Meet : Reaffirms its Commitment to Industry Leading User Safety

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive
livestreaming solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to industry
leading user safety for its more than 15 million monthly active users.
The Meet Group makes user safety a top priority, devoting more than 45%
of its entire workforce to regulating the content of its apps. The
Company employs a variety of human and technological filters to monitor
all visual content. The Meet Group has also developed a proprietary
textual-monitoring threat detection system that programmatically detects
possible safety issues and alerts its safety team of potential abuses.
The Meet Group has a zero-tolerance policy for abusive behavior among
its users and encourages its members to report abuse, with a simple,
one-click reporting feature. Users on its popular Live feature can
appoint other users as “Bouncers” to help moderate their broadcasts. The
Company removes more than 3,000 user profiles per day as part of its
content review process. The Meet Group also provides its users with
various privacy-setting options that allow them to manage who can see
their profile and make contact with them. The Meet Group also allows its
users to block specific profiles entirely.
As part of its safety commitment, The Meet Group promptly and
proactively reports instances of abusive behavior and inappropriate
content posting to the proper authorities. In addition, the Company
promptly and proactively reports potential safety issues (such as
self-harm or potential suicidal behavior) to local authorities.
The Meet Group screens new daily registrants against databases of known
sex offenders in the United States and regularly screens all active
users against these same lists, blocking registrations and activity from
known sex offenders.
The Meet Group has taken numerous steps to educate its users about the
dangers of online activity, and in particular, the potential dangers of
meeting a stranger in person. The Company prominently displays safety
messages to every new user of its mobile apps. The Meet Group never
pinpoints users on a map, or gives their exact locations.
The San Francisco City Attorney said The Meet Group’s safety and privacy
practices “set an industry standard for all social networks at a time
when they are increasingly accessed through mobile devices.”
The Meet Group also participates proactively in industry safety efforts,
including serving on the members group of the Family Online Safety
Institute alongside representatives of the largest global
technology companies.
About The Meet Group
The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive
livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human
connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the
world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and
text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged®
and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to
millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices
in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more
information, visit themeetgroup.com,
and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
