Megachem : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Over the past decade, Megachem has developed and grown our network and brand to form a solid fundamental that shall enable us to tap on the vast opportunities in the new decade. CONTENTS 4 6 8 9 11 12 14 16 17 23 24 25 26 27 28 Chairman's Message 31 Operating and Financial Review Our World of Chemistry 41 Share Information Our Prospects 42 Dividend Our Corporate Profile 43 Year in Review Our Business Model 44 Financial Calendar Our Global Footprint 45 Corporate Governance Report Why MegaChem 66 Investor Relations Defining MegaChem 68 Risk Management Board of Directors 70 Sustainability Report Senior Management 89 GRI Content Index Our Human Capital 93 Financial Statements Our Achievement 171 Statistics of Shareholding Corporate Information 173 Notice of Annual General Meeting Global Office Contact Proxy Form Financial Highlights This annual report has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This annual report has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ( the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this annual report, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this annual report. The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Tay Sim Yee (Telephone: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower Singapore 048542 2 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D AT A SALES NET PROFIT S$113.8 MIL S$4.0MIL GLANCE 3.5% 6.8% EBITDA GEARING FULL YEAR DIVIDEND S$7.0 MIL 0.37 1.5 cents 1.5% times per share (2018 : 1.5 cents per share) A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 3 CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE "Despite the tough operating environment, the Group recorded a profitable FY 2019 with a net profit after tax of S$4.0 million, testament to the resiliency of the Group's operations and strong relationships with customers and suppliers." LEE BON LEONG Independent and Non-Executive Chairman Megachem Limited DEAR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS, On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present to you Megachem Limited's ("Megachem", and together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, collectively the "Group") annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY 2019"). Profitable year on the back of challenging macro economy 2019 was marked by escalating global trade tensions and depressed investor sentiments hit by a weakening economy. As a result, demand for chemical was dampened, leading to lower prices, which in turn slightly hampered growth after a record year of sales in 2018. Despite the tough operating environment, the Group recorded a profitable FY 2019 with a net profit after tax of S$4.0 million, testament to the resiliency of the Group's operations and strong relationships with customers and suppliers. Resiliency to deliver a profitable year For FY 2019, Megachem recorded a revenue of S$113.8 million, a decline of 3.5% from S$117.9 million in the previous financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY 2018"), mainly due to most markets holding back on chemical demand. While sales volume remained largely stable, the resultant fall in prices led to a dip in contribution to sales as compared to a year ago. This was partially offset by the Europe and Middle East markets, which expanded 11.6% and 1.3% respectively. Correspondingly, gross profit dipped 4.3% to S$28.2 million in FY 2019, from S$29.4 million in FY 2018. In terms of business segments, the Distribution segment saw a 3.6% year- on-year dip in sales to S$110.0 million in FY2019, while the Manufacturing segment remained relatively unchanged at S$3.7 million over the same comparative period. Total operating expenses (excluding finance costs) decreased 2.5% or S$0.6 million year-on-year, largely due to lower impairment of trade receivables, net foreign exchange loss, fair value loss from listed equity and travelling expenses, which were partially offset by higher warehouse storage charges and higher professional fees. Net profit before tax decreased by S$0.4 million or 7.7% year-on-year, mainly attributed to lower revenue and gross profit. This was partially cushioned by higher other income, higher share of profit of associated companies and lower total operating expenses. Consequently, the Group saw a fall in net profit after tax of 6.8% to S$4.0 million in FY 2019, from S$4.3 million in FY 2018. Earnings per share for FY 2019 stood at 2.88 Singapore cents, a 5.9% decrease from the earnings per share of 3.06 Singapore cents in FY 2018. Net asset value per share increased to 37.24 Singapore cents as at 31 December 2019, from 35.38 Singapore cents as at 31 December 2018. In the past financial year, Megachem had stepped up efforts in credit and inventory management, which allowed us to generate positive cash flows from operating activities, and to reduce borrowings and 4 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D satisfy dividends, amongst other financing obligations. Consequently cash and bank balances increased to S$14.9 million as at 31 December 2019 from S$12.2 million as at 31 December 2018, and gearing ratio improved to 0.37 time. Overall, our robust balance sheet enabled us to maintain a sound and healthy financial position, posturing us for further growth and expansion of the business and to weather through any external adversities. Decade of opportunities, buoyed by Asia Following reduced tensions between US and China with the signing of the Phase One of the trade deal, the new decade began with some optimism. However, the emergence of COVID-19 soon gripped economies, threatening to put a dent on global growth. While the effects are still hard to predict at this juncture, the impact of the virus outbreak is expected to be widely felt as China is the second largest economy in the world. As the situation develops, there are already reported cases of the virus outbreaks in Europe and the US and this is further going to negatively impact the global economy. General business sentiments have taken a hit, and consumers are reining in on their spending. Where chemicals are widely used in many industries, the chemical industry and performance of Megachem is closely interrelated to the global economy. While we expect some impact arising from the outbreak of the virus on the Group, we remain confident in our business model and long track record that will weather us through macro uncertainties. Built on strong foundations, the Group has remained profitable since its inception and withstood past crises such as the SARS epidemic in 2003 and the US Financial Crisis in 2008. Coupled with our financial discipline, the Group is in a strong position to overcome the negative impact of the virus outbreak. Looking beyond the immediate term, the new decade presents many opportunities for Megachem. The Asia region remains the main driver of global growth for the Group, testament to the Company's Asia-centric network and strong focus on the Asian markets. On the back of a burgeoning middle class, large injections into infrastructure and the presence of high growth industries, we foresee Asia being a promising beacon of expansion through the next decade. With our extensive and diversified base in Asia, the Group will continue to nurture our operations in this region through delivering our deep expertise and wide product portfolio to our customers. Megachem distributes a broad range of products across a plethora of industries, including construction, electronics, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, to name a few. Besides our strong customer centricity, we are also committed to enhancing our product offerings to cater to more customers. Leveraging on our resilient business model, long track record of operational excellence and diversified industry coverage, as well as our stringent financial discipline, Megachem is well-positioned to take advantage of the vast opportunities in this decade. Consistently rewarding our shareholders Megachem has been committed to providing value for all stakeholders, including our shareholders. Since our inception, we have not strayed from this, and have been consistently distributing dividend and providing long-term returns to our shareholders. CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE For FY 2019, the Board is pleased to recommend a final dividend of 1.0 cent per share, in appreciation of the support from our valued shareholders. Coupled with the interim dividend of 0.5 cent per share, the collective dividend of 1.5 cents per share represents a payout ratio of 51.9% against net profit. This is subject to the approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be convened. Words of appreciation I would like to extend my gratitude to our management team, staff, bankers and business associates for their commitment and contribution towards Megachem. Further, I would like to show my appreciation for my fellow directors for providing guidance amidst the tough operating environment. Last but not least, I would like to extend my gratitude to our loyal shareholders for their support. We will continue to drive ahead in building a more sustainable specialty chemical business for our customers, while enhancing our shareholders' value. Lee Bon Leong Independent and Non-Executive Chairman Megachem Limited A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 5 OURWORLDOFCHEMISTRY PERFORMANCE SURFACE COATINGS TECHNOLOGY AND POLYMERS • Electronics • Paint and Ink • Metal Finishing • Polymerisation • Industrial • Adhesive Cleaning • Construction • Water • Textile Treatment • Pulp& Paper OIL AND GAS • Petrochemical • Lubricant& Grease •Oilfield • Refinery 6 M E GA C H E M L IM I T E D OURWORLDOFCHEMISTRY ADVANCED BIOTECH • F&B POLYMER • Pharmaceutical COMPOSITES • Nutraceutical • Cosmaceutical • Rubber • Agriculture/Feed • Plastic • Flavor& • Polyurethane Fragrance • Polyester • Homecare • Photographic RESOURCES •Mining A N N U AL R EP OR T 20 1 9 7 OUR PROSPECTS 2020 OUTLOOK Following positive progress made in US- China trade negotiation, the year 2020 began with renewed optimism and concerns over the health of the global economy receded. That was soon taken over by fear when COVID-19 emerged, threatening to put a dent on growth. The extent of its impact on global economy is hard to predict at this juncture although it is clear it will dampen economic growth. Hence the chemical industry and Megachem's prospects is likely to be weighed down by the economic impact of COVID-19 but when the effects dissipate, we may see a revival of the economy and consequently our business. Megachem's robust business model has been tried and tested as can be seen in our profitable track record since inception. Our resilience, coupled with our financial discipline, should enable us to mitigate the risks and overcome the negative impact arising from the COVID-19. 2020 - 2030 : DECADE OF OPPORTUNITIES Beyond the immediate term, the next decade opens a door of opportunities for Megachem. Asia : Driver of Global Growth Boosted by a rapidly growing middle-class and massive infrastructure investment, Asia will be a major driver of global growth in this decade. Megachem has presence in twelve countries, nine of which are in Asia. Our extensive footprint in Asia places us in a strategic position to ride on the opportunities in this region. Chemicals : The Industry of Industries As chemicals are used across a wide spectrum of industries, its demand is closely correlated to economic and industrial activities. Efforts by governments in Asia to build infrastructure to support economic growth will increase demand of chemicals to be used in construction industries. The electronics industry uses a broad range of specialty chemicals such as in the manufacture of electronic components and products, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and the manufacture of semiconductors. In this age of Digital Technology and the 4th Industrial Revolution, semiconductors is vital in transforming the way we work and live. As the semiconductor industry enters an exciting phase, the demand for specialty chemicals used in this industry will experience stronger growth than before. Shift in global demographics towards an aging population will also have implications for the chemical industry, benefiting sales of chemicals to industries such as nutraceutical and pharmaceuticals. Megachem, with a diversified product portfolio that serves multiple industries, have the expertise and offerings to take advantage of these social and economic developments. We believe our Asia-centric network and diversified industry coverage will provide us the platform to take advantage of the vast opportunities in this decade. 8 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D Your Total Chemical Solutions Partner OUR CORPORATE PROFILE Establishedin1988,Megachemhassinceemerged as a leading chemical player in Singapore and the region. Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2003, we are today a global one-stop specialty chemical solutions provider, offering integrated value-added services including contract manufacturing tailored to customers' needs as well as distribution of specialty chemicals. We have a global presence and diverse customer base from a wide spectrum of industries. Our technical capabilities, supply chain infrastructure and professional team serve to ensure total customer satisfaction. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 9 OUR CORPORATE PROFILE Serving You Globally A Premium With One-Stop Provider Of Supply Of Specialty Chemical Contract Chemicals Manufacturing Services Providing Integrated Value-Added Solutions 10 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D PRODUCERS OUR BUSINESS MODEL DISTRIBUTION MANUFACTURING/CUSTOM BLENDING USERS AUXILIARY STORE TRANSPORT SERVICES VENDOR CHEMICAL CUSTOM TECHNICAL PURCHASE MANAGED BLENDING SUPPORT INVENTORY VALUE-ADDING IN THE CHEMICAL SUPPLY CHAIN • Wide product portfolio >1,000 types and grades of chemicals • Global Sourcing Network -China, Europe, Japan, US, India • Global Distribution Network -presence in 12 countries • Strong customer base >2,000 customers • Providing Just-in-Time delivery and Vendor- Managed Inventory Service Mixing and Blending according to customers' formulations

