Meet : Reaffirms its Commitment to Industry Leading User Safety

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to industry leading user safety for its more than 15 million monthly active users.

The Meet Group makes user safety a top priority, devoting more than 45% of its entire workforce to regulating the content of its apps. The Company employs a variety of human and technological filters to monitor all visual content. The Meet Group has also developed a proprietary textual-monitoring threat detection system that programmatically detects possible safety issues and alerts its safety team of potential abuses.

The Meet Group has a zero-tolerance policy for abusive behavior among its users and encourages its members to report abuse, with a simple, one-click reporting feature. Users on its popular Live feature can appoint other users as “Bouncers” to help moderate their broadcasts. The Company removes more than 3,000 user profiles per day as part of its content review process. The Meet Group also provides its users with various privacy-setting options that allow them to manage who can see their profile and make contact with them. The Meet Group also allows its users to block specific profiles entirely.

As part of its safety commitment, The Meet Group promptly and proactively reports instances of abusive behavior and inappropriate content posting to the proper authorities. In addition, the Company promptly and proactively reports potential safety issues (such as self-harm or potential suicidal behavior) to local authorities.

The Meet Group screens new daily registrants against databases of known sex offenders in the United States and regularly screens all active users against these same lists, blocking registrations and activity from known sex offenders.

The Meet Group has taken numerous steps to educate its users about the dangers of online activity, and in particular, the potential dangers of meeting a stranger in person. The Company prominently displays safety messages to every new user of its mobile apps. The Meet Group never pinpoints users on a map, or gives their exact locations.

The San Francisco City Attorney said The Meet Group’s safety and privacy practices “set an industry standard for all social networks at a time when they are increasingly accessed through mobile devices.”

The Meet Group also participates proactively in industry safety efforts, including serving on the members group of the Family Online Safety Institute alongside representatives of the largest global technology companies.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

