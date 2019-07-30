Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  MEG Energy Corp    MEG   CA5527041084

MEG ENERGY CORP

(MEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MEG Energy Corp second-quarter loss narrows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

(Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, benefiting from selling more barrels of bitumen crude at higher prices.

The Calgary-based company said its net loss narrowed to C$64 million ($48.68 million), or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$179 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's second-quarter net loss was hit by a one-time charge against earnings of C$228 million.

Production of bitumen crude, which is a low-grade oil, rose to 97,288 barrels per day (bpd) from 71,325 bpd a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.60% 64.94 Delayed Quote.16.53%
MEG ENERGY CORP 5.15% 5.31 Delayed Quote.-34.11%
WTI 2.14% 58.32 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEG ENERGY CORP
05:33pMEG Energy Corp second-quarter loss narrows
RE
05:18pMEG ENERGY : announces record $195 million free cash flow, $285 million debt rep..
AQ
07/25Husky Energy beats profit, boosted by higher crude prices
RE
07/24MEG ENERGY : holds conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 operating and ..
AQ
07/04TSX rises 0.08 percent to 16,588.85
RE
06/13MEG ENERGY : provides Annual and Special Meeting voting results
AQ
05/14Cash-rich Canadian oil firms favour buybacks as other options narrow
RE
05/13MEG ENERGY : Grant Billing, Ian Bruce, and Judy Fairburn to stand as nominees fo..
AQ
05/07MEG ENERGY : reports $48 million loss despite 56% bitumen price increase
AQ
05/06MEG ENERGY : reports strong adjusted funds flow in first quarter 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 3 226 M
EBIT 2019 386 M
Net income 2019 67,8 M
Debt 2019 3 091 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 86,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 1 499 M
Chart MEG ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
MEG Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEG ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,46  CAD
Last Close Price 5,31  CAD
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek Watson Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey James McCaig Chairman
Chi Tak Yee Chief Operating Officer
Eric L. Toews Chief Financial Officer
David B. Krieger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEG ENERGY CORP-34.11%1 139
CNOOC LTD7.73%74 457
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.67%65 765
EOG RESOURCES INC.-3.77%48 701
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.95%38 098
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.93%36 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group