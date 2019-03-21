Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Page 1

MEGACHEM LIMITED Registration No.198803293M

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Megachem Limited (the "Company") will be held at 11 Tuas Link 1, Singapore 638588 on 15 April 2019 at 11.00 a.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modifications, the following resolutions set out below:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION 1

The adoption of the proposed New Constitution.

"That the articles contained in the New Constitution be approved and adopted as the Constitution of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Existing Constitution."

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Kwok Hwee Peng

Toon Choi Fan Company Secretaries

22 March 2019

Notes:-

1. (a)A member (otherwise than a relevant intermediary) is entitled to appoint not more than two (2) proxies to attend, speak and vote at the EGM. Where such member appoints more than one (1) proxy, the proportion of the shareholding concerned to be represented by each proxy shall be specified in the form of proxy. If no percentage is specified, the first named proxy shall be deemed to represent 100% of the shareholding and the second named proxy shall be deemed to be an alternate to the first named.

(b)

A member who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two (2) proxies to attend, speak and vote at the EGM, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than two (2) proxies, the number and class of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be specified in the form of proxy.

"Relevant intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in s.181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore.

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Page 2

2. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

3. An instrument appointing proxy must be deposited at the Company's registered office at 11 Tuas Link 1, Singapore 638588 not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting.

4. When the proxy form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.

5. The Company shall be entitled to reject an instrument appointing a proxy or proxies which is incomplete, improperly completed, illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified in the instrument (including any related attachment). In addition, in the case of a member whose shares are entered in the Depository Register, the Company may reject an instrument appointing a proxy or proxies if the member, being the appointor, is not shown to have shares entered against his name in the Depository Register as at 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting, as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.

Personal Data Privacy:

By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representatives to attend, speak and vote at the EGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the EGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the EGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty.

This Notice has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Notice.

This Notice has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Notice, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Notice.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (tel : (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.