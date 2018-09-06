The Meet Group : Joins Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to Help Children Fight Cancer

The
Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), a public market leader in the mobile
meeting space, is partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation by
releasing a special edition virtual gift to users on its popular MeetMe,
Skout and Tagged mobile applications.
Alex’s
Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is a national childhood cancer
foundation dedicated to helping children with the disease through
funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and
empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. Founded in 2005, ALSF
was started by Jay and Liz Scott. After the passing of their daughter
Alex, the Scotts vowed to raise money to help doctors find a cure.
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and The Meet
Group will honor it by offering a custom gift on each of MeetMe, Skout
and Tagged that users can purchase to help offset travel costs for
families wishing to be near their hospitalized children as part of
ALSF’s Travel for Care program.
“Our members enjoyed coming together and raising funds for Ryan’s Well
Foundation and have been looking forward to their next opportunity to
give,” said Catherine Connelly, co-founder and VP of Brand Strategy at
The Meet Group. “Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in
children under the age of 15 in the United States. Alex’s Lemonade Stand
Foundation is an amazing organization that helps many children in need.
Their Travel for Care Program offers immediate assistance to families
who must travel for treatment. I believe our members will embrace ALSF
and their mission.”
The Meet Group plans to make a donation for every Alex’s Lemonade gift
sent in the apps up to an aggregate of $10,000 to ALSF. The limited
edition gift will be available from September 7th through September 21st.
About The Meet Group
The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a portfolio of mobile social
entertainment apps designed to meet the universal need for human
connection. We leverage a powerful live-streaming video platform,
empowering our global community to forge meaningful connections. Our
primary apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, and Tagged®, entertain millions
of mobile daily active users, generating untold numbers of casual chats,
friendships, dates, and marriages. Our apps, available on iPhone, iPad,
and Android in multiple languages, combine product innovation with
sophisticated data science to both entertain and connect our audience.
The Meet Group has a diversified revenue mix consisting of in-app
purchases, subscription, and advertising, and we have offices in New
Hope, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more
information, visit themeetgroup.com,
and follow us on Facebook,
Twitter
or LinkedIn.
