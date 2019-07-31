Meet : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT Send by mail :

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights Total revenue of $52.0 million, up 22% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.2 million or $0.00 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. (See the important discussion about the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliation to the most direct comparable GAAP financial measures, below.) “Strong execution in video continued to drive our business growth,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “We grew revenue 22% from the prior year quarter to a new record high fueled by video revenue growth of 150% over the same period. We increased adjusted EBITDA by 29% and we generated $10.2 million in free cash flow – the highest quarterly free cash flow in our history. “Our video results in the quarter were solid,” continued Cook. “We grew daily active video users (“vDAU”) on our platform to 892,000, or roughly 21% of users on our apps where Live is available. Average video revenue per daily active video user (“vARPDAU”) was $0.26 in the quarter, up from $0.15 for the prior year quarter and flat sequentially on higher video daily active users. “During the quarter we completed the development of several new products including Levels and 1x1 video chat, and we launched those products on our MeetMe app earlier this month. We also further strengthened user safety on our platform with the introduction of industry-first safety practices including: prominent abuse reporting; an ongoing safety education pledge; and more stringent content moderation standards. We now require streamers to review and acknowledge our standards prior to initiating every new stream, and we are developing a comprehensive safety pledge system to educate users on dating and livestreaming safety. “We believe these enhancements will set the foundation for the successful launch of our first livestreaming dating game in the fourth quarter of this year. We believe that continuous improvements in our safety practices will provide a solid foundation on which we can grow video revenue over the long term, although we note that in the short-run we expect some pressure to video revenue as we educate our community on our updated processes. “Looking to the opportunity ahead in video, we continue to execute against our long-term plan to generate $200 million of annualized video revenue by year end 2021. We believe we can grow vDAU share to 25% and beyond by early 2020 on the back of the successful launch of our livestreaming dating game and that we will continue to grow vARPDAU with our recent launch of Levels and VIP badges. As such, we expect to aggressively buyback our stock throughout the second half of this year per our recently instituted $30 million share repurchase authorization.” Second Quarter Financial Results For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported revenue of $52.0 million, an increase of $9.2 million, or 22%, from $42.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.2 million or $0.00 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.8 million, compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. The Company ended the quarter with $26.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. Company Outlook The Company is providing the following outlook for the third quarter and full year 2019. Third quarter 2019: Revenue in the range of $50.5 million to $51.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $9.3 million to $9.5 million Full year 2019: Revenue to be within the lower end of the previously issued range of $210.0 million to $215.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA to continue to be in the range of previously issued guidance of $39.0 million to $42.0 million THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,052,704 $ 28,365,725 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,363,319 and $383,579 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 24,347,153 27,148,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,063,452 4,911,057 Total current assets 56,463,309 60,425,266 Goodwill 157,388,320 148,132,873 Property and equipment, net 4,027,033 4,633,764 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,498,822 — Intangible assets, net 34,648,534 36,558,439 Deferred taxes 15,318,336 15,648,572 Other assets 1,584,348 2,453,255 Total assets $ 274,928,702 $ 267,852,169 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,402,910 $ 9,071,193 Accrued liabilities 19,030,861 19,112,303 Current portion of long-term debt 15,000,000 18,566,584 Current portion of capital lease obligations 101,446 134,067 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,203,055 — Deferred revenue 4,677,161 4,620,690 Total current liabilities 46,415,433 51,504,837 Long-term capital lease obligations, less current portion 12,005 58,683 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 17,681,962 18,087,956 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,341,631 — Long-term derivative liability 231,092 940,216 Other liabilities 848,334 39,651 Total liabilities 68,530,457 70,631,343 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; authorized - 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $.001 par value; authorized - 100,000,000 shares; 76,227,583 and 74,697,526 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 76,228 74,700 Additional paid-in capital 425,075,744 419,455,818 Accumulated deficit (216,814,600 ) (220,276,025 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,939,127 ) (2,033,667 ) Total stockholders’ equity 206,398,245 197,220,826 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 274,928,702 $ 267,852,169 THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 