Repackaging from bulk to smaller packaging

Filling, packaging and labeling

Technical support from dedicated application laboratories A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 11 OUR GLOBAL FOOTPRINT CONNECTING TO THE WORLD OF OPPORTUNITIES With an extensive global network and strategic locations in Asia, we are well-positioned to develop strategic relationships and forging winning formula in a challenging business landscape. 12 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D GLOBAL GLOBAL SOURCING MARKETS A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 13 WHY MEGACHEM? Every single element has to be exactly in place to create the desired formula for success and Megachem has been building this winning formula over the decades. Several vital ingredients make up this potent formula: Our integrated solutions, superior manufacturing capability, extensive global network, our strong customer base, outstanding product portfolio, efficient supply chain solutions and sophisticated IT support services. Together, these elements give our customers the competitive edge they seek, making us their indispensable partner on their journey to growth OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS Integrated Specialty Chemical Solutions Provider Megachem's capabilities in proprietary chemical products manufacturing, contract manufacturing and global distribution provide customers with integrated solutions, thus adding higher value to them. These make us a one-stop shop where customers can find total solutions. Superior Manufacturing Capability In contract manufacturing, we add value by blending materials according to our customers' formulation and specific requirements. With our proven track record with several multinationals, customers can confidently outsource to us their non- core production activities so that they can focus on what they do best - making their business grow. Extensive Global Network Our extensive network in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, China, India, Middle East, Australia and the UK enables us to serve our customers globally. Our direct presence in these markets offers a premium service level and minimized operating cost for our customers. Our integrated network also allows for cross- border exchange of market information and enables us to connect our suppliers to their desired markets. Strong Customer Base Over the years we have developed a strong and diversified customer base comprising largely multi-nationals companies spreading across a wide range of industries. This is a testimony of their confidence in us and of our ability to deliver long-term value to them. Outstanding Product Portfolio We carry a wide range of products which provides a one-stop shop and enables us to be a key supplier to our customers. Quality Supply Source Our suppliers have proven track records in quality, consistency, competitive pricing and supply reliability. A strong presence in Asia has helped several of our principal suppliers to penetrate key markets, which led to our appointment as their sole distributor and business partner. Efficient Supply Chain Solutions Our warehousing facilities stock different classes and grades of specialty chemicals. Coupled with an efficient logistics support and just-in-time inventory controls, we are able to help customers improve their inventory planning and reduction of inventory costs. Sophisticated IT Infrastructure Megachem invests heavily in a world- class IT infrastructure including mySAP Business Suite software. This enhances our service efficiency as well as provides seamless information exchange which gives us a competitive advantage over our competitors. YOUR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES As our Customers Competitive Product Pricing Megachem can act as a single source supplier of a full suite of products, offering you increased product cost effectiveness. Through product bundling, overall product cost and freight cost can be reduced for our customers. 14 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D Process and Operational Cost Efficiency Instead of having a big procurement team inquiring with several suppliers, negotiating prices, terms and conditions with each of them, you can rely on us as one single point of contact. By consolidating your chemical materials requirements and outsourcing to us, it enables you to focus your time and effort on your core activities. We can source and order your products for you, store them in close proximity to your production locations and deliver them not before or after they are needed; instead, they arrive "just-in-time" as they are needed, effectively reducing operational costs such as warehousing and inventory obsolescence. Product Options Megachem has global sourcing network around the world with the ability to source for quality products at economical cost. We are able to offer various alternatives for your chemical raw material requirements by offering wider choices in terms of product quality and pricing. Optimum Service Level Megachem partners many multi-nationals companies, serving them as a global supplier. For these companies our Key Accounts Managers provide impeccable level of personalised services and offer customised solutions. Adding Value Through Contract Manufacturing Megachem adds further value to your business by providing contract manufacturing services. We can source the raw materials for you, store them in our warehouse, produce the finished products according to your formulations, pack them according to your requirements and deliver them directly to you or your customers. By engaging us as your contract manufacturer, your non-core production is outsourced to us and in so doing reduces your capital expenditure, production and other related costs. Outsourcing your non-core productions to us also enables you to penetrate key markets in Asia without investing heavily in capital expenditure. As our Suppliers Your Partner in Growing your Markets As a supplier to us, we add value to you by bringing your products to your desired markets. We do so by leveraging on our extensive network around the world, especially in Asia where there is a tremendous potential for growth. Supported by an efficient logistical infrastructure and our in-depthmarket knowledge, we can assist you in developing your markets bigger and faster. WHY MEGACHEM? Streamlining your Distribution Channels Acting as your distributor, you can outsource smaller customer accounts to us, enabling you to channel your resources towards the bigger customers thus streamlining your distributions channels, operations and reducing your operational cost Reducing your Inventory Cost By appointing us as your distributor, you will be able to reduce your inventory holding cost. Our robust inventory management system and strong supply chain infrastructure will ensure sufficient level of stocks to meet customers' demand within shortest possible delivery time. Market Information Sharing We view our suppliers as important business partners. As such, we have open channels of sharing and communication of market knowledge and information to keep our suppliers abreast of market developments. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 15 DEFINING MEGACHEM Supporting Megachem's key success factors is the invigorating deep culture - one that bonds the spirit of our people together with common values, easily recognizable in the conduct of our business where: We constantly DIFFERENTIATE ourselves to stay ahead of competition We are ENERGIZED towards realizing our vision in everything that we do We constantly pursue better ways to ENGAGE with our business partners to achieve mutually beneficial relationship Our people are committed to EXECUTE and deliver quality results Because we truly believe in our PASSION to better serve and deliver our best We are a PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN organization We embrace CHANGE to stay relevant. 16 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D MR LEE BON LEONG, JP,PBM,BBM, AGE 73 Independent and Non-Executive Chairman Date of first appointment as a Director 5 September 2003 Date of last re-election as Director 15 April 2019 Length of service as a Director 16 years and 6 months Country of principal residence Singapore Board's comments on the appointment Not applicable, Mr Lee Bon Leong is not subject to re-election. Board committee memberships Chairman of Nominating Committee Member of Audit Committee Member of Remuneration Committee Academic and professional qualifications Masters of Law from the National University of Singapore Bachelor of Law (Hons) from the National University of Singapore Working experience and occupations for the past 10 years and principal commitments Working experience and occupation during the last 10 years Practising lawyer, senior partner of Lee Bon Leong & Co. Principal Commitments (other than directorships) Present Practising lawyer and consultant to Lee Bon Leong & Co Chairman of the Home Detention Advisory Committee Chairman of the Board of Visitors for SCDF & SPF Detention Barracks (DB) Past Member of the Panel for the Disciplinary Committee of Enquiry Public Service Commission Vice-Chairman and Trustee of the Inmates' Families Support Fund Member of the Singapore Board of Visiting Justices Member of the Institutional Discipline Advisory/Review Committee (IDAC/IDRC) BOARD OF DIRECTORS Directorships (Present and Past 5 years) Present other than Megachem Limited Listed Asia Enterprises Holding Ltd Non-listed D S Lee Foundation Kien Lee Investment Pte Ltd King Tower Investment Pte Ltd Li Lee Investment Pte Ltd Rectron Investments Pte Ltd Sing Hup Leong Investment Pte Ltd Solid Gold Pte Ltd Past 5 years, listed and non-listedAnnAik Limited Shareholdings (direct and deemed) in the Company (as at 21 January 2020) 100,000 Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil Conflict of interest (including any competing business) Nil A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 17 BOARD OF DIRECTORS MR SIDNEY CHEW CHOON TEE, AGE 59 Managing Director Date of first appointment as a Director 28 April 1989 Date of last re-election as Director 15 April 2019 Length of service as a director 30 years and 10 months Country of principal residence Singapore Board's comments on the appointment Not applicable, Mr Sidney Chew Choon Tee is not subject to re-election. Board committee memberships Chairman of Executive Committee Member of Nominating Committee Academic and professional qualifications Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (Hons) Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Business Administration Working experience and occupations for the past 10 years and principal commitments Working experience and occupation during the last 10 years Executive Director of Megachem Limited Principal Commitments (other than directorships) Present and Past Nil Directorships (Present and Past 5 years) Present other than Megachem Limited Listed Megachem (Thailand) PCL Non-listed Megachem Manufacturing Pte Ltd Megachem Raya Pte Ltd Megachem (Shanghai) Pte Ltd C.N. Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. P.T. Mega Kemiraya Megachem Plus Limited Megachem Phils., Inc Megachem International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd Megachem (UK) Ltd Megachem Middle East FZE Megachem Vietnam Company Limited Megachem Specialty Chemicals (I) Private Limited MG Chemicals (Australia) Pty Ltd Past 5 years, listed and non-listedNil Shareholdings (direct and deemed) in the Company (as at 9 March 2020) 46,956,812 Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil Conflict of interest (including any competing business) Nil By virtue of section 7 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50, Mr Sidney Chew Choon Tee, who by virtue of his interest of not less than 20% shareholding interest in the Company, is deemed to have an interest in the shares held by the Company in all the related corporations of the Company. 18 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D MR JEFFREY TAN BOCK CHIA, AGE 63 Executive Director Date of first appointment as a Director 12 September 1988 Date of last re-election as Director 20 April 2018 Length of service as a Director 31 years and 6 months Country of principal residence Singapore Board's comments on the appointment The re-election of Mr Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia as Executive Director was recommended by the Nominating Committee and approved by the Board, after taking into consideration Mr Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia's contributions, performance, expertise and past experiences. Board committee memberships Member of Executive Committee Academic and professional qualifications The Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (GCE A-Level) Working experience and occupations for the past 10 years and principal commitments Working experience and occupation during the last 10 years Executive Director of Megachem Limited Principal Commitments (other than directorships) Present Honorary Council Member of the Singapore-China Business Association Member of the School Advisory Committee of River Valley High School Past Nil Directorships (Present and Past 5 years) Present other than Megachem Limited Listed Megachem (Thailand) PCL Non-listed Megachem Manufacturing Pte Ltd Megachem Raya Pte Ltd Megachem (Shanghai) Pte Ltd C.N. Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. P.T. Mega Kemiraya Megachem Plus Limited Megachem Phils., Inc Megachem International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd Megachem (UK) Ltd Megachem Middle East FZE Megachem Vietnam Company Limited Megachem Specialty Chemicals (I) Private Limited MG Chemicals (Australia) Pty Ltd Past 5 years, listed and non-listedNil BOARD OF DIRECTORS Shareholdings (direct and deemed) in the Company (as at 9 March 2020) 25,435,083 Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil Conflict of interest (including any competing business) Nil Mr Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia, who is seeking re-election at the annual general meeting had responded negative to items (a) to (k) listed in the Appendix 7F of the Catalist Rules. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 19 BOARD OF DIRECTORS MR CHAN KAM LOON, AGED 59 Independent Director Date of first appointment as a Director 28 September 2007 Date of last re-election as Director 17 April 2017 Length of service as a Director 12 years and 5 months Country of principal residence Singapore Board's comments on the appointment The re-election of Mr Chan Kam Loon as Independent Director was recommended by the Nominating Committee and approved by the Board, after taking into consideration Mr Chan Kam Loon's contributions, performance, expertise and past experiences. Board committee memberships Chairman of Audit Committee Member of Nominating Committee Member of Remuneration Committee Academic and professional qualifications Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) from the London School of Economics Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales Working experience and occupations for the past 10 years and principal commitments Working experience and occupation during the last 10 years Nil Principal Commitments (other than directorships) Present and Past Nil Directorships (Present and Past 5 years) Present other than Megachem Limited Listed Jiutian Chemical Group Limited Sarine Technologies Limited Uni-Asia Group Limited Non-listed Nil Past 5 years Listed DFL Holdings Limited Hupsteel Limited Non-listed Nil Shareholdings (direct and deemed) in the Company (as at 21 January 2020) Nil Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil Conflict of interest (including any competing business) Nil Mr Chan Kam Loon, who is seeking reelection at the annual general meeting had responded negative to items (a) to (k) listed in the Appendix 7F of the Catalist Rules. 20 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D DR TAY KIN BEE, AGE 65 Independent Director Date of first appointment as a Director 1 July 2013 Date of last re-election as Director 20 April 2018 Length of service as a Director 6 years and 7 months Country of principal residence Singapore Board's comments on the appointment Not applicable, Dr Tay Kin Bee is not subject to re-election. Board committee memberships Chairman of Remuneration Committee Member of Audit Committee Academic and professional qualifications Doctor of Business Administration degree Master's Degree in Accounting and Finance Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering (1st Class Hons) SMU-SID Executive Diploma in Directorship Working experience and occupations for the past 10 years and principal commitments Working experience and occupation during the last 10 years Managing Director and CEO of a specialty chemical distribution company Principal Commitments (other than directorships) Present Executive Director of a private equity asset management company. Past Managing Director and CEO of a specialty chemical distribution company Chairman of the Singapore Chemical Industry Council Deputy Chairman of the Chemical Standards Committee (Singapore Standards Council) Governing Board Member of the Workplace, Safety and Health Institute Taskforce Chairman for Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (Ministry of Manpower) BOARD OF DIRECTORS Directorships (Present and Past 5 years) Present other than Megachem Limited Listed Nil Non-listed DCM Asia Pte Ltd Riverside Asia Partners Pte Ltd Riverside Asia Pacific Fund II Pte Ltd SPCI Pte Ltd Past 5 years, listed and non-listedNil Shareholdings (direct and deemed) in the Company (as at 21 January 2020) Nil Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil Conflict of interest (including any competing business) Nil A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 21 BOARD OF DIRECTORS MR TATSUYUKI SAKODA, AGE 55 Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director Date of first appointment as a Director 1 March 2019 Date of last re-election as Director 15 April 2019 Length of service as a Director 1 year 1 month Country of principal residence Japan Board's comments on the appointment Not applicable, Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda is not subject to re-election. Board committee memberships Nil Academic and professional qualifications Bachelor of Economics Working experience and occupations for the past 10 years and principal commitments Working experience and occupation during the last 10 years Executive Officer of the Corporate Planning division in Chori Co., Ltd with past experiences in finance, accounting and corporate planning within Chori Co.,Ltd Principal Commitments (other than directorships) Present Executive Officer of Corporate Planning division in Chori Co., Ltd Past Key positions in finance, accounting and corporate planning within Chori Co.,Ltd Directorships (Present and Past 5 years) Present other than Megachem Limited Listed Nil Non-listed Chori America, Inc Chori China Co., Ltd P.T Matsuoka Industries Past 5 years, listed and non-listedListed Nil Non-listed Chori MODA Co., Ltd Tokyo Shirayuri Kai Co., Ltd P.T. Chori Indonesia Chori Europe Gmbh Chori Co., Hong Kong Chori Commercial De Mexico SA De CV Chori Korea Co., Ltd Shareholdings (direct and deemed) in the Company (as at 21 January 2020) Nil Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries An employee and nominee of Chori Co., Ltd, a 29.99% shareholder of Megachem Limited Conflict of interest (including any competing business) Nil 22 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D SENIOR MANAGEMENT MR CHAN KHAI LEONG Group General Manager Mr Chan Khai Leong joined Megachem in December 2007 as the Business Development Director and was appointed as its Group General Manager in January 2009. As Group General Manager, he is responsible for the overall strategic planning as well as overseeing the day-today business operations for the Group's headquarters in Singapore. He also takes charge of the Group's manufacturing operations as well as operations in China. Mr Chan holds an honours degree in Chemistry from the National University of Singapore and has more than 20 years of experience in the chemical industries, assuming senior management roles in sales and marketing, production and plant expansion projects, technical service and business development in a wide range of specialty chemicals for use in a variety of industries. MR FRANCIS YAU THIAM HWA Chief Financial Officer Mr Francis Yau joined Megachem in 2000 as the General Manager of Megachem (Shanghai) Pte Ltd and Megachem International Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd prior to his appointment as the Group's Financial Controller in 2001. He was promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer on 1 January 2007. Mr Yau takes responsibility for all financial matters including financial and treasury planning, financial risk management and investor relations. He had several years of corporate banking experience prior to joining Megachem. He holds a bachelor degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore, majoring in finance and is also a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. He currently serves as an independent director in two other companies listed on SGX. MS KWOK HWEE PENG Group Finance Manager Ms Kwok Hwee Peng joined Megachem as Group Accountant in 2002 and was promoted to the position of Group Finance Manager in 2008. She is responsible for the Group's financial reporting and is also the Company Secretary. She has several years of experience in accounting and audit with PricewaterhouseCoopers prior to joining Megachem. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the Nanyang Technological University and is also a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 23 OUR HUMAN CAPITAL OUR HUMAN CAPITAL At Megachem, our people are our greatest asset hence is at the heart of everything we do. We believe in the continuous investment and development of our people to realize their full potential to help the organization achieve excellence in our business results. The People Developer accolade is testimony to this longstanding commitment and belief that investment in people will thrust the organization towards the pinnacle of excellence in our relationship with our partners, customers and suppliers. In pursuit of People Excellence, we adopt a holistic approach to human capital development. REWARDS & BENEFITS Megachem considers the competitive market place, relative value of each position to the Company as well as among similar jobs, performance of individual employees, qualifications and relevant work experience in deciding how much an individual is paid. The Company reviews its compensation and benefits program regularly to ensure it is on par with the market. The Company believes in providing targeted incentives and rewards to employees, consistent with their performance. WELFARE AND WELL-BEING We are committed to create and sustain a working environment supportive of work life balance for all employees as they are respected partners of the business. The Company conducts various programs to foster welfare and well-being among colleagues, to improve overall health of employees and to achieve work-life harmony. In so doing, a visible team of committed, productive and motivated employees is highly energized to realize the corporate vision, mission, values and culture. LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT We place people at the core of our human resource ("HR") strategy and holds strong belief in nurturing of our employees to achieve excellent business results and attain high level of competency. The Company's HR policy is one that promotes the availability of opportunities for people to be trained on a continuing basis. Megachem is a certified "People Developer" organisation in Singapore. "People Developer" is a certification awarded by Enterprise Singapore to companies which have achieved excellence in human capital development. This niche standard provides us with a total approach to attracting, managing and engaging employees for high performance and aims to bring the best out of our people. CAREER & LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT Our performance appraisal process has a development component that encourages employees to plan development that will help increase their performance and growth in their personal and professional development. In addition, to ensure a rewarding and fulfilling career at Megachem, the Company has in place a Mentorship Program where mentees are guided and coached by mentors in professional developmental and personal growth. HIGHER LEARNING EDUCATION SUPPORT The Higher Learning Education ("HLE") program provides financial assistance and professional education and training ("PET") to eligible employees who choose to further their professional education to enhance their knowledge and skills. This program provides reimbursement of eligible expenses for approved Diploma/ Degree/Master/PhD certification programs related to employee's current or future job responsibilities. STUDENTS AND GRADUATES Megachem welcomes Interns/Attachment students to embark on an exciting learning journey with challenging assignments and projects. Fresh graduates are strongly encouraged to apply and join the Company as Management Trainees in their first step towards building a promising career. 24 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D OUR ACHIEVEMENT At Megachem, we are constantly pursuing higher standards of business excellence. Our string of achievements and awards garnered over the years attest to our customer-focused corporate values and quality standards. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 25 CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS SHARE REGISTRAR AND SHARE INVESTOR RELATIONS ADVISOR Lee Bon Leong (Independent and Non-Executive Chairman) TRANSFER OFFICE Citigate Dewe Rogerson Singapore Pte Ltd Sidney Chew Choon Tee (Managing Director) Tricor Barbinder Share Registration 105 Cecil Street Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia (Executive Director) Services (a division of Tricor #09-01 The Octagon Chan Kam Loon (Independent Director) Singapore Pte. Ltd.) Singapore 069534 Tay Kin Bee (Independent Director) 80 Robinson Road #02-00 Tel: (65) 6534 5122 Tatsuyuki Sakoda (Non-Executive Director) Singapore 068898 Email: dolores.phua@citigatedewerogerson.com AUDIT COMMITTEE Tel: (65) 6236 3333 valencia.wong@citigatedewerogerson.com EXTERNAL AUDITORS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Chan Kam Loon (Chairman) Lee Bon Leong RSM Chio Lim LLP Citigate Dewe Rogerson Singapore Pte Ltd Tay Kin Bee 8 Wilkie Road #03-08 Dolores Phua REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Wilkie Edge Email: dolores.phua@citigatedewerogerson.com Singapore 228095 Tay Kin Bee (Chairman) Partner-in-charge: Woo E-Sah Valencia Wong Lee Bon Leong (with effect from financial year ended 31 Email: valencia.wong@citigatedewerogerson.com Chan Kam Loon December 2017) Megachem Limited NOMINATING COMMITTEE INTERNAL AUDITOR Francis Yau Lee Bon Leong (Chairman) Baker Tilly Consultancy (Singapore) Pte Ltd Email: fsyau@sg.megachem.com Chan Kam Loon 600 North Bridge Road INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE Sidney Chew Choon Tee #05-01 Parkview Square EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Singapore 188778 www.megachem.com PRINCIPAL BANKERS www.shareinvestor.com Sidney Chew Choon Tee (Chairman) PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia Citibank, N.A. Chan Khai Leong HSBC OFFICER CONTACT Francis Yau Thiam Hwa Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Megachem Limited Kwok Hwee Peng Standard Chartered Bank Woo Tze Yung COMPANY SECRETARY United Overseas Bank Limited Email: tywoo@sg.megachem.com CONTINUING SPONSOR Kwok Hwee Peng REGISTERED OFFICE SAC Capital Private Limited 1 Robinson Road #21-00 AIA Tower 11 Tuas Link 1 Singapore 638588 Singapore 048542 Tel: (65) 6933 9999 Tel: (65) 6232 3210 Fax: (65) 6863 2818 Website: www.megachem.com 26 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D GLOBAL OFFICE CONTACT MEGACHEM LIMITED MEGACHEM PHILS., INC MEGACHEM VIETNAM COMPANY MEGACHEM MANUFACTURING PTE LTD Room 1205 12th Floor, LIMITED MEGACHEM RAYA PTE LTD City & Land Mega Plaza ADB Avenue, Unit 703, 7th Floor MEGACHEM (SHANGHAI) PTE LTD Corner Garnet Road Ortigas Center, 45 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, 11 Tuas Link 1, Pasig City, Philippines Ben Nghe Ward District 1, Singapore 638588 Tel: +63 2 687 6086, 687 6089, 687 6097 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Tel: +65 6933 9999 Fax: +63 2 687 7937 Tel: +84 28 3910 6638 Fax: +65 6863 2818 E-mail: enquiry@ph.megachem.com Fax: +84 28 3910 6636 E-mail: enquiry@sg.megachem.com MEGACHEM INTERNATIONAL TRADING E-mail: enquiry@vn.megachem.com Website: www.megachem.com (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD MEGACHEM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS (I) C.N. CHEMICALS SDN. BHD. 988 Dingxi Road, PRIVATE LIMITED No. 121 Jalan SS25/2, Unit 1502, Yintong Building, 407, 4th Floor, Jaswanti Landmark, Taman Mewah, Shanghai, China 200050 LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), 47301 Petaling Jaya, Tel: +86 21 5237 5028 Hiranandani Garden Powai Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia Fax: +86 21 5237 5025 Mumbai 400079, India Tel: +60 3 7803 0795 E-mail: enquirysh@cn.megachem.com Tel: +91 22 4026 0957, 4026 0958 Fax: +60 3 7803 0878 MEGACHEM INTERNATIONAL TRADING Fax: +91 22 4026 0907 E-mail: enquiry@my.megachem.com E-mail: info@in.megachem.com P.T. MEGA KEMIRAYA (BEIJING) CO., LTD MG CHEMICALS (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD Room 2212, Building 7, Wisma 77. 6th Floor First City Mingdundao Suite 8, 12 Pascoe Vale Road Jl S. Parman Kav. 77 Slipi External Guangqumenwai Street, Moonee Ponds Jakarta Barati, 11410 Indonesia Dongcheng District Beijing, Victoria Australia 3039 Tel: +62 21 536 3189 China 100022 Tel: +61 03 9326 2882 Fax: +62 21 535 8987 Tel: +86 10 8751 2969 Fax: +61 03 9375 7886 E-mail: enquiry@id.megachem.com Fax: +86 10 8751 3382 E-mail: enquiry@au.megachem.com MEGACHEM (THAILAND) PCL E-mail: enquirybj@cn.megachem.com MEGACHEM (MYANMAR) LIMITED MEGACHEM (UK) LTD 25 Soi Chalongkrung 31, No.302(B), Set Hmu 1st Road, Ladkrabang Industrial Estate Soi G1/9, Castlegate Business Park, Set Hmu Zone 1, Lamplathew, Ladkrabang, Bangkok Caldicot, Monmouthshire, Shwe Pyi Thar Township, Yangon Thailand 10520 NP26 5AD, United Kingdom Tel : + 951 860 4030 Tel: +66 2 739 6333 Tel: +44 0 1291 422 747 E-mail: teresa@megachemmyanmar.com Fax: +66 2 739 6332 Fax: +44 0 1291 422 479 E-mail: enquiry@megachem.com.th E-mail: enquiry@uk.megachem.com MEGACHEM PLUS LIMITED MEGACHEM MIDDLE EAST FZE 278/40 Moo.10 Bang Pla, LIU 10 Unit AB03 South Zone, Bang Phi, Samutprakarn Jebel Ali Free Zone, 10540, Thailand Dubai, United Arab Emirates Tel: + 66 (0)2 752 5145-7 Tel: +971 4 866 5458, 286 6143 Fax: + 66 (0)2 752 5148 Fax: + 971 4 285 1615 E-mail: enquiry@megachem.co.th E-mail : enquiry@uae.megachem.com A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SALES (S$'MIL) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 EPS (CENTS) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX & BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (S$'MIL) 113.8 2019 4.0 117.9 2018 4.3 108.1 2017 4.2 99.8 2016 2.2 110.6 2015 3.3 EBITDA (S$'MIL) 2.88 2019 7.0 3.06 2018 6.9 3.18 2017 6.8 1.53 2016 5.6 2.22 2015 6.4 28 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS INCOME STATEMENT 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales (S$'mil) 110.6 99.8 108.1 117.9 113.8 Sales Growth (%) -4.6% -9.8% 8.4% 9.0% -3.5% Profit After Tax (S$'mil) 3.3 2.2 4.2 4.3 4.0 Profit After Tax Growth (%) 2.9% -32.1% 88.1% 1.9% -6.8% Profit After Tax Margin (%) 3.0% 2.2% 3.9% 3.6% 3.5% EBITDA (S$'mil) 6.4 5.6 6.8 6.9 7.0 EPS (cents) 2.22 1.53 3.18 3.06 2.88 Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares (mil) 133.3 133.3 133.3 133.3 133.3 ROE (%) 7.0% 4.9% 9.5% 8.7% 7.7% HALF-YEAR BREAKDOWN 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales for first half (S$'mil) 57.6 51.3 51.4 59.0 55.8 % Growth 1H vs 1H 3.5% -10.9% 0.2% 14.8% -5.5% Sales for second half (S$'mil) 53.0 48.5 56.7 58.9 58.0 % Growth 2H vs 2H -12.1% -8.5% 17.0% 3.8% -1.4% Profit After Tax for first half (S$'mil) 1.5 0.9 2.2 2.4 2.0 % Growth 1H vs 1H 30.7% -38.3% 139.1% 8.9% -16.0% Profit After Tax for second half (S$'mil) 1.8 1.3 2.0 1.9 2.0 % Growth 2H vs 2H -12.6% -26.9% 52.3% -6.0% 4.9% FINANCIAL POSITION 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Assets (S$'mil) 77.7 73.2 79.9 81.7 86.2 Shareholders Equity (S$'mil) 42.2 42.0 44.6 47.2 49.6 Net Asset/Share (cents) 31.65 31.50 33.47 35.38 37.24 Borrowings (S$'mil) 18.3 15.3 16.7 19.5 18.4 Gearing ratio (times) 0.43 0.36 0.37 0.41 0.37 Cash (S$'mil) 11.1 11.6 9.3 12.2 14.9 Current ratio (times) 2.07 2.30 2.06 2.13 2.18 DIVIDEND 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Dividend/Share (cents) 1.00 1.20 1.20 1.50 1.50 Net Dividend Payout (%) 45.1% 78.4% 37.7% 49.0% 51.9% Net Dividend Yield (%) (1) 2.8% 3.0% 2.8% 4.1% 4.8% Note: Dividend Yield = Dividend per share/average of closing prices of the respective and its preceding financial year. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 29 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS GLOBAL MARKETS 6% 3% 5% 5% 4% 4% 8% 7% 0% 1% FY2019 FY2018 14% 14% 65% 64% ASEAN N Asia America Europe S Asia Middle East Australia INDUSTRY COVERAGE 6% 1% 7% 0% 19% 19% 41% 42% FY2019 FY2018 21% 23% 12% 9% Performance Advanced Surface Biotech Oil & Gas Resources Coatings & Polymer Technology Polymers Composites 30 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW 1.PROFITABILITY ANALYSIS SALES Variance Fav/(Unfav) Variance Fav/(Unfav) H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 % S$'000 % 37,002 ASEAN 37,723 36,561 441 1.2 (721) (1.9) North Asia 7,761 6,795 8,757 1,962 28.9 996 12.8 Europe 4,514 4,897 4,427 (470) (9.6) (87) (1.9) 3,135 Middle East 3,540 3,367 (232) (6.9) (405) (11.5) South Asia 2,683 2,280 2,255 (25) (1.1) (428) (15.9) Australia 2,545 1,770 2,274 504 28.5 (271) (10.7) America 86 106 145 39 36.5 59 70.1 Africa - 2 12 10 481.7 12 100.0 Total 58,852 55,778 58,007 2,229 4.0 (845) (1.4) FY 2018 FY 2019 Variance S$'000 % S$'000 % S$'000 % ASEAN 75,854 64.4 73,563 64.7 (2,291) (3.0) North Asia 16,063 13.6 15,552 13.7 (511) (3.2) Europe 8,352 7.1 9,323 8.2 971 11.6 Middle East 6,417 5.4 6,502 5.7 85 1.3 Australia 5,452 4.6 4,044 3.5 (1,408) (25.8) South Asia 5,177 4.4 4,535 4.0 (642) (12.4) America 563 0.5 252 0.2 (311) (55.3) Africa - - 14 - 14 100.0 Total 117,878 100.0 113,785 100.0 (4,093) (3.5) A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 31 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT SALES ANALYSIS H2 2019 vs H1 2019 After a dip in sales in the first half of 2019 ("H1 2019"), sales to North Asia and Australia grew notably by S$2.0 million or 28.9% and S$0.5 million or 28.5% respectively in the second half of 2019 ("H2 2019"). Sales to ASEAN picked up marginally by S$0.4 million or 1.2%. On the other hand, sales to Europe markets dipped by S$0.5 million or 9.6% after an increase in H1 2019 and sales to Middle East and South Asia markets recorded consecutive fall in H2 2019. This resulted in an overall increase of S$2.2 million or 4.0% in total sales to S$58.0 million in H2 2019. H2 2019 vs H2 2018 As compared to the second half of 2018 ("H2 2018"), total sales of H2 2019 was marginally lower by S$0.8 million or 1.4%. The biggest decline was from the ASEAN market which decreased by S$0.7 million or 1.9% while other markets such as Middle East, South Asia and Australia decreased in the range of S$0.3 million to S$0.4 million. The fall was partly offset by an increase in sales in North Asia market of S$1.0 million or 12.8%. FY 2019 vs FY 2018 Because of lower business confidence amongst customers and softer prices, sales for the full year of 2019 ("FY 2019") decreased by S$4.1 million or 3.5% to S$113.8 million as compared to full year of 2018 ("FY 2018"). The decline was broad based across major markets such as ASEAN, North and South Asia, Australia and America. ASEAN and Australia sales fell S$2.3 million or 3.0% and S$1.4 million or 25.8% respectively. This was followed by North Asia, South Asia and America markets which decline by S$0.5 million, S$0.6 million and S$0.3 million respectively. On the other hand, Europe recorded higher sales of S$1.0 million or 11.6% while sales to Middle East improved marginally by S$0.1 million or 1.3%. BUSINESS ACTIVITY SEGMENT SALES BREAKDOWN VarianceFav/(Unfav) VarianceFav/(Unfav) H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 % S$'000 % 55,935 Distribution activity 56,875 54,103 1,832 3.4 (940) (1.7) 2,072 Manufacturing activity 1,977 1,675 397 23.7 95 4.8 Total Sales 58,852 55,778 58,007 2,229 4.0 (845) (1.4) 32 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW FY 2018 FY 2019 Variance Fav/(Unfav) S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 % Distribution activity 114,153 110,038 (4,115) (3.6) Manufacturing activity 3,725 3,747 22 0.6 Total Sales 117,878 113,785 (4,093) (3.5) H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 Sales from both segments picked up in H2 2019 as compared to H1 2019. Sales from distribution segment increased by S$1.8 million or 3.4% in H2 2019 over H1 2019 but were marginally lower by S$0.9 million or 1.7% as compared to H2 2018. Sales from the contract manufacturing segment recorded higher sales of S$2.1 million in H2 2019, an increase of S$0.4 million or 23.7% as compared to H1 2019 and S$0.1 million or 4.8% improvement vis-à-vis H2 2018. FY 2019 vs FY 2018 Year-on-year, sales from distribution segment decreased by S$4.1 million or 3.6% due to broad based decline across most major markets while sales from manufacturing segment remain relatively unchanged at S$3.7 million. GROSS PROFIT H2 2019 vs H1 2019 Gross profit margin for H2 2019 decreased by 0.9%-point as compared to H1 2019 mainly due to higher inventory write down and partly because of lower gross profit margins across certain major markets such as North Asia and Europe. However, gross profit remained flat at S$14.1 million because of higher sales achieved in H2 2019 vis-à-vis H1 2019. H2 2019 vs H2 2018 Although gross profit margin for H2 2019 (24.3%) was relatively unchanged as compared to H2 2018 (24.6%), gross profit decreased by S$0.4 million or 2.8% as a result of lower sales achieved. FY 2019 vs FY 2018 Due to higher inventory write down in the current year, gross profit margin for FY 2019 dipped by 0.2%-pointyear-on-year. Coupled with lower sales in FY 2019, gross profit decreased by S$1.3 million or 4.3% vis-à-vis FY 2018. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 33 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW OTHER INCOME VarianceFav/(Unfav) VarianceFav/(Unfav) H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 % S$'000 % Bad debt recovered 73 74 278 204 275.5 205 283.0 (23) Change in fair value of financial (97) 28 (51) (182.5) 74 76.1 assets at fair value through profit or loss - forward foreign exchange contracts Grant income - 17 Gain on disposal of plant and - 5 equipment Interest income 79 88 - (17) (100.0) - - 2 (3) (64.6) 2 100.0 96 8 8.9 17 21.4 FY 2018 FY 2019 Variance Fav/(Unfav) S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 % Bad debt recovered 113 352 239 210.7 Change in fair value of financial 45 5 (40) (89.1) assets at fair value through profit or loss - forward foreign exchange contracts Grant income 78 Gain on disposal of plant and 45 equipment 17 (61) (78.6) 7 (38) (85.4) Interest income 123 184 61 50.3 H2 2019 vs H1 2019 Other income in H2 2019 was higher by S$0.1 million or 62.7% and this was primarily due to higher bad debt recovered. The bad debt recovered in H2 2019 was mainly from Venezuela customers. The increase was partly offset by lower fair value gain from forward contracts and lower grant income. H2 2019 vs H2 2018 Similarly, the increase in other income by S$0.3 million or 462.1% as compared to H2 2018 was mainly due to bad debt recovered from Venezuela customers. In addition, the reversal of fair value gain from forward contracts was lower in H2 2019. 34 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW FY 2019 vs FY 2018 Year-on-year, other income increased by S$0.2 million or 38.6%. This was due to higher bad debt recovered of S$0.2 million and higher interest income of S$0.1 million. The increase was partially offset by lower grant income, lower fair value gain from forward foreign exchange contracts and lower gain on disposal of plant and equipment. OPERATING EXPENSES VarianceFav/(Unfav) VarianceFav/(Unfav) H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 % S$'000 % Change in fair value of financial 40 - 118 (118) (100.0) (78) (193.8) assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed equity security Depreciation of right-of-use assets - 186 Impairment of trade receivables 185 82 Net foreign exchange loss 211 23 Professional fees 298 271 Travelling and transport 538 435 Rental 239 72 Warehouse storage charges 1,244 1,258 H2 2019 vs H1 2019 179 7 3.4 (179) (100.0) 14 68 82.9 171 92.4 83 (60) (267.1) 128 60.4 414 (143) (53.0) (116) (38.8) 465 (30) (7.0) 73 13.6 96 (24) (35.3) 143 59.6 1,328 (70) (5.5) (84) (6.7) Total operating expenses of S$12.2 million incurred in H2 2019 were S$0.5 million or 4.0% higher vis-à-vis H1 2019. The main reasons contributing to the increase were: higher professional fees of S$0.1 million; higher net foreign exchange loss of S$0.1 million; higher warehouse storage charges of S$0.1 million; and fair value loss from listed equity of S$0.1 million, The increase was partially offset by lower impairment of trade receivables of S$0.1 million. H2 2019 vs H2 2018 As compared to H2 2018, the total operating expenses were relatively unchanged. Higher warehouse storage charges, professional fees and fair value loss from listed equity offset lower impairment of trade receivables, net foreign exchange loss and traveling and transport. The decrease in rental expenses of S$143,000 was due to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 which requires the recognition of right-of-use asset for operating lease arrangement. Correspondingly, depreciation of right-of-use assets of S$179,000 was recorded in H2 2019. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 35 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW FY 2019 vs FY 2018 FY 2018 S$'000 Change in fair value of financial 240 assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed equity security Depreciation of right-of-use assets - Impairment of trade receivables 338 Net foreign exchange loss 748 Professional fees 596 Travelling and transport 1,056 Rental 481 Warehouse storage charges 2,335 FY 2019 Variance Fav/(Unfav) S$'000 S$'000 % 118 122 51.0 365 (365) (100.0) 96 242 71.5 106 642 85.8 685 (89) (15.0) 900 156 14.8 168 313 65.1 2,586 (251) (10.7) Lower impairment of trade receivables of S$0.2 million, lower net foreign exchange loss of S$0.6 million, lower fair value loss from listed equity of S$0.1 million and lower travelling expenses of S$0.2 million were the main reasons that led to the decrease in total operating expenses in FY 2019. The decrease was partially offset by higher warehouse storage charges of S$0.3 million and higher professional fees of S$0.1 million. Similarly, as explained above, the decrease in rental expenses of S$0.3 million was due to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 which requires the recognition of right-of-use asset for operating lease arrangement. Correspondingly, depreciation of right-of-use assets of S$0.4 million was recorded in FY 2019. As a result, total operating expenses decreased by S$0.6 million or 2.5% to S$23.9 million year-on-year. FINANCE COSTS Finance costs comprised the following:- VarianceFav/(Unfav) VarianceFav/(Unfav) H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 % S$'000 % 201 Bills payables 262 272 71 26.4 61 23.3 247 Bank loans 139 153 (94) (61.9) (108) (77.0) 71 Leases for right-of-use assets - 72 1 1.7 (71) (100.0) Total finance costs 401 497 519 (22) (4.3) (118) (29.2) 36 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW FY 2018 FY 2019 Variance Fav/(Unfav) S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 % Bills payables 493 473 20 4.0 Bank loans 257 400 (143) (55.3) Leases for right-of-use assets - 143 (143) (100.0) Total finance costs 750 1,016 (266) (35.4) H2 2019 vs H1 2019 As compared to H1 2019, total finance costs for H2 2019 increased marginally by S$22,000 or 4.3% due to higher interest rates and an increase in borrowings. H2 2019 vs H2 2018 Finance costs on lease liabilities in relation to operating lease arrangements were recorded in accordance with SFRS(I) 16 in H2 2019. Excluding the finance costs on leases, finance costs for H2 2019 would have increased by S$47,000 or 11.6% over H2 2018 due to higher interest rates and an increase in borrowings. FY 2019 vs FY 2018 For same reasons noted above, total finance costs increased by S$0.3 million or 35.4% year-on-year. Excluding the finance costs on leases, finance costs for FY 2019 would have increased by S$0.1 million or 16.4%. SHARE OF PROFIT OF ASSOCIATED COMPANIES H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 Our share of profit of associated companies improved in H2 2019 to S$0.6 million as compared to S$0.5 million in H1 2019 as a result of better gross profit margin and lower total expenses. Vis-à-vis H2 2018, the higher share of profits in H2 2019 was mainly due to absence of impairment loss from a discontinued business and higher profits contribution from acquired distribution business. FY 2019 vs FY 2018 Our share of profit of associated companies increased by S$0.3 million or 43.9% as compared to FY 2018 mainly due to absence of impairment loss a discontinued business and profit contribution from the acquired distribution business. PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 Net profit before tax for H2 2019 decreased by S$0.2 million or 6.5% as compared to H1 2019. The higher total operating expenses and finance costs more than offset the increase in other income and share of profit of associated companies. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 37 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW On the other hand, although gross profit was lower by S$0.4 million, net profit before tax for H2 2019 was S$0.1 million or 2.2% higher than H2 2018 because of higher other income and higher share of profit of associated companies. FY 2019 vs FY 2018 Net profit before tax decreased by S$0.4 million or 7.7% year-on-year and the main reason was due to lower sales and hence lower gross profit of S$1.3 million. The decline was partially cushioned by higher other income, higher share of profit of associated companies and lower total operating expenses. On the other hand, EBITDA improved slightly by S$0.1 million to S$7.0 million mainly because rental expenses were lower under the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. NET PROFIT AFTER TAX H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 Net profit after tax for H2 2019 at S$2.0 million was flat as compared to H1 2019 and was S$0.1 million higher than H2 2018. FY 2019 vs FY 2018 In line with the lower net profit before tax, net profit after tax decreased by a small magnitude of S$0.3 million or 6.8% year-on-year. TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME H2 2019 vs H1 2019 H2 2019 vs H2 2018 The translation gains recorded for H2 2019 and H1 2019 of S$0.2 million and S$0.1 million respectively were largely due to the appreciation of Thai Baht against Singapore Dollar. On the hand, translation losses of S$0.2 million incurred in H2 2018 primarily arose from the weakening of Malaysian Ringgit. As a result, comprehensive income for H2 2019 of S$2.2 million was S$0.1 million higher than H1 2019 and S$0.5 million higher than H2 2018. FY 2019 vs FY 2018 Translation gains recorded for both FY 2019 and FY 2018, arising mainly from the appreciation of Thai Baht against Singapore Dollar, were flat at S$0.3 million. Correspondingly, comprehensive income also decreased by S$0.3 million or 6.1% over FY 2018. 38 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW 2.BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS As at Variance 31 December 2019 vs 31 December 2018 Balance Sheet Highlights 31 December 31 December Fav/(Unfav) 2018 2019 Cash (S$'mil) 12.2 14.9 2.7 Borrowings (S$'mil) 19.5 18.4 1.1 Current ratio (times) 2.1 2.2 0.1 Gearing ratio (times) 0.41 0.37 0.04 Net assets per share attributable to 35.38 37.24 1.86 equity holders of the Company (cents) Inventory turnover (days) 118 124 (6) Trade receivables turnover (days) 84 75 9 Trade payable turnover (days) 35 30 (5) Property, plant and equipment There was no significant change in the carrying value of property, plant and equipment as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. Capital expenditure of S$0.5 million for plant and machinery and computer was offset by depreciation charge of S$0.9 million in the current year. Right-of-use assets Upon the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, right-of-use assets of S$2.8 million was recognized as at 1 January 2019. The carrying value remained relatively unchanged at S$2.8 million as at 31 December 2019 as new lease arrangements recognized of S$0.4 million were offset by depreciation charge of S$0.4 million in FY 2019. Investment in associated companies The increase in carrying value of our associated companies by S$0.8 million or 14.7% was mainly due to positive contribution from operation for the current year of S$1.1 million and translation gain of S$0.4 million offset by dividend return of S$0.7 million. Deferred tax assets The carrying value of deferred tax assets increased by S$0.2 million from S$262,000 as at 31 December 2018 to S$442,000 as at 31 December 2019 following recognition of more deferred tax asset arising from provision. Trade and other receivables Net third party trade receivables decreased by S$1.9 million or 8.2% from S$23.5 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$21.6 million as at 31 December 2019. The reduction was because of slower sales in the current year as compared to last year. Turnover days for FY 2019 improved to 75 days from 84 days in FY 2018. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 39 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Inventories Inventories decreased by S$0.7 million or 2.6% from S$26.1 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$25.4 million as at 31 December 2019. The decrease in inventories was in line with slower sales in the current year. Hence, inventory turnover days increased to 124 days as compared to 118 days for the full year of 2018. Other current assets Other current assets increased by S$0.3 million to S$2.4 million as compared S$2.1 million as at 31 December 2018 mainly due to S$0.2 million higher advance payments to suppliers for inventory purchase. Financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss The decrease in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss was mainly due to fair value loss of S$118,000 in listed equity and a decrease in fair value gain of forward contracts of S$39,000. Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss were not significant as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. Trade and other payables Total trade payables increased by S$0.3 million or 5.7% from S$6.6 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$6.9 million at 31 December 2019 while turnover days for FY 2019 decreased to 30 days from 35 days in FY 2018. Other payables in aggregate consisting of accrued operating expenses, advance payments from customer and sundry payables decreased by S$0.3 million from S$5.5 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$5.2 million as at 31 December 2019. This was primarily due to lower accrued operating expenses and full repayment of amount due to director. Financial liabilities - lease liabilities Corresponding to the recognition of right-of-use assets, lease liabilities of S$2.8 million was recorded as at 1 January 2019. The carrying value increased to S$2.9 million as at 31 December 2019 as a result of additional lease liabilities recognized of S$0.4 million offset by S$0.3 million repayment in the current year. Borrowings Total borrowings decreased by S$1.1 million or 5.5% and this was mainly due to repayment of long term bank loans of S$0.8 million during the current year and reduction in bills payables and short term loans of S$0.3 million. In line with lower borrowings, our gearing ratio decreased marginally from 0.41 times as at 31 December 2018 to 0.37 times as at 31 December 2019. Net asset value Net asset value per share increased from 35.38 cents as at 31 December 2018 to 37.24 cents as at 31 December 2019 primarily due to total comprehensive income for the current year of S$4.2 million offset by dividend payment to shareholders of S$1.7 million. 3.CASHFLOW As a result of better collection and lower inventory purchases, positive cash flows from operating activities of S$6.6 million were generated. This was partially utilized to reduce borrowings and satisfy dividends and other financing obligations totaling S$4.1 million. Overall cash and cash equivalents increased by S$2.7 million from S$12.2 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$14.9 million as at 31 December 2019. 40 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D SHARE INFORMATION Share Information (as at 19 February 2020) No of Shares 133,300,000 Listing Date 17 October 2003 Earnings per share ("EPS") FY 2019 2.88 cents Initial Public Offering Price 28 cents Historical P/E(a) 11.3 x Historical High 68 cents Market Capitalisation $43.3 mil Historical Low 13 cents Net tangible assets ("NTA") per share 37.24 cents 52 weeks High 38 cents Price/Book Ratio (b) 0.87 52 weeks Low 20.5 cents Note : Price (as at 19 February 2020) 32.5 cents (a) P/E = price as at 19 February 2020 / EPS FY 2019 (b) Price/Book ratio = price as at 19 February 2020/ NTA per share as at 31 December 2019 Megachem Share price chart : 1 year to 19 February 2020 Megachem vs ST all shares & ST Catalist Share price chart : 1 year to 19 February 2020 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 41 DIVIDEND cents/share Interim Dividend 0.5 Final Dividend (subject to Shareholders 1.0 approval at the upcoming AGM) Total FY2019 Dividend 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend / share (cents) - net 90.0% 7.0% 80.0% 6.0% 70.0% 60.0% 5.0% 50.0% 4.0% 40.0% 30.0% 3.0% 20.0% 2.0% 10.0% 0.0% 1.0% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend payout (%)-net Dividend Yield (%)-Net Dividend Policy In its consideration for dividend payment, the Company takes into account, among other factors, current cash position, future cash needs, profitability, retained earnings and business outlook. The Company takes the view that committing to a fixed dividend policy may jeopardise its financial position in times of adverse changes in the market conditions. Hence, the Company does not disclose a dividend policy to its shareholders. Nevertheless, the Company has been making dividend payments every year since its initial public listing. Average price is the average of 31 December 2018 closing price of 32 cents/share and 31 December 2019 closing price of 30 cents/share.

