Meet : Online Dating Association Announces Appointment of Fred Beckley to its Board of Directors

07/23/2019 | 08:52am EDT

The Online Dating Association, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to safety and standardizing best practices in the online connection space, today announced that Fred Beckley, General Counsel and Executive Vice President Business Affairs of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), has been appointed to its board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005560/en/

“We are thrilled that Fred has joined the ODA board,” said ODA Chairman Duncan Cunningham. “His experience in the social app and livestreaming video space provide insight and perspective that will greatly benefit the Association,” continued Cunningham. “Earlier this year we set out plans which included ensuring that the benefits of the ODA be recognized internationally, and I believe that Fred’s experience as part of a global company will help us make progress in this area. We will continue to develop standards and best practice for the industry as a whole, as well as focusing on regulatory and policy issues the sector is facing. Adding Fred to the board will further support our team with this important work.”

The ODA aims to work collaboratively, developing a set of shareable industry standards in the form of best practices, advice and guidance to maintain public trust in dating services.

“The ODA has been integral in helping to establish standards for the online dating industry,” said Mr. Beckley. “Their work serves to benefit user safety and influence online policies and their safety efforts are closely aligned with those of The Meet Group. I look forward to being part of and contributing to the board of this important organization.”

Beckley’s appointment will increase the size of the Online Dating Association Board of Directors to six members.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. A description of our industry-leading safety practices can be found here. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About the Online Dating Association

The ODA was set up in 2014 to develop and maintain standards that give users assurance and ensure businesses trade responsibly. It seeks also to inform policy makers and to promote messages to users that minimize the risk of harm.

Contact info@onlinedatingassociation.org.uk

Site https://www.onlinedatingassociation.org.uk/


© Business Wire 2019