52,000,104 $ 42,801,745 $ 101,513,341 $ 80,439,538 Operating costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 9,059,530 7,753,486 16,900,396 14,801,479 Product development and content 30,149,797 24,411,288 61,273,172 46,512,825 General and administrative 5,892,437 5,154,103 10,820,219 10,623,281 Depreciation and amortization 3,430,018 3,505,180 6,628,122 7,134,783 Acquisition and restructuring 25,454 1,036,602 504,449 4,386,553 Total operating costs and expenses 48,557,236 41,860,659 96,126,358 83,458,921 Income (loss) from operations 3,442,868 941,086 5,386,983 (3,019,383 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 27,605 2,742 59,994 9,950 Interest expense (328,196 ) (671,294 ) (731,060 ) (1,278,980 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (2,380 ) 4,216 (67,589 ) 107,259 Other (787 ) 28,571 2,762 21,627 Total other expense (303,758 ) (635,765 ) (735,893 ) (1,140,144 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 3,139,110 305,321 4,651,090 (4,159,527 ) Income tax expense (935,284 ) (540,593 ) (1,189,665 ) (288,406 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,203,826 $ (235,272 ) $ 3,461,425 $ (4,447,933 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common stockholder: Basic net income (loss) per common stockholder $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.05 $ (0.06 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common stockholder $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 75,648,621 72,753,487 75,250,562 72,369,619 Diluted 78,508,559 72,753,487 78,656,115 72,369,619 THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,461,425 $ (4,447,933 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,628,122 7,134,783 Amortization right-of-use assets 1,293,657 — Stock-based compensation expense 5,290,053 4,259,795 Deferred taxes 268,015 (441,417 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 67,589 (107,259 ) Bad debt expense 909,140 290,426 Amortization of loan origination costs 94,006 164,313 Change in contingent consideration obligations 63,667 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,414,200 2,141,980 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (483,916 ) (2,426,711 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,019,870 ) 2,344,109 Deferred revenue (19,276 ) 686,332 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,966,812 9,598,418 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (687,725 ) (256,391 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (11,807,925 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (12,495,650 ) (256,391 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 702,717 232,416 Payments of capital leases (77,507 ) (142,043 ) Proceeds from borrowings of debt 7,000,000 — Payments for restricted stock awards withheld for taxes (371,316 ) (306,120 ) Payments of contingent consideration — (5,000,000 ) Payments on long-term debt (11,066,584 ) (7,500,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,812,690 ) (12,715,747 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents prior to effects of foreign currency exchange rate (2,341,528 ) (3,373,720 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate (translation) 28,507 (256,818 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,313,021 ) (3,630,538 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,365,725 25,052,995 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 26,052,704 $ 21,422,457 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 630,130 $ 1,110,448 THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ % $ % $ % $ % User pay revenue $ 36,921,301 71.0 % $ 25,570,553 59.7 % $ 72,746,410 71.7 % $ 47,976,083 59.6 % Advertising 15,078,803 29.0 % 17,231,192 40.3 % 28,766,931 28.3 % 32,463,455 40.4 % Total revenue $ 52,000,104 100.0 % $ 42,801,745 100.0 % $ 101,513,341 100.0 % $ 80,439,538 100.0 % THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 2,203,826 $ (235,272 ) $ 3,461,425 $ (4,447,933 ) Interest expense 328,196 671,294 731,060 1,278,980 Income tax expense 935,284 540,593 1,189,665 288,406 Depreciation and amortization 3,430,018 3,505,180 6,628,122 7,134,783 Stock-based compensation expense 2,865,336 2,090,870 5,290,053 4,259,795 Acquisition and restructuring 25,454 1,036,602 504,449 4,386,553 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 2,380 (4,216 ) 67,589 (107,259 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,790,494 $ 7,605,051 $ 17,872,363 $ 12,793,325 GAAP basic net income (loss) per common stockholder $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.05 $ (0.06 ) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common stockholder $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) Basic adjusted EBITDA per common stockholder $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.18 Diluted adjusted EBITDA per common stockholder $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 75,648,621 72,753,487 75,250,562 72,369,619 Diluted 78,508,559 78,240,935 78,656,115 77,574,279 THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,203,826 $ (235,272 ) $ 3,461,425 $ (4,447,933 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,865,336 2,090,870 5,290,053 4,259,795 Amortization of intangibles 2,777,661 2,954,485 5,339,564 6,011,094 Income tax expense 935,284 540,593 1,189,665 288,406 Acquisition and restructuring 25,454 1,036,602 504,449 4,386,553 Non-GAAP net income $ 8,807,561 $ 6,387,278 $ 15,785,156 $ 10,497,915 GAAP basic net income (loss) per common stockholder $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.05 $ (0.06 ) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common stockholder $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) Basic Non-GAAP net income per common stockholder $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 Diluted Non-GAAP net income