Dividend yield = full year dividend per share / average price. 42 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D Mr Toshiyuki Yokogawa resigned as Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2019. At the same time, Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda was appointed as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 March 2019. A final tax exempt dividend of 0.8 cent per share for FY 2018 was paid. FEBRUARY 2019 MARCH 2019 APRIL 2019 MAY 2019 YEAR IN REVIEW Megachem capped off its 30th anniversary with record sales of S$117.9 million and a net profit after tax of S$4.3 million for FY18, led by broad-based growth across major markets and the manufacturing segment. A final tax exempt dividend of 0.8 cent per share was proposed for FY 2018. • Annual General Meeting for FY 2018. • Extraordinary General Meeting to approve and adopt new Constitution of the Company. An interim tax exempt dividend of 0.5 cent per share was paid. AUGUST 2019 SEPTEMBER 2019 FEBRUARY 2020 Megachem reported net profit after tax of S$2.0 million on revenue of S$55.8 million for the financial half year ended 30 June 2019. An interim tax exempt dividend of 0.5 cent per share was declared. Amid challenging business environment, Megachem reported net profit after tax of S$4.0 million on revenue of S$113.8 million in FY 2019. A final tax exempt dividend of 1.0 cent per share was proposed for FY 2019 (subject to approval by shareholders at its forthcoming annual general meeting). A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 43 FINANCIAL CALENDAR FEBRUARY 2020 Results 20 Announcement for Financial Year ended 31 December 2019 21 Analyst Briefing Online Q&A 24-28 with investors & shareholders MARCH 2020 2-6 Response to Online Q&A APRIL 2020 14 Annual General Meeting MAY 2020 Record Date (subject 5 to approval at annual general meeting) Dividend Payment 20 Date (subject to approval at annual general meeting) AUGUST 2020 Results Announcement for Half Year ending 30 June 2020 Analyst Briefing Online Q&A with investors & shareholders Response to Online Q&A FEBRUARY 2021 Results Announcement for Financial Year ending 31 December 2020 44 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT The directors of Megachem strongly support the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity as set out in the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 (the "Code"). This report describes the Company's corporate governance policies and practices which were in place during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY 2019"), with specific reference to the Principles and Provisions of the Code and accompanying Practice Guidance. The Code aims to promote high levels of corporate governance by putting forth Principles of good corporate governance and Provisions with which companies are expected to comply. The Practice Guidance complements the Code by providing guidance on the application of the Principles and Provisions and setting out best practices for companies. Pursuant to Rule 710 of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") ("Catalist Rules"), the Board confirms that the Company and Group, have for FY2019 complied with the Principles as set out in the Code. The Board also confirms that where there are deviations from the Provisions of the Code, explanations for the deviation and how the Group's practices are consistent with the intent of the relevant principle are provided in the sections below:- BOARD MATTERS The Board's Conduct of Affairs Principle 1: The company is headed by an effective Board which is collectively responsible and works with Management for the long-term success of the company. Provision 1.1 of the Code: Directors are fiduciaries who act objectively in the best interests of the Company As at the date of this Report, the Board comprises the following members, all of whom possess the appropriate core competencies and diversity of experience needed to enable them to effectively contribute to the Group. Name Designation Audit Nominating Remuneration Executive Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr Lee Bon Leong(1) Independent and Non- Member Chairman Member - Executive Chairman Mr Sidney Chew Choon Managing Director - Member Chairman Tee Mr Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia Executive Director - - - Member Mr Chan Kam Loon Independent Director Chairman Member Member - Dr Tay Kin Bee Independent Director Member - Chairman - Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda(2) Non-Executive Director - - - - Mr Francis Yau Thiam Hwa Chief Financial Officer - - - Member Mr Chan Khai Leong Group General Manager - - - Member Ms Kwok Hwee Peng Group Finance Manager - - - Member Company Secretary Mr Lee Bon Leong was appointed as Independent and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board on 1 March 2020 to replace Mr Sidney Chew Choon Tee. Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda was appointed as Non-Executive Director on 1 March 2019 as a nominee of the Company's controlling shareholder, Chori Co. Ltd. Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda replaced Mr Toshiyuki Yokogawa who stepped down from his role as a Non-Executive Director on 1 March 2019 due to his retirement from Chori Co. Ltd. 46 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT The principal functions of the Board, in addition to carrying out its statutory responsibilities, inter alia, are as follows: overseeing and approving the formulation of the Group's overall long-term strategic objectives and directions, corporate strategy and objectives as well as business plans, taking into consideration sustainability issues;

long-term strategic objectives and directions, corporate strategy and objectives as well as business plans, taking into consideration sustainability issues; overseeing and reviewing the management of the Group's business affairs and financial controls, performance and resource allocation, including ensuring that the required financial and human resources are available for the Group to meet its objectives;

establishing a framework of prudent and effective controls to assess and manage risks and safeguard shareholders' interests and the Group's assets;

to review the Management's performance;

to set the Group's values and standards and ensure that obligations to shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met;

to approve the release of the Group's financial results, annual reports and announcements to shareholders

to review and approve related party transactions to ensure compliance with relevant rules and terms stated in shareholders' mandate; and

to assume the responsibilities for corporate governance. All directors recognize that they have to discharge their duties and responsibilities at all times as fiduciaries in the interests of the Company. The Board is a representation of the shareholders in the Company and is accountable to them through effective governance of the business. Each director is required to promptly disclose any actual, potential and perceived conflict of interest, in relation to a transaction or proposed transaction with the Group as soon as practicable after the relevant facts have come to his/her knowledge. On an annual basis, each director is also required to submit details of his associates for the purpose of monitoring interested person transactions. Any director facing a conflict of interest will recuse himself from the discussions and abstain from participating in any Board decisions and voting on resolutions regarding the matter. The Company has established a Code of Business Ethics that sets the principles of business ethics for the Group and covers areas such as business conduct, protection of Company's assets, confidentiality of information and conflicts of interest. All staff of the Group are expected to uphold high standards of integrity that are in compliance with the Company's Code as well as laws and regulations of the countries in which they operate. Provision 1.2 of the Code: Directors' induction, training and development Newly appointed Directors will receive a formal letter explaining their duties and responsibilities, and will undergo orientation and be briefed on the business and governance practices of the Group as well as industry-specific knowledge. As stipulated under Rule 406(3)(a) of the Catalist Rules, directors who are appointed and who have no prior experience as directors of a listed company in Singapore will have to attend the Listed Entity Director ("LED") courses organized by the Singapore Institute of Directors within 1 year of his appointment. Briefings on the roles and responsibilities as directors of a listed company in Singapore will be conducted for the new appointees. They may also attend courses conducted by other training institutions in areas such as accounting, legal and industry specific knowledge, where appropriate, in connection with their duties. Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda, who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2019, had attended the LED courses organized by the Singapore Institute of Directors in 2019 and was also briefed on the roles and responsibilities as director of a listed company. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 47 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Directors may request to visit the Group's operating facilities and meet with the Management to gain a better understanding of the Group's business operations and corporate governance practices. The Directors are also encouraged to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments relevant to the Group and attendance of appropriate courses and seminars will be arranged and funded by the Company. The external auditors, during their presentation of the audit plan, will update the Directors on the new or revised financial reporting standards on an annual basis. Our Company's Continuing Sponsor, SAC Capital Pte Ltd, provides updates to the Board whenever there are changes to the listing rules or the Code of Corporate Governance. Provision 1.3 of the Code: Matters requiring Board's approval Although the day-to-day management of the Company is delegated to the Executive Directors, the approval of the Board is required for matters such as corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, major investments and divestments, material acquisitions and disposals of assets, major corporate policies on key areas of operations, major corporate actions such as share issuance, the release of the Group's results and announcement to shareholders, declaration of dividends and interested person transactions. Provision 1.4 of the Code: Board Committees To assist the Board in discharging its oversight functions and execution of its responsibilities, the Board has established three Board Committees, comprising an Audit Committee (the "AC"), a Nominating Committee (the "NC") and a Remuneration Committee (the "RC"). These Board Committees function within clearly defined written terms of reference and operating procedures. The terms of reference of the respective Board Committees, which are reviewed by the Board on a regular basis, as well as other relevant information on the Board Committees can be found in the subsequent sections of this report. Provision 1.5 of the Code: Board Meetings and Attendance The Board meets regularly on a quarterly basis and ad-hoc Board Committee or Board meetings are convened when they are deemed necessary. In between Board meetings, other important matters will be tabled for the Board's approval by way of circulating resolutions in writing. The Constitution of the Company provides for meetings of the Board to be held by way of telephonic or video conference. The attendance of the Directors at scheduled Board Committee and Board meetings held in FY2019 is set out below: Board Audit Nominating Remuneration Committee Committee Committee No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of Meetings Meetings Meetings Meetings Meetings Meetings Meetings Meetings Held Attended Held Attended Held Attended Held Attended Mr Sidney Chew Choon Tee 4 4 2 na 1 1 1 na Mr Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia 4 4 2 na 1 Na 1 na Mr Lee Bon Leong 4 4 2 2 1 1 1 1 Mr Chan Kam Loon 4 4 2 2 1 1 1 1 Dr Tay Kin Bee 4 4 2 2 1 Na 1 1 Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda(1) 4 3 2 na 1 Na 1 na Mr Toshiyuki Yokogawa 4 1 2 na 1 Na 1 na Note: (1)Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda was appointed as Non-Executive Director on 1 March 2019 as a nominee of the Company's controlling shareholder, Chori Co. Ltd. Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda replaced Mr Toshiyuki Yokogawa who stepped down from his role as a Non-Executive Director on 1 March 2019 due to his retirement from Chori Co. Ltd. 48 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT When a Director has multiple board representations, the NC also considers whether or not the Director is able to and has adequately carried out his duties as a Director of the Company. The NC is satisfied that sufficient time and attention has been given by the Directors to the affairs of the Company, notwithstanding that some of the Directors have multiple board representations. The NC is of the view that the matter relating to multiple board representations should be left to the judgement of each Director given that time requirements for different board representations vary. As such, the NC and the Board have decided that there is no necessity to determine the maximum number of listed company board representations which a Director may hold. None of the Directors hold more than 4 directorships in listed companies concurrently. Provision 1.6 of the Code: Access to information The Company recognises that the flow of relevant, complete and accurate information on a timely basis is critical for the Board to discharge its duties effectively. The Management provides the Board with quarterly management accounts, as well as relevant background or explanatory information relating to the matters that would be discussed at the Board meetings, prior to the scheduled meetings. All directors are also furnished with updates on the financial position and any material developments of the Group as and when necessary. Provision 1.7 of the Code: Access to Management and Company Secretary The Board has separate and independent access to the Company Secretary and the Management at all times. The Board will have independent access to professional advice when required at the Company's expense, subject to the approval of the Chairman. Under the direction of the Chairman, the Company Secretary facilitates information flow within the Board and its Board Committees and between the Management and Non-Executive Directors. The Company Secretary attends all meetings of the Board and Board committees and ensures that all Board procedures are followed and applicable rules and regulations are complied with. The minutes of all Board committee meetings are circulated to the Board. The appointment and removal of the Company Secretary are subject to the approval of the Board as a whole. Board Composition and Guidance Principle 2: The Board has an appropriate level of independence and diversity of thought and background in its composition to enable it to make decisions in the best interests of the company. Provision 2.1 of the Code: Director independence Provision 2.2 of the Code: Independent directors make up a majority of the Board Provision 2.3 of the Code: Non-executive directors make up a majority of the Board The Board comprises six Directors, of whom three are independent. The Company notes that Provision 2.2 of the Code requires that independent directors should make up a majority of the Board where the Chairman is not independent. Mr Sidney Chew Choon Tee ("Mr Sidney Chew") stepped down as Chairman of the Board with effect from 1 March 2020. And Mr Lee Bon Leong was re-designated as an Independent and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board in place of Mr Sidney Chew. With an Independent Chairman of the Board and half of the Board made up of independent directors, the Board is capable of exercising independent and objective judgement on corporate affairs of the Group. The independence of each Director is reviewed annually by the NC and the Board. Each Independent Director is required to complete a checklist annually to confirm his independence based on the guidelines as set out in the Code and the Catalist Rules. The NC adopts the Code's definition of what constitutes an "independent" director in its review. The NC takes into account, among other things, whether a Director has business relationships with the Company, its related companies, its substantial shareholders or its officers, and if so, whether such relationships could interfere, or be reasonably perceived to interfere, with the exercise of the Director's independent business judgment with a view to the best interests of the Company. Although Dr Tay Kin Bee is a director of SPCI Pte Ltd ("SPCI") which sold products to the Group, the NC considers him to be independent as he is not a shareholder of SPCI and the amount paid to SPCI for the sale of products to the Group is not material. As such the NC is of the view that the business relationship does not affect Dr Tay Kin Bee's ability and judgement to act independently. The NC and the A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 49 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Board are of the view that all its Independent Directors have satisfied the criteria of independence in accordance to the Code, its Practice Guidance and Rules 406(3)(d)(i) and 406(3)(d)(ii) of the Catalist Rules as a result of its review. The independence of any Director who has served on the Board beyond nine years from the date of his first appointment will be subject to more rigorous review, taking into account the need for progressive refreshing of the Board. As at the date of this report, Mr Lee Bon Leong and Mr Chan Kam Loon have served on the Board for a period exceeding nine years from the date of their appointments. After due consideration and careful assessment, the NC and the Board are of the view that both directors have during their tenure acted independently in the best interest of Company. Mr Lee Bon Leong and Mr Chan Kam Loon continue to demonstrate the essential characteristics of independence expected by the Board and in-depth knowledge of the Group's business. Furthermore, Mr Lee Bon Leong's legal expertise and Mr Chan Kam Loon's experience in accounting and finance contributed greatly to the effectiveness of the Board and matters relating to the strategic direction and corporate governance of the Group. Nevertheless, in accordance with Rule 406(3)(d)(iii) of the Catalist Rules, they will be subjected to a re-election via a two-tier shareholders vote, i.e. (i) by all shareholders and (ii) by all shareholders excluding shareholders who are directors or CEO, when the said Catalist Rule comes into effect from 1 January 2022. Provision 2.4 of the Code: Board Composition The Board has examined its size and is of the view that it is an appropriate size for effective decision-making, taking into account the scope and nature of the operations of the Group and the requirements of the Group's business. The NC is of the view that no individual or small group of individuals dominate the Board's decision-making. The composition of the Board is reviewed on an annual basis by the NC to ensure that the Board has the appropriate mix of expertise and experience, and collectively possesses the necessary core competencies for effective functioning and informed decision-making. The Board as a group provides an appropriate balance of diversity of skills, experience, gender and knowledge of the Company, with core competencies in accounting and finance, legal expertise, business and management experience, industry knowledge, strategic planning and customer-based experience and knowledge. This enables the Management to benefit from the external and expert perspectives of the Directors who collectively possess the core competencies relevant to the direction and growth of the Group. Provision 2.5 of the Code: Meeting of Independent Directors without Management Where necessary or appropriate, the Independent Directors will meet without the presence of the Management. The Independent Directors communicate regularly to discuss matters related to the Group, including the performance of the Management. Where appropriate, Independent Directors provide feedback to the Board after such meetings. The profiles of our Directors are set out on pages 17-22 of this Annual Report Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Principle 3: There is a clear division of responsibilities between the leadership of the Board and Management, and no one individual has unfettered powers of decision-making. Provision 3.1 of the Code: Separation of the roles of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Provision 3.2 of the Code: Division of responsibilities between the Chairman and CEO Provision 3.3 of the Code: Lead Independent Director The Chairman, Mr Lee Bon Leong and the Managing Director, Mr Sidney Chew are separate persons and have no familial relationship with each other. Mr Sidney Chew is responsible for formulating corporate strategies, leading the Group's marketing and business development activities as well as ensuring the smooth operation of the Group. 50 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT The Board is of the view that as all major decisions are made in consultation with the Board and with the establishment of the three Board Committees, there are adequate safeguards in place to ensure accountability and unfettered decision-making, as well as to prevent an uneven concentration of power and authority in a single individual. The Chairman, in consultation with the Management, ensures: that Board meetings are held as and when necessary to enable the Board to perform its duties responsibly, while not interfering with the flow of the Company's operations;

