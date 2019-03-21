Megachem : Annual Reports And Related Documents

POTENTIAL & POSSIBILITIES
ANNUAL
REPORT 2018
UNLEASHING OUR
POTENTIAL IN A
WORLD OF POSSIBILITIES.
02
2018 ANNUAL REPORT
MEGACHEM LIMITED
CONTENTS
4
28
Chairman's Message
Financial Highlights
6
31
Our World of Chemistry
Operating and Financial Review
8
40
Our Prospects
Share Information
9
41
Company Proﬁle
Dividend
11
42
Our Business Model
Year in Review
12
43
Our Global Footprint
Financial Calendar
14
44
Why MegaChem
Corporate Governance Report
16
63
Deﬁning MegaChem
Investor Relations
17
65
Board of Directors
Risk Management
23
67
Senior Management
Sustainability Report
24
86
Our Human Capital
GRI Content Index
25
89
Our Achievement
Financial Statements
26
163
Corporate Information
Statistics of Shareholding
27
165
Corporate Ofﬁces
Notice of Annual General MeetingProxy Form
This annual report has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited, for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange"). The Company's Sponsor has not independently veriﬁed the contents of this annual report.
This annual report has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this annual report, including the accuracy of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this annual report.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (Telephone: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower Singapore 048542.
MEGACHEM LIMITED 2018 ANNUAL REPORT
03
AT A GLANCE
Disclaimer
Megachem Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 23:59:02 UTC