per common stockholder $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 75,648,621 72,753,487 75,250,562 72,369,619 Diluted 78,508,559 78,240,935 78,656,115 77,574,279 THE MEET GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,603,897 $ 2,162,946 $ 13,966,812 $ 9,598,418 Less: purchase of property and equipment 405,084 83,749 687,725 256,391 Free cash flow $ 10,198,813 $ 2,079,197 $ 13,279,087 $ 9,342,027 Webcast and Conference Call Details Management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results today, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. To access the call dial 866-572-9351 (US and Canada) or 703-736-7482 (International) and when prompted provide the participant passcode 7712889 to the operator. An audio replay will be available at 855-859-2056 domestically or 404-537-3406 internationally, using passcode 7712889 through August 7,2019. In addition, a webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.themeetgroup.com and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days. About The Meet Group The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including whether third quarter 2019 and full year 2019 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA will be in the projected outlook ranges; whether strong execution in video will continue to drive our business growth; whether we will continue to require streamers to review and acknowledge our standards prior to initiating every new stream; whether we will develop a comprehensive safety pledge system to educate users on dating and livestreaming safety as anticipated; whether our safety enhancements will set the foundation for the successful launch of our first livestreaming dating game; whether we will launch our livestreaming dating game in the fourth quarter as anticipated; whether our safety enhancements will set the foundation for the successful launch of our first livestreaming dating game in the fourth quarter of this year; whether we will launch our livestreaming dating game in the fourth quarter of this year; whether we will continuously improve our safety practices as anticipated and whether such improvements will provide a solid foundation on which we can grow video revenue over the long term; whether in the short-term there will be there will be pressure to video revenue as we educate our community on our updated processes; whether we will generate $200 million of annualized video revenue by year end 2021; whether we will grow vDAU share to 25% and beyond by early 2020 on the back of the successful launch of our dating game; whether we will continue to grow vARPDAU with Levels and 1x1 video chat; and whether we will aggressively buyback our stock throughout the second half of this year as anticipated. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “outlook,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the risk that our applications will not function easily or otherwise as anticipated, the risk that we will not launch additional features and upgrades as anticipated, the risk that unanticipated events affect the functionality of our applications with popular mobile operating systems, any changes in such operating systems that degrade our mobile applications’ functionality and other unexpected issues which could adversely affect usage on mobile devices. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Regulation G – Non-GAAP Measures The Company defines mobile traffic and engagement metrics (including MAU, DAU, chats per day, and new users per day) to include mobile app traffic for all properties and mobile web traffic for MeetMe, Skout and LOVOO. The Company defines Video Daily Active User (vDAU) as a registered user of one of our platforms who has logged in and visited the Live feature, either as a broadcaster or viewer, on the day of measurement. The Company defines Average Video Revenue per Daily Active User (vARPDAU) as the average daily revenue per vDAU. The Company uses these user metrics for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company presents user metrics because it believes them to be an important supplemental measure of performance that is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry and because it believes that these metrics provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. There is no directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure to vARPDAU provided in the Company’s financial statements and therefore no reconciliation is provided. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income, which are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to period comparison. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes them to be an important supplemental measure of performance that is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We refer you to the reconciliations below for these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides a range for its adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (or loss) from operations before interest expense, benefit or provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, changes in warrant obligations, nonrecurring acquisition, restructuring or other expenses, gain or loss on disposal of assets, gain or loss on foreign currency adjustment, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, if any. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature. The Company defines Non-GAAP Net Income as earnings (or loss) before benefit or provision for income taxes, amortization on intangibles, non-recurring acquisition and restructuring costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges and non-cash stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity or any other financial measure. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor is it intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005496/en/