that the agenda for Board meetings are prepared, with the assistance of the Company Secretary;

the exercise of control over the quality, quantity and timeliness of information between the Management and the Board and the facilitation of effective contribution from the Independent Directors;

effective communication with shareholders and compliance with corporate governance best practices; and

compliance with the Company's guidelines on corporate governance. Following the re-designation of Mr Lee Bon Leong as Independent and Non-Executive Chairman on 1 March 2020, it was not necessary to have a Lead Independent Director, which was previously held by Mr Chan Kam Loon. Board Membership Principle 4: The Board has a formal and transparent process for the appointment and re-appointment of directors, taking into account the need for progressive renewal of the Board. Provision 4.1 of the Code: Role of the NC Provision 4.2 of the Code: Composition of NC The NC is responsible for making recommendations on all board appointments and re-nominations, having regard to the contribution and performance of the Director seeking re-election. The NC comprises Mr Lee Bon Leong (Chairman of NC), Mr Chan Kam Loon and Mr Sidney Chew Choon Tee. A majority of the NC, including the Chairman of the NC, is independent. The Chairman of the NC is not, and is not directly associated with, any substantial shareholder of the Company. The NC holds at least one meeting in each financial year. The written terms of reference of the NC have been approved and adopted, and they include the following:- developing and maintaining a formal and transparent process for director appointments and re-nomination and making recommendations to the Board on director appointment and re-appointment (including the appointment of alternate Directors, if any), and recommending to the Board re-nominations of existing Directors for re-election in accordance with the Company's Constitution, having regard to their competencies, commitment, contribution and performance and taking into consideration the composition and progressive renewal of the Board; making recommendations to the Board on relevant matters relating to the review of succession plans for the Directors, in particular, for the Chairman and Managing Director as well as for key management personnel; reviewing and approving any new employment of related persons and the proposed terms of their employment; determining on an annual basis, and as and when circumstances require, whether or not a Director is independent; A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 51 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT in respect of a Director who has multiple board representations on various companies, to review and decide whether or not such Director is able to and has been adequately carrying out his duties as a Director, having regard to the competing time commitments that are faced by the Director when serving on multiple boards and discharging his duties towards other principal commitments; reviewing training and professional development programs for the Board; developing a process for evaluating the performance of the Board, its committees and the Directors and propose objective performance criteria, as approved by the Board, that allows comparison with its industry peers, and address how the Board has enhanced long-term shareholders' value; and to assess the effectiveness of the Board as a whole and its Board committees and the contribution by the Chairman and each individual Director to the effectiveness of the Board. Provision 4.3 of the Code: Board renewal and succession planning The Company does not have a formal criterion of selection for the appointment of new Director to the Board. When the need for a new Director arises, or where it is considered that the Board would benefit from the services of a new Director with particular skills or to replace a retiring Director, the NC, in consultation with the Board, will determine the selection criteria and will select candidates with the appropriate expertise and experience for the position. In its search and nomination process for new Director, the NC may rely on search companies, personal contacts and recommendations for the right candidates. The NC ensures that the newly appointed Director is aware of their duties and obligations. Board appointments are made by the Board after the NC has, upon reviewing the resume of the proposed Director and conducting appropriate interviews, recommended the appointment to the Board. The NC is also in charge of re- nominating the Directors, having regard to their contribution and performance. Pursuant to the Constitution of the Company, one-third of the Directors shall retire from office at the Company's annual general meeting every year, provided that all Directors shall retire from office at least once every three years. Newly appointed Director by the Board is required to retire at the next annual general meeting following his appointment. Retiring Director is eligible to offer themselves for re-election. Each member of the NC abstains from voting on any resolutions and making any recommendations and/or participating in any deliberations of the NC in respect of the assessment of his own performance or re-nomination as Director. Pursuant to the Company's Constitution, Mr Chan Kam Loon and Mr Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia will retire at the Company's forthcoming annual general meeting and will be eligible for re-election. Accordingly, the NC has recommended the aforesaid re-election of both the Directors and the Board has accepted the NC's recommendation. In recommending the re-election of Mr Chan Kam Loon and Mr Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia, the NC has considered the Directors' overall contributions and performance. Mr Chan Kam Loon, being the NC member had abstained from deliberation in respect of his own nomination and assesment. In addition, there is no relationships, including immediate family relationships, between Mr Chan Kam Loon and the other Directors, the Company, its related corporations, its substantial shareholders or officers, which may affect his independence. The Board considers Mr Chan Kam Loon, to be independent for the purpose of Catalist Rule 704 (7). The details of the Directors seeking for re-election as required under Catalist Rule 720(5) are set out on pages 19 to 20 of this Annual Report. Provision 4.4 of the Code: Circumstances affecting Director's independence As described under Principle 2 of this report, the Company has put in place a process to ensure the continuous monitoring of the independence of the Directors. Each independent Director is required annually to complete a checklist to confirm his independence. Further, the NC determines annually, and as and when circumstances require, whether a director is independent, taking into consideration the disclosures by the Directors of any relationships with the Company, its related corporations, its substantial shareholders or its officers and the checklist completed by each independent director. Having made its review, the NC is of the view that all independent directors have satisfied the criteria for independence. 52 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Provision 4.5 of the Code: Multiple listed company directorships and other principal commitments The NC ensures that the new directors are aware of their duties and obligations. For re-nomination and re-appointment of directors, the NC takes into consideration the competing time commitments faced by directors and their ability to devote sufficient time and attention to the Group. Each Director is required to declare changes in listed company directorships or other principal commitments during the year to enable the on-going monitoring of the commitment of the Directors to the Company. Aside from taking into account of the number of listed company directorships and other principal commitments of the directors, the NC also considers the results of the annual evaluation of each Director's effectiveness and the respective Director's conduct at the Board and Board Committees meetings to determine whether the Director is able to discharge his duties diligently. In respect of FY2019, the NC and Board were of the view that each Director has discharged his duties diligently. As at the date of this report, none of the Directors hold more than 4 listed company directorships. Please refer to page 17 of the Annual Report for the listed company directorships and other principal commitments of the Directors. The Board provides for appointment of alternate director only in exceptional cases such as when a director has a medical emergency. There is currently no alternate Director on the Board. Board Performance Principle 5: The Board undertakes a formal annual assessment of its effectiveness as a whole, and that of each of its board committees and individual directors. Provision 5.1 and 5.2 of the Code: Assessment of effectiveness of the Board and Board Committees and assessing the contribution by individual directors The Board's performance is linked to the overall performance of the Group. The Board ensures that the Company is in compliance with the applicable laws, and members of our Board are required to act in good faith, with due diligence and care, and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The NC is responsible for assessing the effectiveness of the Board, the board committees and each individual Director. The NC has established a review process and proposed objective performance criteria set out in assessment checklists which are approved by the Board. The NC assesses the overall effectiveness of the Board and its committees by having all members of the Board completing an Assessment Checklist, which takes into consideration factors such as its structure, conduct of meetings, risk management and internal controls, strategic leadership and relationship with the Management. The NC also assesses the Board's performance based on a set of quantitative criteria and financial performance indicators. The NC assesses the individual Directors' performance by completing an Individual Director Assessment Checklist, which takes into consideration factors such as commitment of time for meetings, level of participation and contribution at such meetings and the technical knowledge of the Directors. The evaluation of individual Directors aims to assess whether each Director continues to contribute effectively and demonstrate commitment to the role, including commitment of time for Board and Board Committee meetings, and any other duties. The Chairman will be briefed on the results of the performance evaluation, and where appropriate, propose new members to be appointed to the Board or seek the resignation of Directors, in consultation with the NC. Each member of the NC shall abstain from deliberating and voting on any resolutions in respect of the assessment of his performance or re-nomination as Director. The NC, having reviewed the overall performance of the Board as a whole, its Board committees as well as the performance of each individual Director, is satisfied with their performance for the period under review. No external facilitator has been engaged to conduct the Board performance evaluation. The Board and the NC have endeavoured to ensure that Directors appointed to the Board possess the background, experience, business knowledge, finance and management skills critical to the Group's business. They have also ensured that each Director, with his special contributions, brings to the Board an independent and objective perspective to enable balanced and well-considered decisions to be made. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 53 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT REMUNERATION MATTERS Procedures for Developing Remuneration Policies Principle 6: The Board has a formal and transparent procedure for developing policies on director and executive remuneration, and for fixing the remuneration packages of individual directors and key management personnel. No director is involved in deciding his or her own remuneration. Provision 6.1 of the Code: RC to recommend remuneration framework and packages Provision 6.2 of the Code: Composition of RC The RC makes recommendations to the Board on the framework of remuneration and the specific remuneration packages for each Director. The RC comprises Dr Tay Kin Bee (Chairman of RC), Mr Lee Bon Leong and Mr Chan Kam Loon. All members of the RC, including the Chairman, is independent. The RC holds at least one meeting in each financial year. The written terms of reference of the RC have been approved and adopted, and they include the following:- reviewing and recommending to the Board a framework of remuneration for the Directors and key executive officers and determining specific remuneration packages of each Director. The RC shall cover all aspects of remuneration, including but not limited to Directors' fees, salaries, allowances, bonuses, awards to be granted under the Company's performance share scheme, and benefits in kind; reviewing annually the remuneration, bonuses, pay increase and/or promotions of employees who are related to the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company to ensure that their remuneration packages are in line with the staff remuneration guidelines and commensurate with their respective job scopes and level of responsibilities; reviewing the Company's obligations arising in the event of termination of service contracts entered into between the Group and its Executive Directors or executive officers, as the case may be, to ensure that the service contracts contain fair and reasonable termination clauses which are not overly onerous to the Group; if necessary, seeking expert advice within and/or outside the Company on remuneration matters, ensuring that existing relationships, if any, between the Company and its appointed remuneration consultants will not affect the independence and objectivity of the remuneration consultants; and reviewing annually the remuneration package in order to maintain their attractiveness to retain and motivate the Directors and key executive officers and to align the interests of the Directors and key executive officers with the long-term interests of the Company. Provision 6.3 of the Code: RC to consider and ensure all aspects of remuneration are fair The RC considers all aspects of remuneration (including Director's fees, salaries, allowances, bonuses, options, share-based incentives and awards, benefits in kind and termination payments) in the review of remuneration packages for the Directors and executive officers with an aim to be fair and to avoid rewarding poor performance, before making any recommendation to the Board. 54 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT The Independent Directors receive directors' fees in accordance with their contributions, taking into account factors such as effort and time spent and their responsibilities. The directors' fees are recommended by the RC and endorsed by the Board for approval by shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting. Except as disclosed in this Annual Report, the Independent Directors did not receive any other remuneration from the Company. The Executive Directors have each entered into a service agreement with the Company ("Service Agreements"), under which the terms of their employment are stipulated, including a monthly base salary, annual wage supplement and benefits commensurate with the position. The Executive Directors also participate in a profit-sharing scheme that is pegged to the Group's profitability. The Executive Directors do not receive directors' fees and there are no post retirement and severance benefits except the common practice of giving notice or salary in lieu of notice in the event of termination. The Service Agreements are valid for 3 years and automatically renewed annually. Provision 6.4 of the Code: Expert advice on remuneration The members of the RC are familiar with executive compensation matters as they have prior experience in managing businesses and/or are holding other directorships. The RC has access to expert advice regarding executive compensation matters, if required. The Board did not engage any external remuneration consultant to advise on remuneration matters for FY 2019. Level and Mix of Remuneration Principle 7: The level and structure of remuneration of the Board and key management personnel are appropriate and proportionate to the sustained performance and value creation of the company, taking into account the strategic objectives of the company. Provision 7.1 and 7.3 of the Code: Remuneration of Executive Directors and key management personnel are appropriately structured to link rewards to performance In setting remuneration packages, the Company takes into account pay and employment conditions within the same industry and in comparable companies, as well as the Group's relative performance and the performance of individual Directors and key management personnel. The remuneration package is designed to allow the Company to better align the interests of the Executive Directors and key management personnel with those of shareholders and link rewards to corporate and individual performance. The Company also ensures that the remuneration is appropriate to attract, retain and motivate the directors to provide good stewardship of the Company and key management personnel to successfully manage the Company for the long term. Remuneration for the Executive Directors comprises a basic salary component and a variable component that is pegged to the performance of the Group as a whole. [Having reviewed the variable component in the remuneration packages of the Executive Directors and key management personnel, the RC is of the view that it is not necessary to institute contractual provisions to reclaim incentive components of remuneration from Executive Directors and key management personnel in exceptional circumstances of misstatement of financial results, or of misconduct resulting in financial loss to the Group. The Company believes that there are alternative legal avenues to these specific contractual provisions that will enable the Company to recover financial losses arising from such exceptional events from the Executive Directors and key management personnel. The Company does not offer any employee share scheme. The RC may consider other forms of long-term incentive schemes for the Management when necessary. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 55 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Provision 7.2 of the Code: Remuneration of Non-Executive Directors dependent on contribution, effort, time spent and responsibilties The Independent Directors receive directors' fees for their effort and time spent, responsibilities and contribution to the Board, subject to shareholders' approval at annual general meetings. The Independent Directors are not over-compensated to the extent that their independence may be compromised. Disclosure on Remuneration Principle 8: The company is transparent on its remuneration policies, level and mix of remuneration, the procedure for setting remuneration, and the relationships between remuneration, performance and value creation. Provision 8.1 and 8.3 of the Code: Remuneration disclosures of Directors and key management personnel; Details of employee share schemes The Board is of the view that full disclosure of the specific remuneration of each individual director and key management personnel is not in the best interests of the Company, taking into account the sensitive nature of the subject, the competitive business environment the Group operates in and the potential negative impact such disclosure will have on the Group. Remuneration of the Executive Directors are stipulated in their respective service agreements with the Company ("Service Agreements"). Under the provisions of the Service Agreements, the Executive Directors shall be paid a monthly base salary and annual wage supplement and be provided with benefits commensurate with the position. The Executive Directors participate in a profit- sharing scheme that is pegged to the Group's profitability. The Executive Directors do not receive directors' fees and there are no post retirement and severance benefits except the common practice of giving notice or salary in lieu of notice in the event of termination. The level and mix of remuneration paid or payable to the Executive Directors for FY 2019 are set out as follows: % Breakdown of Remuneration Name of Director Remuneration band Base salary Bonus/Profit Benefits in Sharing kind Mr Sidney Chew Choon Tee S$500,000 - S$750,000 81% 10% 9% Mr Jeffrey Tan Bock Chia S$500,000 - S$750,000 81% 9% 10% Independent Directors are paid only directors' fees, subject to approval at the annual general meeting. The fees paid to Independent Directors comprise a basic fee, a fee for chairing a committee and a fee for being a member of the committee. The fees paid to the Independent Directors for FY 2019 are set out as follows :- Name of Independent Director Directors' fees Mr Lee Bon Leong Less than S$50,000 Mr Chan Kam Loon S$50,000-S$100,000 Dr Tay Kin Bee Less than S$50,000 Mr Toshiyuki Yokogawa and Mr Tatsuyuki Sakoda, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company, did not receive any remuneration for the financial period 1 January 2019 to 28 February 2019 and 1 March 2019 to 31 December 2019 respectively. 56 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT The remuneration of top 5 executives of the Group (who are not also directors) for FY 2019 is set out below:- Remuneration band No of Executives Below S$250,000 1 S$250,000 - S$500,000 4 The Company does not have any employee share scheme. Provision 8.2 of the Code: Remuneration disclosures of related employees Save for the Executive Directors, there are no employees who were substantial shareholders of the Company in FY2019. The remuneration of an employee who is the spouse of Managing Director, Mr Sidney Chew Choon Tee, for FY 2019 is set out as below:- % Breakdown of Remuneration Remuneration Base salary Bonus Benefits in Name of employee band kind Ms Liau Bin Bin S$250,000 - 68% 28% 4% S$500,000 Save for Ms Liau Bin Bin, there were no other employees who were the immediate family members of a Director, the Managing Director or a substantial shareholder of the Company, whose remuneration exceeded S$100,000 in FY2019. ACCOUNTABILITY AND AUDIT Risk Management and Internal Controls Principle 9: The Board is responsible for the governance of risk and ensures that Management maintains a sound system of risk management and internal controls, to safeguard the interests of the company and its shareholders. Provision 9.1 of the Code: Board determines the nature and extent of risks The Board and Management acknowledge that it is responsible for the overall risk management and internal control framework, but recognise that no cost effective control system will preclude all errors and irregularities, as a system is designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives, and can provide only reasonable and not absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss, human error, fraud and lapse in judgement. The Group has implemented a system of internal controls designed to provide reasonable but not absolute assurance that assets are safeguarded, proper accounting records are maintained, operational controls are adequate and business risks are suitably managed. The Board determines the nature and extent of the significant risks which the Company is willing to take in achieving its strategic objectives and value creation. The Company's risk management framework and internal control system covers financial, operational, compliance and information technology risks and internal controls. Although the Board does not have a separate risk management committee, the Board oversees the Management in the design, implementation and monitoring of the risk management and internal control systems, and reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of such systems at least annually. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 57 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT The internal auditors, Baker Tilly Consultancy (Singapore) Pte Ltd has conducted annual reviews of the effectiveness of the Group's key internal controls, including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls, and risk management. Any material non-compliance or lapses in internal controls, together with recommendations for improvement, are reported to the AC and the Board. The timely and proper implementation of all required corrective, preventive or improvement measures are closely monitored. No material internal control weaknesses had been raised by the internal auditors in the course of their audits for FY2019. Provision 9.2 of the Code: Assurance from CEO, CFO and other key management personnel The Board has received assurance from (a) the Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer that the financial records have been properly maintained and the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 give a true and fair view of the Company's operations and finances; and (b) the Managing Director and key management personnel regarding the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal control systems. Based on the assurance from the Managing Director, the Chief Financial Officer and key management personnel referred to in the preceding paragraph, the various internal controls put in place by the Group, the work performed and reports submitted by the external and internal auditors of the Group and the reviews carried out by the Board and the AC, the Board, with the concurrence of the AC, is satisfied with the adequacy and effectiveness of the Group's the risk management and internal control systems (including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls and risk management systems) as at 31 December 2019. Audit Committee Principle 10: The Board has an Audit Committee ("AC") which discharges its duties objectively. Provision 10.1 of the Code: Duties of AC Provision 10.2 of the Code: Composition of AC Provision 10.3 of the Code: AC does not comprise former partners or directors of the Company's auditing firm The AC comprises Mr Chan Kam Loon (Chairman of AC), Dr Tay Kin Bee and Mr Lee Bon Leong. All members of the AC, including the Chairman of the AC, is independent. No former partner or director of the Company's existing audit firm or auditing corporation is a member of the AC. The members of the AC have sufficient accounting or financial management expertise, as interpreted by the Board in its business judgment, to discharge the AC's functions. The AC holds at least two meetings in each financial year. The written terms of reference of the AC have been approved and adopted, and they include the following:- reviewing the audit plans and scope of work of the external auditors and the internal auditors, including the results of the external and internal auditors' review and evaluation of the Group's system of internal controls, the management letters on the internal controls and the Management's response, and monitoring the implementation of the internal control recommendations made by the external and internal auditors; reviewing and reporting to the Board at least annually the adequacy and effectiveness of the Group's internal controls, including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls and risk management systems, prior to the incorporation of such results in the Company's annual report; reviewing the interim financial results and annual consolidated financial statements and the external auditors' report on the annual consolidated financial statements, and discussing any significant adjustments, major risk areas, changes in accounting policies and practices, significant financial reporting issues and judgements, compliance with Singapore financial reporting standards as well as compliance with the Catalist Rules and other statutory or regulatory requirements, concerns and issues arising from their audits including any matters which the auditors may wish to discuss in the absence of Management to ensure the integrity of the financial statements of the Group and any announcements relating to the Company's financial performance, where necessary, before submission to the Board for approval; 58 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT reviewing and discussing with the external and internal auditors, any suspected fraud, irregularity or infringement of any relevant laws, rules or regulations, which has or is likely to have a material impact on the Group's operating results or financial position and the Management's response; reviewing and ensuring the co-ordination between internal auditors, external auditors and the Management, including the assistance given by the Management to the auditors; reviewing the audit plan of the external auditor and the result of the external auditor's review and evaluation of the Group's system of internal accounting controls that are relevant to the statutory audit; making recommendations to the Board on the proposals to the shareholders with regard to the appointment, re- appointment and removal of the external auditors, and approving the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditors; reviewing the audit plan of the internal auditor, including the results of the internal auditor's review and evaluation of the Group's system of internal controls; reviewing and ratifying where appropriate any interested person transactions; reviewing potential conflicts of interests (if any); reviewing the policy and arrangements by which employees of the Group and any other persons may, in confidence, report to the Chairman of the AC, concerns about possible improprieties in financial reporting or other matters and ensuring that there are arrangements in place for such concerns to be safely raised and independently investigated, and for appropriate follow-up action to be taken; reviewing the adequacy, effectiveness, independence, scope and results of the external audit and the Company's internal audit function; reviewing and reporting to the Board at least annually the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's internal controls, including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls, and risk management systems; reviewing the scope and results of the external audit and its cost effectiveness and the independence and objectivity of the external auditor, and where the external auditor also provides a substantial volume of non- audit services to the Company, keeping the nature and extent of such services under review, seeking to maintain objectivity; reviewing the assurance from the Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer on the financial records and financial statements; and undertaking such other reviews and projects as may be requested by the Board and reporting to the Board its findings from time to time on matters arising and requiring the attention of the AC. The AC has full authority to investigate any matter within its terms of reference, full access to and cooperation from the Management, and full discretion to invite any Director, executive officer or other employee of the Group to attend its meetings, and is given reasonable resources to enable it to discharge its functions properly and effectively. The Group has implemented a whistle-blowing policy which aims to provide an avenue for employees and external parties to raise concerns about misconduct or improprieties in the Group and at the same time assure them that they will be protected from victimization for whistle-blowing in good faith. Cases that are significant will be reviewed by the AC for adequacy or investigation actions and resolutions. Details of the whistle-blowing policy are disseminated to the employees of the Group, and is available on the Company's website. All concerns about possible improprieties can be communicated directly to the AC. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 59 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT As at the date of this Annual Report, there are no reports received through the whistle-blowing channel. The external auditors update the AC on any changes in accounting standards impacting the financial statements of the Group before an audit commences. Significant matters that were discussed with the Management and the external auditors have been included as key audit matters in the Auditors' Report for FY 2019 on pages 97 to 99 of this Annual Report. Significant matters How does the Audit Committee address the matter Impairment of trade The Audit Committee had reviewed management's approach and judgement in assessing receivables collectibility of outstanding receivables, which includes a review of customers' credit worthiness, historical observed default rate, payment history and correspondences with customers. The Audit Committee was satisfied that the approach was appropriate and provision was adequate. The external auditor has included this item as a key audit matter in the audit report for FY 2019. Please refer to pages 97 to 98 of this Annual Report. Impairment of The Audit Committee had considered the methodology and management's technical judgement Inventories in assessing inventory obsolescence, which includes a review of the ageing of inventory. The Audit Committee was satisfied that management's methodology was reasonable and carrying value of inventory was appropriate. The external auditor has included this item as a key audit matter in the audit report for FY 2019. Please refer to page 98 of this Annual Report. Impairment of The Audit Committee had considered the methodology, estimates and assumptions used in subsidiaries assessing the impairment of subsidiaries, which includes a review of long-term business prospects, cash flow forecasts and discount rates used. The Audit Committee was satisfied that management's methodology was reasonable and the impairment was adequate. The external auditor has included this item as a key audit matter in the audit report for FY 2019. Please refer to page 99 of this Annual Report. The AC undertook a review of the independence and objectivity of the external auditors through discussions with the external auditors as well as reviewing the non-audit fees paid to them. The AC received an audit report from the external auditors setting out the non- audit services provided and the fees charged for FY 2019. A breakdown of the audit and non-audit fees paid to the Company's auditors is disclosed on page 169 of this Annual Report. Having undertaken a review of the non-audit services provided during FY 2019, the AC is of the view that the objectivity and independence of the external auditors are not in any way impaired by reason of their provision non-audit services to the Group. The AC reviews the independence of the external auditor annually. In the selection of suitable auditing firms, the AC takes into consideration several factors such as the adequacy of the resources, experience of the accounting auditing firm, the audit engagement partner assigned to the audit, the firm's other audit engagements, the size and complexity of the Group being audited, and the number and experience of supervisory and professional staff assigned to the audit and its ability to provide audit service to our foreign subsidiaries and associated companies. The selected auditing firm based in Singapore is engaged as auditors for the Company as well as our Singapore-incorporated subsidiaries. 60 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT A different auditing firm is engaged as auditors for its associated company for FY 2019. The AC has considered the appointment of different auditing firms for its significant associated company and is satisfied that such appointment would not compromise the standard and effectiveness of the audit of these subsidiaries. The Company is thus in compliance with Rule 712 and 715 set out in Catalist Rules. Provision 10.4 of the Code: Primary reporting line of the internal audit function is to AC; Internal audit function has unfettered access to Company's documents, records, properties and personnel The Company outsources the internal audit function to an external professional firm to perform the review and test of controls of the Group's processes. The AC approves the appointment of the internal auditors. The internal auditors, Baker Tilly Consultancy (Singapore) Pte Ltd, report directly to the Chairman of the AC. The internal auditor has full access to the Company's documents, records, properties and personnel. The AC is satisfied that the internal audit firm is staffed by suitably qualified and experienced persons. The internal auditors plan its internal audit schedules in consultation with, but independent of, the Management. The internal audit plan is submitted to the AC for approval prior to the commencement of the internal audit. The AC will review the activities of the internal auditors, including overseeing and monitoring of the implementation of improvements required on internal control weaknesses identified. The internal auditors carry out their work in accordance with International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing set by the Institute of Internal Auditors. The AC has reviewed and is satisfied with the independence, adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's internal audit function. Provision 10.5 of the Code: AC meets with the auditors without the presence of Management annually The AC endeavors to meet at least once a year with the external and internal auditors without the presence of the Management so that any concern and/or issue can be raised directly and privately. SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS AND ENGAGEMENT Shareholder Rights and Conduct of General Meetings Principle 11: The company treats all shareholders fairly and equitably in order to enable them to exercise shareholders' rights and have the opportunity to communicate their views on matters affecting the company. The company gives shareholders a balanced and understandable assessment of its performance, position and prospects. Provision 11.1 of the Code: Company provides shareholders with the opportunity to participate effectively and vote at general meetings The Company supports the Code's principle to encourage communication with and participation by shareholders. Shareholders are informed of general meetings through notices published in the newspapers, through reports or circulars sent to all shareholders and via SGXNet. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM to ensure a greater level of shareholder participation. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 61 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Provision 11.2 of the Code: Separate resolution on each substantially separate issue All resolutions are put to vote by poll and shareholders are entitled to vote in accordance with established voting rules and procedures. An announcement of the detailed results is made after the conclusion of the AGM. The Board notes that there should be separate resolutions at general meetings on each substantially separate issue and supports the Code's principles as regards "bundling" of resolutions. In the event that there are resolutions which are interlinked, the Board will provide reasons and material implications. Provision 11.3 of the Code: All Directors attend general meetings All directors attend the general meetings of shareholders, and the external auditor will also be present to assist in addressing queries from shareholders relating to the conduct of audit and the preparation and content of the auditor's report. Provision 11.4 of the Code: Company's Constitution allow for absentia voting of shareholders The Constitution allows a shareholder of the Company to appoint up to two proxies to attend the AGM and vote in place of the shareholder, unless the shareholder is a relevant intermediary (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act). A relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such shareholder. The Company's Constitution allows a shareholder who is unable to vote in person at general meeting to vote in absentia, such as via mail, electronic mail or facsimile. Provision 11.5 of the Code: Minutes of general meeting are published on the Company's corporate website Minutes of general meetings, including relevant substantial comments or queries from shareholders relating to the agenda of the meeting and responses from the Board or the Management, are available to shareholders at the Company's website. Provision 11.6 of the Code: Dividend policy The Company does not have a formal dividend policy. The form, frequency and amount of dividends will depend on the Group's earnings, financial position, results of operations, capital needs, plans for expansion, and other factors as the Board may deem appropriate. The Company paid an interim dividend in FY2019 and are seeking approval from shareholders for the payment of a final dividend for FY2019 at the annual general meeting. Engagement with Shareholders Principle 12: The company communicates regularly with its shareholders and facilitates the participation of shareholders during general meetings and other dialogues to allow shareholders to communicate their views on various matters affecting the company. Provision 12.1 of the Code: Company provides avenues for communication between the Board and shareholders The Company strives for timeliness and consistency in its disclosures to shareholders. It is the Company's policy to keep all shareholders informed of developments or changes that will have a material impact on the Company's share price, through announcements via SGXNet. Such announcements are communicated on an immediate basis, or as soon as possible where immediate disclosure is not practicable. Shareholders are provided with an update on the Group's performance, position and prospects through the Company's annual report. 62 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT The Company's half year and full year results announcements, corporate presentations, announcements and press releases are issued via SGXNet. Shareholders have access to information on the Group via the Company's website. The Company discloses all material information on a timely basis to all shareholders. Shareholders are given the opportunity to pose questions to the Board or the Management at the general meetings. The members of the AC, NC and RC will be present at the AGM to answer questions relating to matters overseen by the respective committees. Provision 12.2 and 12.3 of the Code: Company has in place an investor relations policy and the policy sets out mechanism of communication between the shareholders and the Company To enhance and encourage communication with shareholders and investors, the Company provides the contact information of its investor relations consultants in its press releases. Shareholders and investors can send their enquiries through email or telephone. An investor relations strategy is in place which sets the policies to regularly, fairly and effectively communicate with our shareholders. The Company maintains regular dialogue with shareholders through online Q&A, analyst briefings and at the general meetings. Analyst briefings are conducted for members of the investment community and media after each results announcement. Key management personnel including the Managing Director, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer are present in these briefings. An online Q&A session is also conducted after each result announcement for shareholders to raise their queries with regard to the results. The results announcement, the analyst briefings presentation and the online Q&A are all published on SGXNET and are also made available on the Company's website, www.megachem.com and investors' relations website, www.shareinvestor.com. Please refer to Investor Relations section of this Annual Report. MANAGING STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIPS Engagement with Stakeholders Principle 13: The Board adopts an inclusive approach by considering and balancing the needs and interests of material stakeholders, as part of its overall responsibility to ensure that the best interests of the company are served. Provision 13.1 and 13.2 of the Code: Engagement with material stakeholder groups Provision 13.3 of the Code: Corporate website to engage stakeholders The Company has identified stakeholders as those who are impacted by the Group's business and operations as well as those who have a material impact on the Group's business and operations. Such stakeholders include employees, contractors and suppliers, government and regulators, community, and shareholders and investors. The Company engages its stakeholders through various channels to ensure that the business interests of the Group are balanced against the needs and interests of its stakeholders. Stakeholders who wish to know more about the Group such as our business, industry, performance or sustainability practices can visit our website at www.megachem.com. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 63 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT DEALING IN SECURITIES In compliance with the Catalist Rules on dealings in securities, Directors and employees of the Company are advised not to deal in the Company's shares on short-term considerations or when they are in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information. The Company shall not deal in and prohibits dealings in its shares by its Directors, officers and employees during the period commencing one month before the announcement of the Company's half-year and full-year financial results, and ending on the date of the announcement of the financial results. INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS The Company has established procedures to ensure that all transactions with interested persons are reported in a timely manner to the AC, and that the transactions are carried out on normal commercial terms and will not be prejudicial to the interests of the Company and its minority shareholders. The aggregate value of interested person transactions entered during FY 2019 were as follows:- Name of interested person Aggregate value of all interested person Aggregate value of all interested person transactions during the financial year transactions during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 under ended 31 December 2019 conducted review (excluding transactions less under shareholders' mandate pursuant than $100,000 and transactions to Rule 920 (excluding transactions conducted under shareholders' less than $100,000) mandate pursuant to Rule 920) Transportation services rendered by Ipem Automation Sdn. Bhd, a Company Nil Nil owned by associates of Mr Chew (Note 1) (Note 1) Choon Tee, a director of Megachem Group. Sales of products to Chori Co., Ltd, Nil Nil a controlling shareholder of the (Note 2) (Note 2) Company, and its related corporations. Purchase of products from Chori Co., Nil Ltd, a controlling shareholder of the (Note 3) (Note 3) Company, and its related corporations. Purchase of products from SPCI Pte Nil Ltd, a company of which Dr Tay Kin Bee (Note 4) (Note 4) is also a director. 64 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Note 1 : The Group did not engage the services of Ipem Automation Sdn Bhd during the financial year ended 31 December 2019. There was no prior shareholders' mandate obtained for these interested person transactions. Note 2 : The Group had no sales to Chori Co., Ltd and its related corporations. Shareholders' mandate was obtained for these interested person transactions. Note 3 : The Group entered into purchase transactions amounting to S$55,282 and each transaction was below S$100,000 which fell outside the scope of Rule 920. Shareholders' mandate was obtained for these interested person transactions. Note 4 : The Group entered into purchase transactions amounting to S$79,443 and each transaction was below S$100,000 which fell outside the scope of Rule 920. There was no prior shareholders' mandate obtained for these interested person transactions. MATERIAL CONTRACTS Save for the Service Agreements between the Executive Directors and the Company and transactions as disclosed in the "Interested Person Transactions" section above, there were no material contracts entered into by the Company or any of its subsidiaries involving the interest of the Managing Director, any director, or controlling shareholder. NON-SPONSOR FEES $6,000 non-sponsor services fees was paid to SAC Advisors Private Limited, a firm related to Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited in FY2019. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 65 INVESTOR RELATIONS Megachem views Investor Relations ("IR") as a strategic management responsibility that integrates corporate governance, compliance and communication with the aim to preserve our shareholders' assets and enhance shareholders' values. We place great emphasis on effective communication with our shareholders. In this aspect, we endeavour to provide timely and adequate information to shareholders and effective channels for shareholders communication. The following sections outline Megachem's IR objectives, practices, activities and tools employed to engage and communicate with the investing community. Adopts a focused internal IR structure which is supported by appointing external IR advisors, Citigate Dewe Rogerson;

