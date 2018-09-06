The Meet Group : Joins Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to Help Children Fight Cancer

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), a public market leader in the mobile meeting space, is partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation by releasing a special edition virtual gift to users on its popular MeetMe, Skout and Tagged mobile applications.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is a national childhood cancer foundation dedicated to helping children with the disease through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. Founded in 2005, ALSF was started by Jay and Liz Scott. After the passing of their daughter Alex, the Scotts vowed to raise money to help doctors find a cure.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and The Meet Group will honor it by offering a custom gift on each of MeetMe, Skout and Tagged that users can purchase to help offset travel costs for families wishing to be near their hospitalized children as part of ALSF’s Travel for Care program.

“Our members enjoyed coming together and raising funds for Ryan’s Well Foundation and have been looking forward to their next opportunity to give,” said Catherine Connelly, co-founder and VP of Brand Strategy at The Meet Group. “Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 15 in the United States. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is an amazing organization that helps many children in need. Their Travel for Care Program offers immediate assistance to families who must travel for treatment. I believe our members will embrace ALSF and their mission.”

The Meet Group plans to make a donation for every Alex’s Lemonade gift sent in the apps up to an aggregate of $10,000 to ALSF. The limited edition gift will be available from September 7th through September 21st.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a portfolio of mobile social entertainment apps designed to meet the universal need for human connection. We leverage a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering our global community to forge meaningful connections. Our primary apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, and Tagged®, entertain millions of mobile daily active users, generating untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Our apps, available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in multiple languages, combine product innovation with sophisticated data science to both entertain and connect our audience. The Meet Group has a diversified revenue mix consisting of in-app purchases, subscription, and advertising, and we have offices in New Hope, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

