling out other new features to users of its MeetMe app: Tiered VIP Badges, which expands the current VIP program to better reward and incentivize top gifters; and Gifting from the Miniprofile, which allows livestreaming viewers to receive gifts, a benefit previously only available to streamers. The Company expects all MeetMe users to have access to these features within the coming weeks.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. A description of our industry-leading safety practices can be found here. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including whether Levels will entice streamers to stream more often and engage their audiences more than they do today; whether Levels will stimulate viewer gifting; whether we will launch a similar progression system for viewers in the coming months; and whether all users will have access to Levels, Tiered VIP Badges, and Gifting from the Miniprofile within the coming weeks. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “outlook,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