Deploys a dedicated IR website (www. shareinvestor.com) which is regularly updated;

Conducts half-yearly results briefings and online Q&A session;

half-yearly results briefings and online Q&A session; Senior management including our Managing Director, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer are present in these briefings. Members of the financial community and media are invited to attend these briefings. Supported by webcast made available on the Company's website www. megachem.com and the IR website.

Provides results announcements that are timely with emphasis on responsible financial reporting, business updates and prospects;

Gives advance notice of the date of announcement of our results; Provides business updates where necessary to allow shareholders and investors to understand any significant changes in market trend and its impact on our business;

Provides detailed accounts of the financial results and operating strategy in our annual report

Provides investor relations strategy that indicates internal and external IR contacts as well as IR websites;

In order to provide expert independent views on the Company's performance, SAC Capital Private LImited provides stock analysis reports of each of our results announcement. These reports are posted on the Company's website. The results announcements, the analyst briefings presentation and the on-line Q&A are all published on SGXNET and are also made available on the Company's and IR websites. Investors can also view a webcast recording of the analyst briefing at the Company's and IR websites. We encourage greater shareholder participation at our general meetings by giving them opportunity to air their views and to post questions regarding the company to directors and management. Megachem has identified 4 main risk components within its risk management framework. ASSESSEVALUATE MEASURE MANAGE A. STRATEGIC RISK The Executive Committee and Board members collectively formulates the strategy and charts the directions for the Group. The progress of implementation of the strategy is monitored and reviewed annually. In the process of strategy The Company views the current strategy of building our growth around our distribution and contract manufacturing activities as the 2 pillars of growth and the business model of diversification in terms of markets, customers, products and suppliers as being robust and sustainable. B. FINANCIAL RISK Megachem's activities expose it to a variety of risks and unpredictability of the financial markets such as changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates. The following sections outline the practices with respect to our financial risk management. Foreign Currency Risk We operate internationally and is exposed to foreign currency risks arising from various currency exposures primarily with respect to United States Dollar, Euro Dollar, Sterling Pound, Japanese Yen and Malaysian Ringgit. Forward currency contracts are entered into to hedge certain of its exposures to foreign currency risk. General guidelines are set with regard to the level of hedging and the type of hedging instruments that Megachem undertakes. Authority matrix is also in place that sets the authorized personnel and his/her authorization limits for hedging. The Executive Committee monitors the foreign currency exposure on a monthly basis through monthly executive committee reports. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate risk arises mainly from our borrowings which are mainly at floating interest rates. Megachem manages its interest rate risk by keeping borrowings to the minimum required to sustain our operations. Credit Risk We sell our products globally which thus increases the risk of payment default by our customers. We manage our credit risk by diversifying credit risk exposure and dealing with high credit quality counterparties. As such, Megachem has no significant concentration of credit risk. Policies are in place to ensure that the sale of products and services are made to customers with an appropriate credit history and obtaining sufficient security and/or credit insurance where appropriate to mitigate credit risk. Liquidity Risk We manage liquidity risk by maintaining sufficient cash balances and availability of funding through an adequate amount of credit facilities at all times. Capital Risk Our objectives when managing capital are to safeguard Megachem's ability to continue its business operations as a going concern and to maintain an optimal capital structure so as to maximise shareholders' value. In order to maintain or achieve an optimal capital structure, we seek to strike a balance between debt and equity and capping our financial gearing at a comfortable level. formulation and review, we evaluate the external environmental factors such as the risk profile of the industry, competitive forces within the industry, opportunities and threats, as well as the internal factors such as our key competitive strengths and weaknesses, our market position and growth strategy. ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL RISK STRATEGIC OPERATIONAL LEGAL RISK RISK RISK 68 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D C. OPERATIONAL RISK IT Security Megachem adopts the following 3 key principles in its IT security management: Confidentiality - information should not be disclosed to unauthorized individuals or systems. Integrity - important data should not be modified by unauthorized individuals or systems. Availability - information should be readily available when needed even at times of any disruption. With this in mind, we have in place the following measures : physical security is enhanced by installing security cameras at our premises which can be monitored via IP addresses;

content filtering has been enabled to prevent viewing inappropriate web sites or content and also to prevent access by known malware hosts;

disaster recovery procedures are implemented such that in the event of any system breakdown, our operation can continue with little disruption. Key applications can be run at third party disaster recovery sites located away from our premises. Overseas operations will also be able to access the disaster recovery sites via virtual private network access;

databases are backed up daily and kept in fire rated safe at disaster recovery sites;

policies are documented and our people are constantly oriented to adhere to the approved policies and procedures; and

internal and external IT security audits are conducted annually. Process Execution Failure in operational and business processes can jeopardize our Company's competitiveness. In order to minimize process risk, we seek to standardize our processes throughout its entire organization by adopting international Quality Management standards within the framework of ISO9001. Guided by this Quality Management System, we are able to consistently deliver quality in our products and services with an impeccable level of service. Business Continuity For the same reason as explained above, Megachem has implemented a Business Continuity Management ("BCM") program which aims to ensure continuity of our key functions and processes, in part and/ or in whole in the event of any unforeseen disruptions, in order to fulfill our obligations and to protect our reputation and branding. The BCM program involves the integration of management, people, system and facilities. The framework covers : conducting context analysis and understanding needs and expectation of interested parties such as our customers, regulators, government agencies etc;

conducting risk assessment and business impact analysis periodically;

evaluating recovery strategies to be implemented; and

documenting and communicating detailed plans and measures to recover, restore and return business processes to pre-incident level to all interested parties. Megachem is proud to achieve ISO22301 : 2012 certification for our BCM program. D. LEGAL RISK Business Ethics Compliance with rules and regulations is set as a fundamental principle with which we conduct our business. Through staff induction program and continuous education, this principle is being reinforced to ensure that we continue to comply with all relevant rules and regulations. RISK MANAGEMENT Anti-graft laws are increasingly being enacted globally such as the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and UK Anti-Bribery Act. Recognizing the adverse impact of non-compliance on our Company's reputation and the potential loss of business, Megachem puts integrity at the core of our corporate value system. The business conducts of all employees of the Group are guided by a Business Ethics Guide which provides guidance on areas such as anti-bribery, corruption, conflict of interest, Intellectual Property protection, insider trading and fraud. These Codes of Ethics are strictly binding for all employees in the respective countries in which we operate. Trainings are provided during staff induction program and refresher trainings are also provided. This Code demonstrates our commitment to integrity in the workplace and in the way we conduct our business. Industry Specific Regulations Various government agencies also imposed industry-specific regulations. In this area we collaborate closely with these agencies on educational programs and exercises to keep ourselves up to speed with changes in their rules and regulations. (For more information, please refer to Sustainability : Health, Safety and Environment section.) Stock Exchange Listing Rules Guided by our Catalist Sponsor, listing rules are constantly being observed and followed. All announcements are perused by our Catalist Sponsor before they are released. Our Catalist Sponsor is also frequently being engaged in board discussion on matters relating to listing rules compliance. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 69 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT BOARD STATEMENT Our world is confronted with unprecedented challenges such as climate change, scarcity of natural resources, poverty, human health and safety issues. Fuelled by these challenges, Sustainability has become a pressing issue. At Megachem, we recognise this and view Sustainability as a shared responsibility towards improving not only our business but also our society and the quality of lives for everyone. As a company, we do not exist in a vacuum. We are part of the economic, environmental and social ecosystem. We will therefore work closely with all our stakeholders to contribute towards a global effort to meet these challenges and integrate sustainability into our business models. Since we embarked on this Sustainability journey a few years back, we have made progress across a spectrum of sustainable aspects such as: SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Environment/Health/Safety In recognition of our efforts in meeting international environment, health and safety standards, the Singapore Chemical Industry Council accorded us, at the Responsible Care Awards 2019, Gold award in the category of Community Awareness and Emergency Response as well as Achievement awards in Employee Health and Safety and Distribution.

In a Sustainability assessment in 2018 conducted by independent firm, EcoVadis, Megachem attained Gold status and was ranked among the Top 5% of companies assessed by them.

We have adopted the Global Product Strategy (GPS) from International Council of Chemical Associations on the evaluation of Chemical Risk Assessment since 2018 and established a Product Safety Summary as well as Product Safe Handling Guide on high-risk products. Governance In the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI), we have consistently been ranked highly among the public- listed companies in Singapore. Social We continue to provide equal opportunities to our employees by embracing diversity in terms of gender, age and nationality. Looking ahead, we will be increasing our focus in the following areas: expanding our product portfolio with more sustainable products that has lesser environmental impact,

working across our value chain to incorporate sustainability into our business strategy,

creating greater awareness of sustainability issues and good sustainability practices in our daily operation,

striving and working together with major stakeholders in the chemical industry in adopting higher standards of Sustainability practices. Together, we shall strive with passion to make a lasting, positive difference in people's lives and instill this value into our corporate culture. Managing Director Sidney Chew Choon Tee On behalf of Megachem's Board of Directors A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 71 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT ORGANISATIONAL PROFILE Megachem Sustainability Vision COMPANYENVIRONMENT SOCIETY For Megachem, our Sustainability Vision is to align our economic success with environmental and social responsibility. We recognize that the environmental and social interaction with our community affect our long term organizational success and thus the need to manage not only corporate and financial performance but also the environmental and social impact of our business. Guided by our Sustainability Vision, our objectives are to: achieve high standards of health and safety throughout our value chain;

protect our environment;

be a preferred employer by providing a working environment where people can feel a sense of belonging;

adopt best business practices and comply with all applicable rules and regulations;

manage our risk to safeguard our economic sustainability; and

be a responsible member of society. 72 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Sustainability Leaders Board of Directors Executive Committee Sustainability Committee Regulatory Supply Chain Production Human Finance IT Resource Integrated People Business Management Safety Safety Governance Continuity Developer System Management Environment Responsible Responsible Work/Life Risk Care Care Balance Management Compliance Health Ethics Community Steering our Sustainability journey are representatives from each functional team within the Group who collectively forms the Sustainability committee. This committee reports to the Executive Committee and is supported by various working groups. The Sustainability committee meets regularly to review the progress of our Sustainability programs and where necessary, these are escalated to the Executive Committee. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 73 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT External Charters, Principles or Other Initiatives Megachem is committed to conduct our business in a responsible and sustainable manner. We have therefore aligned our operations and business practices with industry/market accepted principles and standards such as: Responsible Care® - a global environmental, health and safety (EHS) performance initiative for the chemical industry,

Integrated Management System (ISO9001, OHSAS18001, ISO14001) and ISO22301, a system that integrates all of an organization's policies, processes and procedures into one complete framework, enabling an organization to work as a single unit with unified objectives,

EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment System - an assessment system used widely in the chemical industry and assesses companies in the areas of environment protection, labour practices, fair business practices and sustainable procurement,

People Developer - a certification that recognizes organizations that invest in their people and have a comprehensive system to manage the development of their people. Member of Industry Associations We are a member of Singapore Chemicals Industry Council and collaborate with them to continuously improve EHS performance in the chemical industry. MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT Process for defining report boundaries and content IDENTIFY EVALUATE VALIDATE The assessment of our Material Aspects are conducted in accordance with guidelines and framework established by GRI. Our Sustainability Committee identified the material aspects based on feedback garnered from our stakeholders and internal reviews. The material aspects are evaluated against 2 criteria: importance to stakeholders and importance to Megachem (in terms of the significance of its impact on economic, environment, social and governance). These are then validated and approved by the Executive Committee headed by our Managing Director. Our Material Aspects MATERIAL ASPECTS Category : Governance Governance Category : Economic Economic Performance Category : Environment Energy Efficiency Water Conservation Effluent & Waste Management Products & Services Environmental Compliance Transport Category : Social sub-category : Labour Employment Practices & decent work Occupational Health & Safety Training and Education Diversity and Equal Opportunity sub-category : Society Local Community Anti-corruption sub-category : Product Customer Health & Safety Responsibilities Product Labelling Product Compliance 74 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Materiality Matrix Importance to Stakeholders Aspect Boundaries Customer Health & Safety Customer Satisfaction Product Compliance Product Labelling Occupational Health & Safety Economic Performance Anti-corruption Governance Products & Services Customer Privacy Environmental Compliance Eﬄuent & Waste Management Local Community Energy Eﬃciency Transport Training and Education Employment Water Conservation Diversity and Equal Opportunity Importance to Megachem Within the Organisation : All entities and employees within the Group (excluding associated company) unless otherwise stated. Outside the Organisation : Customers, suppliers, investors/ shareholders, regulators and community. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 75 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT STAKEHOLDERS ENGAGEMENT Our Sustainability approach takes into account the sustainability issues facing our stakeholders. Their feedback helps us develop our materiality matrix and define our future targets. These stakeholders are identified as being critical to our ability to implement our strategies and achieve our objectives. To achieve this, we maintain a culture of engagement and a channel of open communication with our stakeholders. Stakeholders Stakeholders Engagement Stakeholders Feedback Employees Megachem views employee engagement as one of the crucial vehicle People Developer's report in previous to drive business excellence and we do this through : renewal shows positive results especially in learning, development and • our Learning Needs Analysis which incorporates learning innovative culture. requirements on an organizational, functional and individual level and translates to a training blueprint for departmental and organizational-wide training, • Kaizen which focuses on continuous improvement and innovation through employees participation, • Employee Opinion Survey which is a communication channel for employees' feedback and opinion. Customers At the heart of our strategy is our customer-centric approach to In the Customer Satisfaction Survey conducting our business. Essential to this customer-centric approach done in 2019, we scored well in is customer engagement. the categories of sales support, responsiveness to customers, order We engage with our customers : processing and on-time delivery. • through collaboration and regular visits, • customers' satisfaction survey where customers' feedback on Megachem's performance, products and services are garnered. Suppliers We build close relationship with our valued suppliers to ensure Suppliers increasingly value the deeper market penetration and supply continuity. importance of sustainability in our working relationship with them. We create a channel for feedback to our suppliers on the quality of Megachem will consistently carry out products supplied to us. our sustainability programs to meet We also assess and audit our top suppliers to ensure we provide requirements of suppliers. quality products to our customers through our vendor evaluation In a Sustainability assessment in 2018 program. Our suppliers also assess us to ensure we meet their sustainability conducted by independent firm, EcoVadis, Megachem attained Gold standards. status and was ranked among the Top 5% of companies assessed by them. 76 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Investors/ We place great emphasis on effective communication with our We have been well-recognised in areas Shareholders shareholders by providing the following channels of communication : such as shareholders communication, transparency and governance. • a dedicated IR website www.shareinvestor.com which is regularly updated and provides investors with email alerts of latest announcements • results briefings where analysts, investors and media are invited • online Q&A are conducted with shareholders and investors • results announcements, results presentation, press releases, online Q&A are made available at our website and at SGXnet • webcast of the results briefings are uploaded to our website • AGM where greater shareholders' participation are encouraged. Regulators We participate in seminars conducted by our stock market regulators to keep ourselves abreast of changes in rules and regulations. We conduct various exercises and events to educate our stakeholders the importance of safety. We seek to comply with regulatory bodies such as Singapore Civil Company Emergency Response Team Defence Force (SCDF), National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore audit reveals good response to different Police Force (SPF), Singapore Customs, Central Narcotics Bureau emergency scenarios. (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA). Community We engage with our community by working with various social We received positive response in our organisations as well as with various stakeholders such as supplier, initiative. customer and industry peers in increasing safety awareness. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 77 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT REPORT PROFILE This report summarises our approach and practices towards Sustainability and represents our belief that Sustainability is an important aspect of our business. Reporting Period 1 January 2019 - 31 December 2019 Date of first Sustainability report Megachem has included Sustainability in its past 5 annual reports. This is Megachem's fourth report using GRI methology Reporting Cycle Annual based on Megachem's financial year. Feedback We welcome feedback from all stakeholders. Please send questions, comments, suggestions or feedback relating to this report to sustainability@sg.megachem.com. Methodology We have transitioned from GRI G4-Core to the revised GRI Standards-Core Option reporting guidelines since 2018. We have not sought external assurance for this report. GOVERNANCE Corporate Governance Objective To ensure that our business is sustainable, Megachem believes strongly in upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. We strive to ensure that the value of good governance is deeply embedded in our corporate culture and entrenched in our policies and processes. Approach We adopt the Code of Corporate Governance established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Our Corporate Governance Code is reviewed and endorsed by our Board of Directors annually. More details about our corporate governance practices can be found in the Corporate Governance Report section of this annual report. Performance Highlights As a testimony to our high level of corporate governance, Megachem has been accorded many awards in the past. At the Singapore Corporate Awards 2018, Megachem Limited was awarded the Best Managed Board Award (Bronze) in the "less than $300 million market capitalisation" category. In the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) which ranks listed companies on its governance and transparency practises, Megachem was ranked highly among all listed companies in Singapore, coming in 93th in 2019 and attained a score of 75. 78 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D SGTI Score 2019 75 2018 75 2017 74 SGTI Rank 2019 93 2018 78 2017 56 Megachem will continue to uphold the principles of good governance which in turn enhances the sustainability of our business. Targets & Plans To improve or maintain the current SGTI score. Ethics & Integrity Objective To uphold high standards of business ethics and integrity. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Approach Megachem has established a Code of Business Ethics that sets the principles of business ethics for the Group and covers areas such as business conduct, protection of Company's assets, confidentiality of information, anti-bribery/corruption and conflicts of interest. All staff of the Group are expected to uphold high standards of integrity that are in compliance with the Code of Business Ethics as well as laws and regulations of the countries in which it operates. Awareness is created by conducting briefings for all staff. All staff are also required to sign acknowledgement of their awareness of our Corporate Code of Ethics and declare any existing or potential conflicts of interest to the management. Risk Management Objective To ensure our business is sustainable and to preserve our shareholders' value. Approach Recognising the importance of risk management in providing sustainability to our business and in preserving our shareholders' value, Megachem is committed to incorporate effective risk management practices into our organizational processes to mitigate and manage each of these risks. More information on how we manage our risks can be found in the Risk Management section of this annual report. Performance Highlights In FY2019, a review of our enterprise risk management was conducted where significant risks, their impact and the mitigating factors were discussed and updated. Targets & Plans To conduct review of the risk assessment and mitigation factors in response to changes to internal and external factors. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 79 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT ECONOMIC Objective To Create Long-term Sustainable Value for our shareholders. Approach Megachem adopts a 2-pronged approach: preserve shareholders' value by building resilience throughout its business operations;

