Megachem : Annual Reports And Related Documents

POTENTIAL & POSSIBILITIES

ANNUAL

REPORT 2018

UNLEASHING OUR

POTENTIAL IN A

WORLD OF POSSIBILITIES.

02

2018 ANNUAL REPORT

MEGACHEM LIMITED

CONTENTS

4

28

Chairman's Message

Financial Highlights

6

31

Our World of Chemistry

Operating and Financial Review

8

40

Our Prospects

Share Information

9

41

Company Proﬁle

Dividend

11

42

Our Business Model

Year in Review

12

43

Our Global Footprint

Financial Calendar

14

44

Why MegaChem

Corporate Governance Report

16

63

Deﬁning MegaChem

Investor Relations

17

65

Board of Directors

Risk Management

23

67

Senior Management

Sustainability Report

24

86

Our Human Capital

GRI Content Index

25

89

Our Achievement

Financial Statements

26

163

Corporate Information

Statistics of Shareholding

27

165

Corporate Ofﬁces

Notice of Annual General MeetingProxy Form

