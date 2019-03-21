Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Megachem Limited    MEGA   SG1O60914015

MEGACHEM LIMITED

(MEGA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megachem : Annual Reports And Related Documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

POTENTIAL & POSSIBILITIES

ANNUAL

REPORT 2018

UNLEASHING OUR

POTENTIAL IN A

WORLD OF POSSIBILITIES.

02

2018 ANNUAL REPORT

MEGACHEM LIMITED

CONTENTS

4

28

Chairman's Message

Financial Highlights

6

31

Our World of Chemistry

Operating and Financial Review

8

40

Our Prospects

Share Information

9

41

Company Proﬁle

Dividend

11

42

Our Business Model

Year in Review

12

43

Our Global Footprint

Financial Calendar

14

44

Why MegaChem

Corporate Governance Report

16

63

Deﬁning MegaChem

Investor Relations

17

65

Board of Directors

Risk Management

23

67

Senior Management

Sustainability Report

24

86

Our Human Capital

GRI Content Index

25

89

Our Achievement

Financial Statements

26

163

Corporate Information

Statistics of Shareholding

27

165

Corporate Ofﬁces

Notice of Annual General MeetingProxy Form

This annual report has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited, for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange"). The Company's Sponsor has not independently veriﬁed the contents of this annual report.

This annual report has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this annual report, including the accuracy of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this annual report.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (Telephone: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower Singapore 048542.

MEGACHEM LIMITED 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

03

AT A GLANCE

Disclaimer

Megachem Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 23:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEGACHEM LIMITED
08:00pMEGACHEM : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
08:00pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
08:00pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2018MEGACHEM : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Execut..
PU
2018CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Change Of Name Of Subsidiary
PU
2018MEGACHEM : Completion Of Proposed Acquisition By Associated Company MegaChem Plu..
PU
2018MEGACHEM : Management Online Q&A With Investors & Stakeholders
PU
2018MEGACHEM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MEGACHEM : Management Online Q&A With Investors
PU
2018CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
More news
Chart MEGACHEM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Megachem Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Tee Chew Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Khai Leong Chan Group General Manager
Thiam Hwa Yau Chief Financial Officer
Bock Chia Tan Executive Director
Bon Leong Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGACHEM LIMITED9.43%0
DOWDUPONT INC.2.86%124 034
BASF SE11.76%70 821
ROYAL DSM37.09%20 298
SASOL LIMITED7.03%19 900
EVONIK INDUSTRIES15.09%13 356
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.