enhance shareholders' value through a robust strategy with a focus on delivering long term sustainable growth. Performance Highlights 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Profit after tax (S$'mil) 3.3 2.2 4.2 4.3 4.0 Shareholders' Equity (S$'mil) 42.2 42.0 44.6 47.2 49.6 Earnings per share (cents) 2.22 1.53 3.18 3.06 2.88 Net Dividend/share (cents) 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.5 1.5 Dividend Yield % 2.8% 3.0% 2.8% 4.1% 4.8% Share Price Appreciation (%) 0.0% 22.2% -6.8% -22.0% -6.3% Total Shareholders Return (%) 2.8% 25.2% -4.0% -17.9% -1.4% 80 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D ENVIRONMENT Objective We are committed to environmental protection and conservation of resources. Approach Our efforts in this area includes reducing paper, electricity and water consumption, reducing waste water generation, paper recycling and adopting proper chemical waste treatment methods. Energy Most of our office lighting systems uses energy saving features to reduce electricity consumption. Through regular preventive maintenance, we make our manufacturing facility run more efficiently which will in turn minimize energy consumption. Water, Effluent & Waste Megachem implemented LEAN methodology, a systematic approach to reduce or eliminate activities that don't add value to the process. Arising from this exercise, we managed to reduce the quantity of waste water generation. By standardizing washing procedure for different types of products based on its chemical properties, developing training programs for operator on washing process and implementing water recycling program, we managed to reduce waste water by about 40% in 2018. In 2019, this has been maintained at relatively the same level. We ensure that chemical wastes are treated responsibly by engaging licensed industrial waste treatment companies. Product and sales information such as product and material safety data sheets are maintained in our system and transmitted to our customers electronically thus reducing usage of paper. Sales invoices are also increasingly being transmitted electronically. Products and Recycling of packaging materials Megachem practices 'reduce, reuse and recycle' of packaging material whenever we can. Packaging material such as wooden pallet or plastic pallet are reused in the factory. We also collaborate with customers to reuse packaging materials whenever possible. In 2019, Megachem recovered a total of 3,848 kg paper and carton boxes (2018: 4,098 kg), 2,359 kg metal (2018: 726 kg) and 1,067 kg plastic (2018: 1,245 kg). SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Environmental Impact of transporting goods Most of our delivery trucks are in compliance with the EURO V standard which helps to reduce the emission of CO2 and other gases. In addition, we work with customers to optimize the delivery schedule, taking advantage of consolidation opportunities whenever possible in order to achieve fuel and CO2 emissions reduction. Deforestation Among other factors, greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation is contributing to climate change. Working with suppliers and customers, Megachem is making efforts to reduce deforestation from the chemical supply chain. For example, in the sourcing for paper materials, we will try to source for materials that are made from renewable fibres and certified by international certification organization which promotes sustainable forest management. Compliance In 2019, Megachem did not incur any significant fines for non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations (2018: nil). Earth Day Every year, Earth Day aims to encourage people around the world to be more environmental-friendly. On this day, Megachem around the world turned off all lights for an hour to support the Global Earth Day initiative. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 81 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Performance Highlights Water Consumption (Singapore) 2019 2018 2017 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 0.80 1.00 1.20 CuM/ MT of output Waste Water Generation (Singapore) 2019 2018 2017 - 0.010 0.020 0.030 0.040 0.050 CuM/ MT of output Electricity Consumption (Singapore) 2019 2018 2017 0.00 10.00 20.00 30.00 40.00 50.00 60.00 70.00 80.00 kW/MT of output Paper Usage 2019 2018 2017 - 5 10 15 20 25 30 S$/employee Recovered Packaging 2019 2018 2017 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 14000 No of drums Plastic Drum Steel Drum IBC Greenhouse Gas Emission (in Singapore) 2019 2018 2017 0.00 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 (CO2 Equivalent); metric tons 82 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D TARGETS & PLANS 1. (a) Chemical waste generated not Maximum 0.5kg per exceeding 1000kg Purchase Order quantity (b) Energy consumption (non-production Reduce 5% activities) (c) Waste water generated from production Reduce 4% (average per blending) 2. To comply with all operating 0 non-compliance requirements and conditions required by legislation relevant to environmental management. SOCIAL - Product Responsibilities Health & Safety Objective We take pride in our commitment to maintain high level of health and safety standards. They are the foundations of trust that our people, customers and vendors place in us. We therefore aim to achieve uncompromised level of health and safety standards in our plants, products and processes. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Approach The framework for our Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) management is modelled after international standards. We have attained international certification such as the ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certification and are a member of the Responsible Care Program. We are targeting to convert the OHSAS 18001:2017 certification to ISO 45001:2018 in year 2020 which has an increased emphasis on management commitment, worker involvement, and risk control. We have also received several Responsible Care Awards for attaining excellence in meeting international HSE standards from the Singapore Chemical Industry Councils. Internal and external audits are being conducted to ensure that our HSE programs consistently meet international standards. Safety Data Sheets detailing health, safety and environment measures are available for all products that we handle. In our Product Stewardships Program, we conducted Global Product Strategy evaluation on existing products range to layout and execute the risk management based on the evaluated hazard assessment and risk characterization. The risk of prioritized products are communicated with the various interested parties, including warehouse personnel, and customer on the Products Safety Summary and Safety Handling Guidelines. Our plants are built to meet stringent regulatory requirements in relation to Health & Safety ("H&S") and our processes are designed with features to reduce H&S risk. Our goal is to operate the plant safely with no leaks or incidents that may cause serious injury to our employees, contractors or neighbors. We routinely prepare and practice our emergency response to potential incidents such as chemical spill or a fire. This involves working closely with the Singapore Civil Defence Force to jointly test our emergency response plans and procedures. The joint exercises continually improve our readiness to respond. If an incident does occur, we have procedures in place to mitigate the risk and reduce the impact on people and the environment. Megachem's employees operate a large number of vehicles such as delivery trucks, high reach trucks and forklift trucks on our company's premises and on public roads every day. There are serious risks and hazards associated with it and can cause significant harm to the environment as well as humans if accidents occur. At Megachem, we are aware of the risks and hazards and we have programmes to ensure that the drivers are well-trained and the equipment are in good condition to carry out daily job requirements. Drivers for delivery trucks undergo special safety training and possess hazardous transport driving permit ("HTDP"). They are also trained in safe loading methods, securing of cargo and understand how to react during an emergency according to the transport emergency A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 83 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT response plan ("TERP"). The vehicles are also equipped with GPS and tracking device with speed limit alert. Their driving skills are regularly assessed by the supervisor. The vehicles are also regularly inspected and maintained by certified third party service provider. The delivery trucks are also subjected to inspection by the regulatory body such as Singapore Civil Defence Force ("SCDF") and Land Transport Authority ("LTA"). Employees are required to wear suitable safety clothing and personal protection equipment such as helmet, safety shoes, reflective clothing at work. Pathways are appropriately indicated in Megachem's premises. As a result of the programmes in place at Megachem, we are not only able to reduce the number of incidents/ accidents, but also able to increase the safety awareness of our employees. The production and use of chemicals in workplaces present one of the most significant challenges in workplace protection programs. As part of our Company's efforts, we strive to ensure the safety and health of the employees in Megachem. Workplace safety and health is an important practice toward this goal. In order to enhance and promote safety awareness, a Safety Day program is organized for our employees, some of our customers and suppliers as well as our neighbours. For this event, SCDF officers provide us with better understanding of safety standards in handling flammable and hazardous chemicals. The other activities of this program include safety video sharing, safety quiz and safety games. Sourcing for the right 3rd party provider to store our products is of paramount importance to our business. We have developed a warehouse assessment checklist to ensure that the 3rd party provider adhere to our storage requirements and to acceptable safety, health, environment and security standards. Performance Highlights For 2019, there has been no cases of non-compliance with health and safety regulations. 2017 2018 2019 Man Days Lost 0 3 0 No of Industrial Accident 0 1 0 (Singapore) Targets & Plans To achieve zero reportable accident. To comply with occupational health and safety requirements of all employees with no findings from authority. Product Labelling Objective To protect humans and environment against hazardous chemicals as well as to facilitate international trade by ensuring that all chemicals moving into and out of a country are classified, packaged and labelled in accordance with a globally harmonised system. Approach Another way in which Megachem contributes to international chemical safety is through our support of the United Nations' initiative to implement a Globally Harmonized System (GHS) of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals. GHS is a system for chemical classification and hazard communication through harmonised provisions for standardized labels and safety data sheets. Performance Highlights The GHS system of chemical classification is currently being implemented. There has been no cases of non-compliance with regulations concerning product labelling (2018: nil). Target Zero cases of non-compliance Customer Satisfaction Objective To ensure our products and services are delivered to the satisfaction of our customers. Approach Megachem measures customer satisfaction through annual survey and seeks continuous improvement so as to deliver total customer satisfaction. 84 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D Performance Highlights Customer Satisfaction 2019 2018 2017 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% The customer satisfaction survey has been reviewed and areas for improvement have been identified. Targets & Plans To achieve customer satisfaction level of at least 85%. Customer Privacy Objective To protect customers and suppliers intellectual property ("IP") rights and privacy. Approach Megachem ensures that only relevant employees have access to customers and suppliers confidential information and that such information are properly stored and secured. In order to protect intellectual property rights of our customers and suppliers, their IP rights are used only to the extent stipulated in non-disclosure agreements with them. Performance Highlights We have not received any substantiated complaints relating to breach of customer privacy or loss of customers data (2018: nil). Sustainable Products Objective To include sustainable products in product portfolio. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Approach Major chemical producers are increasingly focused on developing products which reduces environmental impact, thereby providing sustainable alternatives to conventional products. As a distributor of chemicals, our goal is to add more of such sustainable products into our product portfolio and introducing them to our customers, hence contributing to the industry's sustainability objectives. Product Compliance Objective To comply with relevant regulations concerning the sale of our products. Approach In the European Union ("EU"), all imported or manufactured chemical substances above a quantity of one tonne per year are subject to registration under Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulations. Similar registration requirements and regulations exist for other markets. In Canada, the United States, Australia, Korea, China and Turkey, for example, notification is also mandatory for new chemicals on the market. In Megachem, our regulatory compliance team together with our supply chain team ensures that information required from our suppliers to comply with the REACH regulations are accurate and complete and that they are readily available for submission to the regulatory authorities. In order to evaluate the impact of any change of product design, process and raw material(s) to end customer and interest parties, we had initiated a Management of Change team to evaluate the risk, communicate the change and its impact to interested parties through automated notification system. We also adopted the Global Product Strategy ("GPS") from International Council of Chemical Associations on the evaluation of Chemical Risk Assessment and established a Product Safety Summary as well as Product Safe Handling Guide on high-risk products. Performance Highlights There has been no cases of non-compliance with regulations concerning product compliance (2018: nil). A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 85 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT SOCIAL - Labour Practices & Work Environment Objective To sustain our human capital to achieve our long-term goals. Approach Megachem is influenced by the effects of demographic changes worldwide. The rising life expectancy, shrinking and aging population represent challenges for companies' human resources management. We at Megachem have an important role to play in mastering the demographic challenges of the future. From the way in which we address these challenges, we can shape the social environment which we operate in and at the same time secure competitive advantages. Sustaining our human capital therefore becomes critical for us to achieve our long-term goals. Employment : Employees Well-being/Fair Wages/Talent Management With a view to maintaining the employability of our workforce, increased focus is placed on preventive health care. Annually health screening examinations and sporting activities are examples of what we do to positively influence employees' health. We have been actively participating in activities to encourage employees to walk towards a healthier future. We also provide comprehensive health insurances to our employees to help defray part of their medical costs. As a Work Life Achiever Award recipient, Megachem commits to create and sustain a working environment supportive of work life balance for all employees where they are respected partners of the business. We purchase external wage data and strike to balance our salary structure externally and internally. Market data serves as an external benchmarking tools and with the objective to pay fairly and reasonable to our employees. Competition for talent will become more intensified as well with the changing demographics. Megachem's human resource management adopts a holistic approach that not only provides tangible rewards but also intangibles such as work-life balance practices, education sponsorship, continuous training and upgrading as well as flexible work schedule. Our employees are also entitled to various type of leaves such as parental care, career break/sabbatical, prolonged sickness, dependent care, maternity, paternity and examination leave. These initiatives are also aimed at prolonging the employability of our employees. Subsidy for Children's Education & Support Grant With the commitment towards enriching the well-being of our employees, we provide subsidy to our lower income employees to defray part of their children's education cost, ranging from nursery up to tertiary education. We have also launched a new scheme called Support Grant for Special Needs Children. This scheme targeting to assist employees on their financial abilities to cope with the necessary medical treatment. Training and Education Our Higher Learning Education program provides financial assistance to eligible employees who choose to further their professional education and training that will enhance their knowledge and skills. Education sponsorships are available for staff who wish to pursue higher education. Megachem is a certified "People Developer" organisation in Singapore. "People Developer" is a certification awarded by Enterprise Singapore to companies which have achieved the niche Business Excellence standard for human resource development. This niche standard provides us with a total approach to attracting, managing and engaging employees for high performance and aims to bring the best out of our people. All the best practices will be shared and implemented in our entities. Megachem welcomes interns/attachment students to embark on an exciting learning journey with challenging assignments and projects. Upon graduation, these interns are encouraged to apply and join the Company as Management Trainees in their first step towards building a promising career. Diversity & Equal Opportunity At Megachem, we value and respect each individual in the organisation and ensure that all of our employees feel they are a part of the organisation - cultivating a culture of mutual respect. Hence Megachem has a non-discriminatory culture that it does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, marital status or age. 86 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Performance Highlights Megachem has 237 employees in its organization as at 31 December 2019. Child Education Subsidy (Group) 2019 2018 2017 - 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 S$ Training Hours (Group) 2019 2018 2017 0 300 600 900 1200 1500 1800 2100 2400 HOURS Generation (Group) Gen Z 1.3% Gen Y 68.8% Gen X 24.1% Baby Boomer 5.9% Employee Age Distribution (Group) 2019 19.4% 66.2% 14.3% 2018 18.6% 67.8% 13.6% 2017 20.1% 67.4% 12.5% < 30 years 30-50 years > 50 years Gender Diversity (Group) 2019 57.4% 42.2% 2018 58.9% 41.1% 2017 57.1% 42.9% Male Female Nationality (Group) Vietnamese 3.4% Ugandan 0.4% Singaporean 16.0% Pakistani 0.4% Malaysian 32.1% Indonesian 13.9% Indian 7.6% Filipino 5.5% Egyptian 0.4% Chinese 11.8% British 7.2% Australian 1.3% A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 87 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Targets & Plans To obtain renewal / re-certification of People Developer Certification. SOCIAL - Society Objective To play our part in nation building. Approach At Megachem, we recognize that businesses have a part to play in nation-building especially in providing assistance to people who are less fortunate than others. As such, we work closely with charitable organizations in finding ways for us to contribute to society. These come not just in the form of monetary contribution but also in committing time and effort in participating in these organizations' activities. Annually, Megachem visits several charitable homes during which we make donations as well as provide basic necessities to them. We also participate annually in several fund-raising events and in youth development program. Megachem participates actively in charity programmes as part of our social responsibility to the community. Performance Highlights Donation (Group) 2019 6,400 2018 6,600 2017 8,940 - 2,000 5,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 S$ 88 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D GRI CONTENT INDEX GENERAL STANDARD DISCLOSURES GRI Ref Description Page No. STRATEGY AND ANALYSIS 102-14 Board Statement 71 ORGANISATIONAL PROFILE Megachem 102-01 Name of the organisation. Limited 102-02 Products and services. 9-11 102-03 Location of the organisation's headquarters. Singapore 102-04 Countries of operation 12-13 102-05 Nature of ownership and legal form. 108, 171-172 102-06 Markets served 12-13 102-07 Scale of the organisation. 9-13 102-08 Information on employees and other workers 24, 86-87 102-41 Percentage of total employees covered by collective bargaining agreements. Nil 102-09 Supply chain. 11 No significant 102-10 Significant changes regarding the organisation's size, structure, ownership, or its supply chain changes 102-11 Precautionary approach or principle 72, 74 102-12 External Initiatives 74 102-13 Members of Industry associations, committees. 74 IDENTIFIED MATERIAL ASPECTS AND BOUNDARIES 102-45 Entities included in the organisation's consolidated financial statements. 130-133 102-46 Defining report content and topic Boundaries 74 102-47 Material Aspects. 74-75 103-1 Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary 74-75 102-48 Restatements of information None 102-49 Changes in reporting None STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT 102-40 List of stakeholder groups 76-77 102-42 Identifying and selecting stakeholders 76-77 102-43 Approach to stakeholder engagement 76-77 102-44 Key topics and concerns raised 76-77 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 89 GRI CONTENT INDEX REPORT PROFILE 1 Jan - 31 Dec 102-50 Reporting Period 2019 102-51 Date of most recent report 31-Dec-18 102-52 Reporting cycle Annual 102-53 Contact point for questions regarding the report 78 GRI 102-54 Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards Standards 102-55 GRI Content Index. 89-92 102-56 External Assurance None GOVERNANCE 102-18 Governance structure 73 102-19 Delegating authority 73 102-22 Composition of the highest governing body and its committees 46, 73 102-23 Chair of the highest governance body 46 102-24 Nominating and selecting the highest governance body 51 102-25 Conflict of Interest 49-53 102-28 Evaluating the highest governance body's performance 53 102-30 Effectiveness of risk management processes 68-69 102-35 Remuneration Policy 54-57 102-36 Process for determining remuneration 54-57 ETHICS AND INTEGRITY 102-16 Values, principles, standards and norms of behaviour. 16, 69 102-17 Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics 59 SPECIFIC STANDARD DISCLOSURES GRI Ref Description Page No. CATEGORY : ECONOMIC 103-2 Management Approach 80 103-3 Evaluation of the Management Approach 80 Aspect : Economic Performance 28-42, 80, 94- 201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed 170 201-4 Financial assistance from government 120 90 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D GRI CONTENT INDEX CATEGORY : ENVIRONMENT 103-2 Management Approach 81 103-3 Evaluation of the Management Approach 82 Aspect : Energy 302-1 Energy Consumption 81-83 302-4 Reduction of energy consumption 81-83 Aspect : Water 303-4 Water Discharge 81-83 303-5 Water Consumption 81-83 Aspect : Effluent & Waste 306-2 Waste by type and disposal method 81-83 Aspect : Products & Services 301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials 81-83 Aspect : Compliance 307-1 Non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations 81-83 CATEGORY : SOCIAL Sub-category : Labour Practices and Decent Work 103-2 Management Approach 86 103-3 Evaluation of the Management Approach 87-88 Aspect : Employment 401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover 87 403-9 Work-related injuries 84 Aspect : Training and Education 404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee 87 404-2 Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance programs 86 404-3 Employees receiving regular performance and career development reviews. 24, 86 Aspect : Diversity and Equal Opportunity 405-1 Diversity of governance bodies and employees 87 Sub-category : Society 103-2 Management Approach 88 103-3 Evaluation of the Management Approach 88 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 91 GRI CONTENT INDEX Aspect : Local Communities 413-1 Operations with local community engagement, impact assessments, and development programs 88 Aspect : Anti-Corruption 205-2 Communication and training on anti-corruption policies and procedures 69 Sub-category : Product Responsibilities 103-2 Management Approach 83-85 103-3 Evaluation of the Management Approach 83-85 Aspect : Customer Health and Safety 416-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety impacts of products and services 83-85 Aspect : Product and Service Labelling 417-1 Requirements for product and service information and labeling 84 417-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning product and service information and labeling 84 Aspect : Customer Privacy 418-1 Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer data 85 Aspect : Product Compliance 419-1 Non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and economic area Nil 92 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D FY2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENT CONTENTS 94 97 102 103 105 106 108 Statement by Directors Independent Auditor's Report Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Statements of Financial Position Statement of Changes in Equity Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the Financial Statements STATEMENT BY DIRECTORS The directors of the Company are pleased to present the accompanying ﬁnancial statements of the Company and of the Group for the reporting year ended 31 December 2019. 1. Opinion of the directors In the opinion of the directors, the accompanying ﬁnancial statements and the consolidated ﬁnancial statements are drawn up so as to give a true and fair view of the ﬁnancial position and performance of the Company and, of the ﬁnancial position and performance of the Group for the reporting year covered by the ﬁnancial statements or consolidated ﬁnancial statements; and at the date of the statement there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due. The board of directors approved and authorised these ﬁnancial statements for issue. 2. Directors The directors of the Company in oﬃce at the date of this statement are: Chew Choon Tee Tan Bock Chia Lee Bon Leong Chan Kam Loon Tay Kin Bee Tatsuyuki Sakoda (Appointed on 1 March 2019) 3. Directors' interests in shares and debentures The directors of the Company holding oﬃce at the end of the reporting year were not interested in shares in or debentures of the Company or other related body corporate as recorded in the register of directors' shareholdings kept by the Company under section 164 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 ("the Act") except as follows: Direct Interest Deemed Interest At 1.1.19 At 31.12.19 At 1.1.19 At 31.12.19 Name of directors Number of shares of no par value Chew Choon Tee 46,232,416 46,512,516 444,296 444,296 Tan Bock Chia 25,435,083 25,435,083 - - Lee Bon Leong 100,000 100,000 - - By virtue of section 7 of the Act, Mr Chew Choon Tee, who by virtue of his interest of not less than 20% of the issued capital of the Company, is deemed to have an interest in the Company and in all the related corporations of the Company. The directors' interests as at 21 January 2020 were the same as at 31 December 2019. 94 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D STATEMENT BY DIRECTORS Arrangements to enable directors to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares and debentures

Neither at the end of the reporting year nor at any time during the reporting year did there subsist arrangements to which the Company is a party, being arrangements whose objects are, or one of whose objects is, to enable directors of the Company to acquire beneﬁts by means of the acquisition of shares in or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate. Options

During the reporting year, no option to take up unissued shares of the Company or other body corporate in the Group was granted.

During the reporting year, there were no shares issued by virtue of the exercise of an option to take up unissued shares. At the end of the reporting year, there were no unissued shares under option. Report of Audit Committee The members of the Audit Committee at the date of this report are as follows: Mr Chan Kam Loon (Chairman of Audit Committee, Independent and Non-Executive Director) Mr Lee Bon Leong (Independent and Non-Executive Chairman) Dr Tay Kin Bee (Independent and Non-Executive Director) The Audit Committee carried out its function in accordance with section 201B(5) of the Companies Act, Chapter 50. The Audit Committee's main functions are to:  review the signiﬁcant ﬁnancial reporting issues and judgements so as to ensure the integrity of the ﬁnancial statements of the Company and of the Group and any announcements relating to the Group's ﬁnancial performance;

review the signiﬁcant ﬁnancial reporting issues and judgements so as to ensure the integrity of the ﬁnancial statements of the Company and of the Group and any announcements relating to the Group's ﬁnancial performance;  review and report to the Board annually the adequacy and e ﬀ ectiveness of the Group's internal controls, including ﬁnancial, operational, compliance and information technology controls;

review and report to the Board annually the adequacy and e ectiveness of the Group's internal controls, including ﬁnancial, operational, compliance and information technology controls;  review e ﬀ ectiveness of the Company's internal audit function;

review e ectiveness of the Company's internal audit function;  review the scope and results of the external audit and the independence and objectivity of the external auditors;

review the scope and results of the external audit and the independence and objectivity of the external auditors;  make recommendations to the Board on the proposals to the shareholders on the appointment, re-appointment and removal of the external auditors, and approve the remuneration and the terms of engagement of the external auditors;

make recommendations to the Board on the proposals to the shareholders on the appointment, re-appointment and removal of the external auditors, and approve the remuneration and the terms of engagement of the external auditors;  review the Group's results announcements, consolidated ﬁnancial statements and other documents accompanying the same before they are recommended to the Board for approval; and

review the Group's results announcements, consolidated ﬁnancial statements and other documents accompanying the same before they are recommended to the Board for approval; and  review and, where appropriate, approve interested person transactions (as deﬁned in Chapter 9 of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited's Listing Manual). A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 95 STATEMENT BY DIRECTORS Report of Audit Committee (cont'd)

Other functions performed by the Audit Committee are described in the report on corporate governance included in the annual report. It also includes an explanation of how the independent auditor's objectivity and independence is safeguarded where the independent auditor provides non-audit services.

The Audit Committee has recommended to the Board of Directors that the independent auditor, RSM Chio Lim LLP, be nominated for re-appointment as independent auditor at the next annual general meeting of the Company. Independent auditor

RSM Chio Lim LLP has expressed willingness to accept re-appointment. Directors' opinion on the adequacy of internal controls

Based on the internal controls established and maintained by the Group, work performed by the internal and external auditors, and reviews performed by management, other committees of the Board and the Board, the Audit Committee and the Board are of the opinion that Group's system of internal controls, addressing ﬁnancial, operational, compliance risks, are adequate as at the end of the reporting year 31 December 2019. Subsequent developments

There are no signiﬁcant developments subsequent to the release of the Group's and the Company's preliminary ﬁnancial statements, as announced on 20 February 2020, which would materially a ﬀ ect the Group's and the Company's operating and ﬁnancial performance as of the date of this report. On behalf of the directors Chew Choon Tee Tan Bock Chia Managing Director Executive Director 10 March 2020 96 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of MEGACHEM LIMITED Report on the audit of the ﬁnancial statements Opinion We have audited the accompanying ﬁnancial statements of Megachem Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position of the Group and the statement of ﬁnancial position of the Company as at 31 December 2019, and the consolidated statement of proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash ﬂows of the Group for the reporting year then ended, and notes to the ﬁnancial statements, including accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the Group and the statement of ﬁnancial position of the Company are properly drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 (the Act) and the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) (SFRS)(I) so as to give a true and fair view of the consolidated ﬁnancial position of the Group and the ﬁnancial position of the Company as at 31 December 2019 and of the consolidated ﬁnancial performance, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash ﬂows of the Group for the reporting year ended on that date. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Singapore Standards on Auditing (SSAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the ﬁnancial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics for Public Accountants and Accounting Entities (ACRA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the ﬁnancial statements in Singapore, and we have fulﬁlled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ACRA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suﬃcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters ("KAMs") are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most signiﬁcance in our audit of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the current reporting year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. 1. Impairment of trade receivables Refer to Note 2 for the relevant accounting policy and Notes 17 and 27F for the breakdown of trade receivables and credit risk of the Group respectively. Also refer to the audit committee section in the corporate governance report of the annual report and responses to the reported KAMs. Key audit matter The carrying amount of trade receivables amounted to $21,645,333 which accounted for approximately 25% of the Group's total assets as at the reporting year end. The gross amount of trade receivables past due over 6 months amounted to $582,433. Provision stood at $564,796, leaving a net amount of $17,637 that was not provided for as management is of the view that these amounts are recoverable, based on their knowledge of the customers' payment history and credit worthiness. Determining the amount of allowance requires management's judgement on overdue debts and the amount of collection default based on past collection trends. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 97 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT Key audit matters (cont'd) Impairment of trade receivables (cont'd) How we addressed the matter in our audit

We have evaluated management's judgement on the recoverability of these amounts via our review of the customers' credit worthiness, payment history and management's assessment of expected credit losses. We have also reviewed management's process over the recoverability of outstanding trade receivables, which included the review of payments made by the customers subsequent to the reporting year end and the review of correspondence with customers to assess the potential recoverability of signiﬁcant balances not provided for.

We found management's approach to be balanced and the estimates to be reasonable. We have also assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the ﬁnancial statements. Impairment of inventories

Refer to Note 2 for the relevant accounting policy and Note 16 for the breakdown of inventories at the reporting year end. Also refer to the audit committee section in the corporate governance report of the annual report and responses to the reported KAMs.

Key audit matter

The carrying amount of inventories amounted to $25,419,242, which accounted for approximately 30% of the Group's total assets as at the reporting year end.

The Group's inventory provision policy takes into consideration the inventory ageing proﬁles, as well as the inventories' sales patterns for the year. Management is of the view that these amounts are realisable, based on their knowledge of the Group's operations, the industry and their technical assessment of the inventories.

Determination of the method to use, period to consider, and percentages to apply to aged inventory requires signiﬁcant management's judgement.

How we addressed the matter in our audit

We have evaluated the Group's policy for inventory obsolescence and reviewed management's judgement on their technical assessment of the inventories via our understanding of the business environment and our review of the inventories' sales patterns.

We have also reviewed the Group's inventory ageing as at the reporting year end, as well as the Group's computation for inventory obsolescence and found them to be reasonable. We have compared the carrying values of the inventories to the recent sales invoices and price lists.

We have also assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the ﬁnancial statements. 98 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT Key audit matters (cont'd) 3. Impairment of subsidiaries Refer to Note 2 for the relevant accounting policy and Note 13 for the breakdown of cost of investments in subsidiaries at the reporting year end. Also refer to the audit committee section in the corporate governance report of the annual report and responses to the reported KAMs. Key audit matter The carrying amount of subsidiaries recorded by the Company amounted to $5,871,772, which accounted for approximately 15% of the Company's total assets as at the reporting year end. Management determines at the end of each reporting year, whether there is any objective evidence indicating that the Company's investments in subsidiaries are impaired. Where there are indicators of impairment, management uses the value- in-use method to determine the recoverable amount of the subsidiary. The value-in-use calculation requires management to identify the cash-generating unit ("CGU") that the subsidiary is in, and estimate the future cash ﬂows expected to arise from the CGU and a suitable discount rate in order to calculate present value. In estimating the future cash ﬂows of the CGU, management forecasted the revenue, growth rates and margins based on presently available information. Key assumptions and management's estimates used in the value-in-use model for the determination of the recoverable amount of the subsidiaries requires signiﬁcant judgement. How we addressed the matter in our audit We have reviewed management's estimates used in the value-in-use model through our knowledge of the CGU's operations, their past performance, management's growth strategies and cost initiatives. We have also assessed the reasonableness of the discount rates used in the impairment assessment by comparing against regional indices and industry benchmarks. Based on our procedures, management's key assumptions are found to be within a reasonable range of our expectations. We have also assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the ﬁnancial statements. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the ﬁnancial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the ﬁnancial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the ﬁnancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the ﬁnancial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 99 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT Responsibilities of management and directors for the ﬁnancial statements Management is responsible for the preparation of ﬁnancial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the ﬁnancial reporting standards, and for devising and maintaining a system of internal accounting controls suﬃcient to provide a reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorised use or disposition; and transactions are properly authorised and that they are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of true and fair ﬁnancial statements and to maintain accountability of assets. In preparing the ﬁnancial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The directors' responsibilities include overseeing the Group's ﬁnancial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the ﬁnancial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the ﬁnancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inﬂuence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these ﬁnancial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SSAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the ﬁnancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su ﬃ cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the e ﬀ ectiveness of the Group's internal control. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signiﬁcant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the ﬁnancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern. 100 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the ﬁnancial statements (cont'd) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the ﬁnancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the ﬁnancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Obtain su ﬃ cient appropriate audit evidence regarding the ﬁnancial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signiﬁcant audit ﬁndings, including any signiﬁcant deﬁciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the directors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with the directors, we determine those matters that were of most signiﬁcance in the audit of the ﬁnancial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest beneﬁts of such communication. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements In our opinion, the accounting and other records required by the Act to be kept by the Company and by those subsidiary corporations incorporated in Singapore of which we are the auditors have been properly kept in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Woo E-Sah. RSM Chio Lim LLP Public Accountants and Chartered Accountants Singapore 10 March 2020 Engagement partner - eﬀective from year ended 31 December 2017 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 101 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2019 Group Notes 2019 2018 $ $ Revenue 3 113,784,989 117,878,212 Cost of sales (85,604,642) (88,430,592) Gross proﬁt 28,180,347 29,447,620 Other income 3 586,166 423,067 Distribution costs (15,477,071) (15,700,699) Administrative expenses (5,543,061) (5,338,439) Other operating expenses (2,873,862) (3,470,794) Finance costs 5 (1,016,066) (750,178) Share of proﬁt of associated companies 14 1,110,220 771,491 Proﬁt before income tax 4,966,673 5,382,068 Income tax expense 7 (984,645) (1,108,983) Net proﬁt 3,982,028 4,273,085 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss: Exchange diﬀerence on translating foreign operations, net of tax 347,223 338,798 Total comprehensive income 4,329,251 4,611,883 Net proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the Company 3,843,641 4,079,825 Net proﬁt attributable to non-controlling interests 138,387 193,260 Net proﬁt 3,982,028 4,273,085 Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Company 4,210,604 4,409,563 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 118,647 202,320 Total comprehensive income 4,329,251 4,611,883 Earnings per share for proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the Company (cents per share) Basic and diluted 9 2.88 3.06 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements. 102 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2019 Group Company Notes 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ $ $ $ ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 10,288,945 10,711,685 1,345,621 1,453,931 Right-of-use assets 11 2,803,351 - 1,135,430 - Investment property 12 75,886 79,165 - - Investments in subsidiaries 13 - - 5,871,772 5,871,772 Investments in associated companies 14 6,609,815 5,760,592 2,798,756 2,798,756 Transferable club memberships 15 26,959 27,012 4,001 4,001 Other receivables 17 - - 808,080 - Deferred tax assets 7 442,306 261,574 - - Total non-current assets 20,247,262 16,840,028 11,963,660 10,128,460 Current assets Inventories 16 25,419,242 26,086,640 9,738,588 11,333,191 Trade and other receivables 17 22,945,824 24,082,338 14,704,424 17,937,409 Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss 18 227,490 383,606 222,500 340,145 Other current assets 19 2,444,336 2,118,083 334,383 212,086 Cash and cash balances 20 14,880,406 12,199,484 1,934,510 1,669,521 Total current assets 65,917,298 64,870,151 26,934,405 31,492,352 Total assets 86,164,560 81,710,179 38,898,065 41,620,812 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 21 15,892,028 15,892,028 15,892,028 15,892,028 Other reserves 22 (3,852,217) (4,219,180) - - Retained earnings 37,596,451 35,485,710 7,029,968 7,996,206 49,636,262 47,158,558 22,921,996 23,888,234 Non-controlling interests 2,809,727 2,781,126 - - Total equity 52,445,989 49,939,684 22,921,996 23,888,234 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 103 STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2019 Group Company Notes 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ $ $ $ Non-current liabilities Borrowings 23 864,534 1,309,229 - - Financial liabilities - lease liabilities 25 2,572,232 - 1,142,914 - Total non-current liabilities 3,436,766 1,309,229 1,142,914 - Current liabilities Current income tax liabilities 241,614 215,584 91,000 48,612 Trade and other payables 24 12,142,014 12,036,224 5,554,639 6,212,188 Borrowings 23 17,564,633 18,196,152 9,174,237 11,468,755 Financial liabilities - lease liabilities 25 282,727 - 13,279 - Financial liabilities at fair value through proﬁt or loss 26 50,817 13,306 - 3,023 Total current liabilities 30,281,805 30,461,266 14,833,155 17,732,578 Total liabilities 33,718,571 31,770,495 15,976,069 17,732,578 Total equity and liabilities 86,164,560 81,710,179 38,898,065 41,620,812 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements. 104 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Year ended 31 December 2019 Non- Total Parent Share Other Retained controlling Notes equity subtotal capital reserves earnings interests $ $ $ $ $ $ Group: Current year: Opening balance at 1 January 2019 49,939,684 47,158,558 15,892,028 (4,219,180) 35,485,710 2,781,126 Total comprehensive income for the reporting year 4,329,251 4,210,604 - 366,963 3,843,641 118,647 Final dividend relating to 2018 paid 8 (1,066,400) (1,066,400) - - (1,066,400) - Interim dividend relating to 2019 paid 8 (666,500) (666,500) - - (666,500) - Final dividend paid to non-controlling interests (90,046) - - - - (90,046) Closing balance at 31 December 2019 52,445,989 49,636,262 15,892,028 (3,852,217) 37,596,451 2,809,727 Previous year: Opening balance at 1 January 2018 47,194,001 44,615,195 15,892,028 (4,548,918) 33,272,085 2,578,806 Total comprehensive income for the reporting year 4,611,883 4,409,563 - 329,738 4,079,825 202,320 Final dividend relating to 2017 paid 8 (933,100) (933,100) - - (933,100) - Interim dividend relating to 2018 paid 8 (933,100) (933,100) - - (933,100) - Closing balance at 31 December 2018 49,939,684 47,158,558 15,892,028 (4,219,180) 35,485,710 2,781,126 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 105 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Year ended 31 December 2019 Notes 2019 2018 $ $ Cash ﬂows from operating activities Net proﬁt 3,982,028 4,273,085 Adjustments for: Change in fair value of ﬁnancial assets 117,500 240,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and investment property 864,717 912,110 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 365,331 - Dividend income (4,922) (1,986) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (6,507) (44,597) Share of proﬁt of associated companies (1,110,220) (771,491) Income tax expense 984,645 1,108,983 Interest income (184,410) (122,673) Finance costs 1,016,066 750,178 Operating cash ﬂow before working capital changes 6,024,228 6,343,609 Change in operating assets and liabilities Trade and other receivables 580,325 2,769,586 Inventories 543,423 (2,229,235) Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss (4,919) (45,323) Trade and other payables 367,946 (2,982,471) Financial liabilities at fair value through proﬁt or loss 50,010 13,712 Foreign exchange adjustment diﬀerences (58,451) (46,417) Cash generated from operations 7,502,562 3,823,461 Income tax paid (1,076,160) (1,337,161) Interest received 181,585 122,673 Net cash from operating activities 6,607,987 2,608,973 Cash ﬂows from investing activities Dividends received from associated company and listed equity securities 701,648 664,965 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (459,498) (749,226) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 16,730 44,662 Net cash from/(used in) investing activities 258,880 (39,599) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements. 106 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Year ended 31 December 2019 Notes 2019 2018 $ $ Cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities Dividends paid (1,732,900) (1,866,200) Dividends paid by subsidiary to non-controlling shareholders (90,046) - Repayments of long term bank loans (818,276) (809,172) (Repayments of)/proceeds from bill payables (2,085,168) 861,998 Proceeds from short term bank loans 1,917,208 2,851,714 Lease liabilities (456,804) - Interest paid (865,539) (710,481) Net cash (used in)/from ﬁnancing activities (4,131,525) 327,859 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,735,342 2,897,233 Cash and cash equivalents, statement of cash ﬂows, beginning balance 12,199,484 9,344,937 Eﬀects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (54,420) (42,686) Cash and cash equivalents, statement of cash ﬂows, ending balance 20A 14,880,406 12,199,484 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 107 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 1. General The Company is incorporated in Singapore with limited liability. The ﬁnancial statements are presented in Singapore dollars and they cover the Company (referred to as "parent") and its subsidiaries. The board of directors approved and authorised these ﬁnancial statements for issue on the date of the statement by directors. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the ﬁnancial statements. The principal activities of the Company consist of trading in chemicals and chemical-related products and investment holding. It is listed on Catalist which is a share market on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are described in Note 13 below. The registered oﬃce is: 11 Tuas Link 1, Singapore 638588. The Company is situated in Singapore. Statement of compliance with ﬁnancial reporting standards These ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS (I) s") and the related Interpretations to SFRS (I) ("SFRS (I) INT") as issued by the Singapore Accounting Standards Council. They are in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Accounting convention The ﬁnancial statements are prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention except where a ﬁnancial reporting standard requires an alternative treatment (such as fair values) as disclosed where appropriate in these ﬁnancial statements. The accounting policies in the ﬁnancial reporting standards may not be applied when the eﬀect of applying them is not material. The disclosures required by ﬁnancial reporting standards may not be provided if the information resulting from that disclosure is not material. Basis of preparation of the ﬁnancial statements The preparation of ﬁnancial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles requires the management to make estimates and assumptions that aﬀect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the ﬁnancial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting year. Actual results could diﬀer from those estimates. The estimates and assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Apart from those involving estimations, management has made judgements in the process of applying the entity's accounting policies. The areas requiring management's most diﬃcult, subjective or complex judgements, or areas where assumptions and estimates are signiﬁcant to the ﬁnancial statements, are disclosed at the end of this footnote, where applicable. 108 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 General (cont'd)

Basis of presentation

The consolidated ﬁnancial statements include the ﬁnancial statements made up to the end of the reporting year of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements are the ﬁnancial statements of the Group (the parent and its subsidiaries) presented as those of a single economic entity and are prepared using uniform accounting policies for like transactions and other events in similar circumstances. All signiﬁcant intragroup balances and transactions are eliminated on consolidation. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date the reporting entity obtains control of the investee and cease when the reporting entity loses control of the investee.

Changes in the Group's ownership interest in a subsidiary that do not result in the loss of control are accounted for within equity as transactions with owners in their capacity as owners. The carrying amounts of the Group's and non-controlling interests are adjusted to reﬂect the changes in their relative interests in the subsidiary. When the Group loses control of a subsidiary it derecognises the assets and liabilities and related equity components of the former subsidiary. Any gain or loss is recognised in proﬁt or loss. Any investment retained in the former subsidiary is measured at fair value at the date when control is lost and is subsequently accounted as available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets in accordance with the ﬁnancial reporting standard on ﬁnancial instruments.

The Company's separate ﬁnancial statements have been prepared on the same basis, and as permitted by the Companies Act, Chapter 50, the Company's separate statement of proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income is not presented. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies Revenue recognition The ﬁnancial reporting standard on revenue from contracts with customers establishes a ﬁve-step model to account for revenue arising from contracts with customers. Revenue is recognised at an amount that reﬂects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring goods or services to a customer (which excludes estimates of variable consideration that are subject to constraints, such as right of return exists, trade discounts, volume rebates and changes to the transaction price arising from modiﬁcations), net of any related sales taxes and excluding any amounts collected on behalf of third parties. An asset (goods or services) is transferred when or as the customer obtains control of that asset. As a practical expedient the eﬀects of any signiﬁcant ﬁnancing component is not adjusted if the payment for the good or service will be within one year. Sale of goods - Revenue is recognised at a point in time when the performance obligation is satisﬁed by transferring a promised good or service to the customer. Control of the goods is transferred to the customer, generally on delivery of the goods (in this respect, incoterms are considered). Services - Revenue from service orders and term projects is recognised when the entity satisﬁes the performance obligation at a point in time generally when the signiﬁcant acts have been completed and when transfer of control occurs or for services that are not signiﬁcant transactions revenue is recognised as the services are provided. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 109 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies (cont'd) Revenue recognition (cont'd) Rental income is recognised on a time-proportion basis that takes into account the eﬀective yield on the asset on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Interest income is recognised using the eﬀective interest method. Dividend from equity instruments is recognised as income when the entity's right to receive payment is established; it is probable that the economic beneﬁts associated with the dividend will ﬂow to the entity; and the amount of the dividend can be measured reliably. Government grants Government grants are recognised at fair value when there is reasonable assurance that the conditions attaching to them will be complied with and that the grants will be received. Grants in recognition of speciﬁc expenses are recognised in proﬁt or loss on a systematic basis over the periods necessary to match them with the related costs that they are intended to compensate. The grant related to assets is presented in the statement of ﬁnancial position by recognising the grant as deferred income that is recognised in proﬁt or loss on a systematic basis over the useful life of the asset and in the proportions in which depreciation expense on those assets is recognised. Employee beneﬁts Contributions to a deﬁned contribution retirement beneﬁt plan are recorded as an expense as they fall due. The entity's legal or constructive obligation is limited to the amount that it is obligated to contribute for the Singapore employees to an independently administered fund (such as the Central Provident Fund in Singapore, a government managed deﬁned contribution retirement beneﬁt plan). Certain subsidiaries overseas have deﬁned contribution retirement beneﬁt plans in which employees are entitled to join upon fulﬁlling certain conditions. The assets of the fund may or may not be held separately from those of the entity in an independently administered fund. The entity contributes an amount equal to a ﬁxed percentage of the salary of each participating employee. For employee leave entitlement the expected cost of short-term employee beneﬁts in the form of compensated absences is recognised in the case of accumulating compensated absences, when the employees render service that increases their entitlement to future compensated absences; and in the case of non-accumulating compensated absences, when the absences occur. A liability for bonuses is recognised where the entity is contractually obliged or where there is constructive obligation based on past practice. Borrowing costs Borrowing costs are interest and other costs incurred in connection with the borrowing of funds and are recognised as an expense in the period in which they are incurred. Interest expense is calculated using the eﬀective interest rate method. 110 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies (cont'd) Foreign currency transactions The functional currency is the Singapore dollar as it reﬂects the primary economic environment in which the entity operates. Transactions in foreign currencies are recorded in the functional currency at the rates ruling at the dates of the transactions. At each end of the reporting year, recorded monetary balances and balances measured at fair value that are denominated in non-functional currencies are reported at the rates ruling at the end of the reporting year and fair value measurement dates respectively. All realised and unrealised exchange adjustment gains and losses are dealt with in proﬁt or loss except when a gain or loss on a non-monetary item is recognised in other comprehensive income, any exchange component of that gain or loss is recognised in other comprehensive income. The presentation is in the functional currency. Translation of ﬁnancial statements of other entities Each entity in the Group determines the appropriate functional currency as it reﬂects the primary economic environment in which the entity operates. In translating the ﬁnancial statements of such an entity for incorporation in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements in the presentation currency the assets and liabilities denominated in other currencies are translated at end of the reporting year rates of exchange and the income and expense items for each statement presenting proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income are translated at average rates of exchange for the reporting year. The resulting translation adjustments (if any) are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in a separate component of equity until the disposal of that relevant reporting entity. Income tax The income taxes are accounted using the asset and liability method that requires the recognition of taxes payable or refundable for the current year and deferred tax liabilities and assets for the future tax consequence of events that have been recognised in the ﬁnancial statements or tax returns. The measurements of current and deferred tax liabilities and assets are based on provisions of the enacted or substantially enacted tax laws; the eﬀects of future changes in tax laws or rates are not anticipated. Tax expense (tax income) is the aggregate amount included in the determination of proﬁt or loss for the reporting year in respect of current tax and deferred tax. Current and deferred income taxes are recognised as income or as an expense in proﬁt or loss unless the tax relates to items that are recognised in the same or a diﬀerent period outside proﬁt or loss. For such items recognised outside proﬁt or loss the current tax and deferred tax are recognised (a) in other comprehensive income if the tax is related to an item recognised in other comprehensive income and (b) directly in equity if the tax is related to an item recognised directly in equity. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are oﬀset when they relate to income taxes levied by the same income tax authority. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each end of the reporting year and is reduced, if necessary, by the amount of any tax beneﬁts that, based on available evidence, are not expected to be realised. A deferred tax amount is recognised for all temporary diﬀerences, unless the deferred tax amount arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction which (i) is not a business combination; and (ii) at the time of the transaction, aﬀects neither accounting proﬁt nor taxable proﬁt (tax loss). A deferred tax liability or asset is recognised for all taxable temporary diﬀerences associated with investments in subsidiaries and associates except where the reporting entity is able to control the timing of the reversal of the taxable temporary diﬀerence and it is probable that the taxable temporary diﬀerence will not reverse in the foreseeable future or for deductible temporary diﬀerences, they will not reverse in the foreseeable future and they cannot be utilised against taxable proﬁts. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 111 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies (cont'd) Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are carried at cost on initial recognition and after initial recognition at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. Depreciation is provided on a straight-line method to allocate the gross carrying amounts of the assets less their residual values over their estimated useful lives of each part of an item of these assets. The useful lives are as follows: Buildings on freehold land - 50 years Buildings on leasehold land - Over the period of lease of 20 to 30 years Machinery and equipment - 4 to 5 years Motor vehicles - 3 to 5 years Computer equipment, furniture and ﬁxtures - 3 to 5 years Freehold land is not depreciated. An asset is depreciated when it is available for use until it is derecognised even if during that period the item is idle. Fully depreciated assets still in use are retained in the ﬁnancial statements. The gain or loss arising from the derecognition of an item of property, plant and equipment is measured as the diﬀerence between the net disposal proceeds, if any, and the carrying amount of the item and is recognised in proﬁt or loss. The residual value and the useful life of an asset is reviewed at least at each end of the reporting year and, if expectations diﬀer signiﬁcantly from previous estimates, the changes are accounted for as a change in an accounting estimate, and the depreciation charge for the current and future periods are adjusted. Cost also includes acquisition cost, borrowing cost capitalised and any cost directly attributable to bringing the asset or component to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. Subsequent costs are recognised as an asset only when it is probable that future economic beneﬁts associated with the item will ﬂow to the entity and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. All other repairs and maintenance are charged to proﬁt or loss when they are incurred. Investment property Investment property is property (land or a building or part of a building or both) held (by the owner or by the lessee as a right- of-use asset under a ﬁnance lease) to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both, rather than for: (a) use in the production or supply of goods or services or for administrative purposes; or (b) sale in the ordinary course of business. It includes an investment property in the course of construction. After initial recognition at cost including transaction costs the cost model is used to measure the investment property using the treatment for property, plant and equipment, that is, at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. An investment property that meets the criteria to be classiﬁed as held for sale is carried at the lower of carrying amount and fair value. For disclosure purposes only, the fair values are measured periodically on a systematic basis at least once in ﬁve years by external independent professional valuers having an appropriate recognised professional qualiﬁcation and recent experience in the location and category of the property being valued. The useful live of building on freehold land is 50 years. 112 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies (cont'd) Right-of-use assets The right-of-use assets are accounted and presented as if they were owned such as property plant and equipment. Leases A lease is a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration. A right-of-use asset is capitalised in the statement of ﬁnancial position, measured at the present value of the unavoidable future lease payments to be made over the lease term. A liability corresponding to the capitalised lease is also recognised, adjusted for lease prepayments, lease incentives received, initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of any future restoration, removal or dismantling costs. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term and an interest expense on the recognised lease liability (included in ﬁnance costs). For short-term leases of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets (such as personal computers and small oﬃce equipment) where an accounting policy choice exists under the lease standard, the lease payments are expensed to proﬁt or loss as incurred on a straight line basis over the remaining lease term. Lessor As a lessor the reporting entity classiﬁes each of its leases as either an operating lease or a ﬁnance lease. A lease is classiﬁed as a ﬁnance lease if it transfers substantially all the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of an underlying asset and it is presented in its statement of ﬁnancial position as a receivable at an amount equal to the net investment in the lease. For a ﬁnance lease the ﬁnance income is recognised over the lease term, based on a pattern reﬂecting a constant periodic rate of return on the lessor's net investment in the lease. A lease is classiﬁed as an operating lease if it does not transfer substantially all the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of an underlying asset. Lease payments from operating leases are recognised as income on either a straight-line basis or another systematic basis over the term of the lease. Subsidiaries A subsidiary is an entity including unincorporated and special purpose entity that is controlled by the reporting entity and the reporting entity is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to aﬀect those returns through its power over the investee. The existence and eﬀect of substantive potential voting rights that the reporting entity has the practical ability to exercise (that is, substantive rights) are considered when assessing whether the reporting entity controls another entity. In the reporting entity's separate ﬁnancial statements, an investment in a subsidiary is accounted for at cost less any allowance for impairment in value. Impairment loss recognised in proﬁt or loss for a subsidiary is reversed only if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the asset's recoverable amount since the last impairment loss was recognised. The carrying value and the net book value of the investment in a subsidiary are not necessarily indicative of the amount that would be realised in a current market exchange. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 113 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies (cont'd) Associates An associate is an entity including an unincorporated entity in which the reporting entity has a signiﬁcant inﬂuence and that is neither a subsidiary nor a joint arrangement of the reporting entity. Signiﬁcant inﬂuence is the power to participate in the ﬁnancial and operating policy decisions of the investee but is not control or joint control over those policies. An investment in an associate includes goodwill on acquisition, which is accounted for in accordance with the ﬁnancial reporting standard on business combinations. However the entire carrying amount of the investment is tested under the ﬁnancial reporting standard on impairment, by comparing its recoverable amount (higher of value in use and fair value) with its carrying amount, whenever application of the requirements in the ﬁnancial reporting standard on ﬁnancial instruments indicates that the investment may be impaired. In the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, the accounting for investments in an associate is on the equity method. Under the equity method the investment is initially recognised at cost and adjusted thereafter for the post-acquisition change in the investor's share of the investee's net assets. The carrying value and the net book value of the investment in the associate are not necessarily indicative of the amounts that would be realised in a current market exchange. The investor's proﬁt or loss includes its share of the investee's proﬁt or loss and the investor's other comprehensive income includes its share of the investee's other comprehensive income. Losses of an associate in excess of the reporting entity's interest in the relevant associate are not recognised except to the extent that the reporting entity has an obligation. Proﬁts and losses resulting from transactions between the reporting entity and an associate are recognised in the ﬁnancial statements only to the extent of unrelated reporting entity's interests in the associate. Unrealised losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred. Accounting policies of associates are changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the reporting entity. The reporting entity discontinues the use of the equity method from the date that when its investment ceases to be an associate and accounts for the investment in accordance with the ﬁnancial reporting standard on ﬁnancial instruments from that date. Any gain or loss is recognised in proﬁt or loss. Any investment retained in the former associate is measured at fair value at the date that it ceases to be an associate. In the Company's separate ﬁnancial statements, an investment in an associate is accounted for at cost less any allowance for impairment in value. Impairment loss recognised in proﬁt or loss for an associate is reversed only if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the asset's recoverable amount since the last impairment loss was recognised. The carrying value and the net book value of an investment in the associate are not necessarily indicative of the amounts that would be realised in a current market exchange. Business combinations A business combination is a transaction or other event which requires that the assets acquired and liabilities assumed constitute a business. It is accounted for by applying the acquisition method of accounting. There were no business combinations during the reporting year. 114 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies (cont'd) Non-controlling interests The non-controlling interest is equity in a subsidiary not attributable, directly or indirectly, to the reporting entity as the parent. The non-controlling interest is presented in the consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position within equity, separately from the equity of the owners of the parent. For each business combination, any non-controlling interest in the acquiree (subsidiary) is initially measured either at fair value or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the acquiree's identiﬁable net assets. Where the non-controlling interest is measured at fair value, the valuation techniques and key model inputs used are disclosed in the relevant note. Proﬁt or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the parent and to the non-controlling interests. Total comprehensive income is attributed to the owners of the parent and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deﬁcit balance. Inventories Inventories are measured at the lower of cost (ﬁrst in ﬁrst out method) and net realisable value. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. A write down on cost is made for where the cost is not recoverable or if the selling prices have declined. Cost includes all costs of purchase, costs of conversion and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. Impairment of non-ﬁnancial assets Irrespective of whether there is any indication of impairment, an annual impairment test is performed at about the same time every year on an intangible asset with an indeﬁnite useful life or an intangible asset not yet available for use. The carrying amount of other non-ﬁnancial assets is reviewed at each end of the reporting year for indications of impairment and where an asset is impaired, it is written down through proﬁt or loss to its estimated recoverable amount. The impairment loss is the excess of the carrying amount over the recoverable amount and is recognised in proﬁt or loss. The recoverable amount of an asset or a cash-generating unit is the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. When the fair value less costs of disposal method is used, any available recent market transactions are taken into consideration. When the value in use method is adopted, in assessing the value in use, the estimated future cash ﬂows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reﬂects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks speciﬁc to the asset. For the purposes of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest levels for which there are separately identiﬁable cash ﬂows (cash-generating units). At each end of the reporting year non-ﬁnancial assets other than goodwill with impairment loss recognised in prior periods are assessed for possible reversal of the impairment. An impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been measured, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 115 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies (cont'd) Financial instruments Recognition and derecognition of ﬁnancial instruments: A ﬁnancial asset or a ﬁnancial liability is recognised in the statement of ﬁnancial position when, and only when, the entity becomes party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. All other ﬁnancial instruments (including regular-way purchases and sales of ﬁnancial assets) are recognised and derecognised, as applicable, using trade date accounting or settlement date accounting. A ﬁnancial asset is derecognised when the contractual rights to the cash ﬂows from the ﬁnancial asset expire or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash ﬂows in a transaction in which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the ﬁnancial asset are transferred or in which the entity neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not retain control of the ﬁnancial asset. A ﬁnancial liability is removed from the statement of ﬁnancial position when, and only when, it is extinguished, that is, when the obligation speciﬁed in the contract is discharged or cancelled or expires. At initial recognition the ﬁnancial asset or ﬁnancial liability is measured at its fair value plus or minus, in the case of a ﬁnancial asset or ﬁnancial liability not at fair value through proﬁt or loss, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of the ﬁnancial asset or ﬁnancial liability. Classiﬁcation and measurement of ﬁnancial assets: Financial asset classiﬁed as measured at amortised cost: A ﬁnancial asset is measured at amortised cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at fair value through proﬁt or loss "(FVTPL)", that is (a) the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash ﬂows; and (b) the contractual terms of the ﬁnancial asset give rise on speciﬁed dates to cash ﬂows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Typically trade and other receivables, bank and cash balances are classiﬁed in this category. Financial asset that is a debt asset instrument classiﬁed as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income "(FVTOCI)": There were no ﬁnancial assets classiﬁed in this category at reporting year end date. Financial asset that is an equity investment classiﬁed as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income "(FVTOCI)": There were no ﬁnancial assets classiﬁed in this category at reporting year end date. Financial asset classiﬁed as measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss "(FVTPL)": All other ﬁnancial assets are classiﬁed as measured at FVTPL. In addition, on initial recognition, management may irrevocably designate a ﬁnancial asset as measured at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or signiﬁcantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise from measuring assets or liabilities or recognising the gains and losses on them on di ﬀ erent bases. Classiﬁcation and measurement of ﬁnancial liabilities: Financial liabilities are classiﬁed as at fair value through proﬁt or loss "(FVTPL)" in either of the following circumstances: (1) the liabilities are managed, evaluated and reported internally on a fair value basis; or (2) the designation eliminates or signiﬁcantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise. All other ﬁnancial liabilities are carried at amortised cost using the eﬀective interest method. Reclassiﬁcation of any ﬁnancial liability is not permitted. 116 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2A. Signiﬁcant accounting policies (cont'd) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents include bank and cash balances, on demand deposits and any highly liquid debt instruments purchased with an original maturity of three months or less. For the statement of cash ﬂows the item includes cash and cash equivalents less cash subject to restriction and bank overdrafts payable on demand that form an integral part of cash management. Derivative ﬁnancial instruments A derivative ﬁnancial instrument is a ﬁnancial instrument with all three of the following characteristics (a) its value changes in response to the change in a speciﬁed interest rate, ﬁnancial instrument price, commodity price, foreign exchange rate, index of prices, credit ratings or other variable, provided in the case of a non-ﬁnancial variable that the variable is not speciﬁc to a party to the contract; (b) it requires no initial net investment or an initial net investment that is smaller than would be required for other types of contracts that would be expected to have a similar response to changes in market factors; and (c) it is settled at a future date. The derivatives are initially recognised at fair value at the date a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently classiﬁed as measured at FVTPL unless the derivative is designated and eﬀective as a hedging instrument. Fair value measurement The fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, market observable data to the extent possible is used. If the fair value of an asset or a liability is not directly observable, an estimate is made using valuation techniques that maximise the use of relevant observable inputs and minimise the use of unobservable inputs (eg by use of the market comparable approach that reﬂects recent transaction prices for similar items, discounted cash ﬂow analysis, or option pricing models reﬁned to reﬂect the issuer's speciﬁc circumstances). Inputs used are consistent with the characteristics of the asset / liability that market participants would take into account. The entity's intention to hold an asset or to settle or otherwise fulﬁl a liability is not taken into account as relevant when measuring fair value. Fair values are categorised into diﬀerent levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the degree to which the inputs to the measurement are observable and the signiﬁcance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety: Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices). Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). Transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy are recognised at the end of the reporting period during which the change occurred. The carrying values of current ﬁnancial instruments approximate their fair values due to the short-term maturity of these instruments and the disclosures of fair value are not made when the carrying amount of current ﬁnancial instruments is a reasonable approximation of the fair value. The fair values of non-current ﬁnancial instruments may not be disclosed separately unless there are signiﬁcant diﬀerences at the end of the reporting year and in the event the fair values are disclosed in the relevant notes to the ﬁnancial statements. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 117 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2B. Other explanatory information Provisions A liability or provision is recognised when there is a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outﬂow of resources embodying economic beneﬁts will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. A provision is made using best estimates of the amount required in settlement and where the eﬀect of the time value of money is material, the amount recognised is the present value of the expenditures expected to be required to settle the obligation using a pre-tax rate that reﬂects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks speciﬁc to the obligation. The increase in the provision due to passage of time is recognised as interest expense. Changes in estimates are reﬂected in proﬁt or loss in the reporting year they occur. Segment reporting The Group discloses ﬁnancial and descriptive information about its reportable segments. Reportable segments are operating segments or aggregations of operating segments that meet speciﬁed criteria. Operating segments are components about which separate ﬁnancial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. Generally, ﬁnancial information is reported on the same basis as is used internally for evaluating operating segment performance and deciding how to allocate resources to operating segments. 2C. Critical judgements, assumptions and estimation uncertainties The critical judgements made in the process of applying the accounting policies that have the most signiﬁcant eﬀect on the amounts recognised in the ﬁnancial statements and the key assumptions concerning the future, and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting year, that have a signiﬁcant risk of causing material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities currently or within the next ﬁnancial year are discussed below. These estimates and assumptions are periodically monitored to ensure they incorporate all relevant information available at the date when ﬁnancial statements are prepared. However, this does not prevent actual ﬁgures diﬀering from estimates. Net realisable value of inventories: A review is made periodically on inventory for excess inventory, obsolescence and declines in net realisable value below cost and an allowance is recorded against the inventory balance for any such declines. These reviews require management to consider the future demand for the products. In any case the realisable value represents the best estimate of the recoverable amount and is based on the most reliable evidence available at the end of the reporting year and inherently involves estimates regarding the future expected realisable value. The usual considerations for determining the amount of allowance or write- down include ageing analysis, technical assessment and subsequent events. In general, such an evaluation process requires signiﬁcant judgement and materially aﬀects the carrying amount of inventories at the end of the reporting year. Possible changes in these estimates could result in revisions to the stated value of the inventories. The carrying amount of inventories at the end of the reporting year is disclosed in the note on inventories. 118 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 2. Signiﬁcant accounting policies and other explanatory information (cont'd) 2C. Critical judgements, assumptions and estimation uncertainties (cont'd) Allowance for trade receivables: The trade receivables are subject to the expected credit loss model under the ﬁnancial reporting standard on ﬁnancial instruments. The expected lifetime losses are recognised from initial recognition of these assets. These assets are grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due for measuring the expected credit losses. The allowance matrix is based on its historical observed default rates (over a period of certain months) over the expected life of the trade receivables and is adjusted for forward-looking estimates. At every reporting date the historical observed default rates are updated and changes in the forward-looking estimates are analysed. The loss allowance was determined accordingly. The carrying amounts might change materially within the next reporting year but these changes may not arise from assumptions or other sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting year. The carrying amount is disclosed in the note on trade and other receivables. Measurement of impairment of subsidiary or associate: Where an investee is in net equity deﬁcit and or has suﬀered losses a test is made whether the investment in the investee has suﬀered any impairment. This measurement requires signiﬁcant judgement. An estimate is made of the future proﬁtability of the investee, and the ﬁnancial health of and near-term business outlook for the investee, including factors such as industry and sector performance, and operational and ﬁnancing cash ﬂow. It is impracticable to disclose the extent of the possible eﬀects. It is reasonably possible, based on existing knowledge, that outcomes within the next reporting year that are diﬀerent from assumptions could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the asset. The carrying amount of the speciﬁc asset at the end of the reporting year aﬀected by the assumption is $1,220,019. Income tax amounts: The Group recognises tax liabilities and assets tax based on an estimation of the likely taxes due, which requires signiﬁcant judgement as to the ultimate tax determination of certain items. Where the actual amount arising from these issues diﬀers from these estimates, such diﬀerences will have an impact on income tax and deferred tax amounts in the period when such determination is made. In addition management judgement is required in determining the amount of current and deferred tax recognised and the extent to which amounts should or can be recognised. A deferred tax asset is recognised for unused tax losses if it is probable that the entity will earn suﬃcient taxable proﬁt in future periods to beneﬁt from a reduction in tax payments. This involves the management making assumptions within its overall tax planning activities and periodically reassessing them in order to reﬂect changed circumstances as well as tax regulations. As a result, due to their inherent nature assessments of likelihood are judgemental and not susceptible to precise determination. The income tax amounts are disclosed in the note on income tax. Assessment of impairment of right-of-use asset: Signiﬁcant judgement is applied by management when determining impairment of the right-of-use asset. Impairment is assessed for separable parts of leased buildings that have been or will be vacated in the near future. The impairment is sensitive to changes in estimated future expected sub-lease income and sub-lease period. Judgement is also involved when determining whether sub-lease contracts are ﬁnancial or operational, as well as when determining lease term for contracts that have extension or termination options. The carrying amount at the end of the reporting year was $2,803,351. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 119 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 3. Revenue and other income Group 2019 2018 $ $ Sale of goods 110,135,741 114,269,616 Rendering of services 3,649,248 3,608,596 Total sales 113,784,989 117,878,212 Other income - Bad trade receivables recovered 352,111 113,344 - Changes in fair value of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss (Note 18) 4,919 45,323 - Dividend income from quoted corporations 4,922 1,986 - Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,507 44,597 - Government grant 16,739 78,370 - Interest income - banks 184,410 122,673 - Rental income 16,558 16,774 Other income 586,166 423,067 Total sales and other income 114,371,155 118,301,279 The revenue from sale of goods and rendering of services is recognised based on point in time and all contracts with customers are less than 12 months. 4. Expense by nature Group 2019 2018 $ $ Cost of inventories 82,750,191 85,825,921 Depreciation of investment property (Note 12) 3,103 3,143 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (Note 10) 861,614 908,967 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 11) 365,331 - Employee compensation (Note 6) 15,079,119 15,316,833 Changes in fair value of ﬁnancial liabilities at fair value through proﬁt or loss (Note 26) 50,010 13,712 Changes in fair value of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss (Note 18) 117,500 240,000 Net foreign exchange translation loss 106,408 748,070 Impairment of doubtful trade receivables - individually impaired (Note 17) 96,350 272,020 Impairment of doubtful trade receivables - collectively impaired (Note 17) - 66,000 Inventories written oﬀ (Note 16) 401,725 74,008 Rental on short term leases 168,035 481,036 Warehouse storage charges 2,585,961 2,335,239 Other expenses 6,913,289 6,655,575 120 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 5. Finance costs Group 2019 2018 $ $ Interest expense: - Bills payable to banks 473,734 492,849 - Bank loans 399,174 257,329 - Lease for right-of-use assets (Note 25) 143,158 − Total ﬁnance costs 1,016,066 750,178 6. Employee compensation Group 2019 2018 $ $ Wages and salaries 13,704,196 13,940,847 Contributions to deﬁned contribution plans 1,374,923 1,375,986 Total employee compensation (Note 4) 15,079,119 15,316,833 7. Income tax expense 7A. Components of tax expense recognised in proﬁt or loss include: Group 2019 2018 $ $ Current tax expense: Current tax expense 1,105,535 1,158,050 Under/(over) adjustments to current tax in respect of prior periods 59,842 (55,775) Subtotal 1,165,377 1,102,275 Deferred tax (income)/expense: Deferred tax (income)/expense (43,381) 6,708 Over adjustments to deferred tax in respect of prior periods (137,351) - Subtotal (180,732) 6,708 Total income tax expense 984,645 1,108,983 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 121 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 7. Income tax expense (cont'd) 7A. Components of tax expense recognised in proﬁt or loss (cont'd) The reconciliation of income taxes below is determined by applying the Singapore corporate tax rate where the parent is domiciled. The income tax expense varied from the amount of income tax expense determined by applying the Singapore income tax rate of 17.0% (2018: 17.0%) to proﬁt before income tax as a result of the following diﬀerences: Group 2019 2018 $ $ Proﬁt before tax 4,966,673 5,382,068 Less: share of proﬁt of associated companies (1,110,220) (771,491) 3,856,453 4,610,577 Income tax expense at the above rate 655,597 783,798 Not deductible items 129,897 110,768 Tax exemptions (30,703) (39,360) Over adjustments to tax in respect of prior periods (77,509) (55,775) Withholding taxes paid 122,467 104,525 Eﬀect of diﬀerent tax rates, rebates and incentives 167,741 250,898 Deferred tax assets recognised this year - (45,871) Unrecognised deferred tax asset 17,155 - Total income tax expense 984,645 1,108,983 There are no income tax consequences of dividends to owners of the Company. 7B. Deferred tax (income)/expense recognised in proﬁt or loss include: Group 2019 2018 $ $ Deferred tax liabilities: Excess of net book value of plant and equipment over tax values (92,958) (34,697) Deferred tax assets: Provisions (105,717) 17,325 Tax loss carryfowards 17,943 24,080 Total deferred tax (income)/expense recognised in proﬁt or loss (180,732) 6,708 122 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 7. Income tax expense (cont'd) 7C. Deferred tax balance in the statement of ﬁnancial position: The deferred tax amounts and movements during the year are as follows: Group 2019 2018 $ $ Deferred tax liabilities: Excess of net book value of plant and equipment over tax values 58,159 151,117 Deferred tax assets: Provisions (380,182) (274,465) Tax loss carryfowards (120,283) (138,226) Total deferred tax assets (442,306) (261,574) Company 2019 2018 $ $ Deferred tax liabilities: Excess of net book value of plant and equipment over tax values 150,554 157,131 Deferred tax assets: Provisions (150,554) (157,131) Total deferred tax liability - − It is impracticable to estimate the amount expected to be settled or used within one year. Deferred income tax assets are recognised for tax losses carried forward to the extent that realisation of the related tax beneﬁts through future taxable proﬁts is probable. The Group has unrecognised tax losses and capital allowances of $4,757,000 and $2,205,000 (2018: $4,315,000 and $2,757,000) respectively which can be carried forward and used to oﬀset against future taxable income subject to meeting certain statutory requirements by those companies with unrecognised tax losses and capital allowances in their respective countries of incorporation. These tax losses have no expiry date except for $695,000 which will expire between 2020 to 2028. Unutilised capital allowances do not have expiry dates. For the Singapore companies, the realisation of the future income tax beneﬁts from tax losses carry forwards and temporary diﬀerences from capital allowances is available for an unlimited future period, subject to conditions imposed by law including the retention of majority shareholders as deﬁned. A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 123 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 8. Dividends Group and Company 2019 2018 $ $ Final tax exempt dividend paid of 0.8 cents (2018: tax exempt 0.7 cents) per share in respect of the previous reporting year 1,066,400 933,100 Interim tax exempt dividend paid of 0.5 cents (2018: tax exempt 0.7 cents) per share in respect of current reporting year 666,500 933,100 Total dividends paid in the year 1,732,900 1,866,200 The directors have proposed that a ﬁnal tax exempt dividend of 1.0 cents per share with a total of $1,333,000 be paid to shareholders after the annual general meeting to be held on 14 April 2020. There are no income tax consequences. This dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the next annual general meeting and has not been included as a liability in these ﬁnancial statements. The proposed dividend is payable in respect of all ordinary shares in issue at the end of the reporting year and including the new qualifying shares issued up to the date the dividend becomes payable. 9. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of no par value in issue during the reporting year. Group 2019 2018 The calculation of earnings per share is based on the following: Net proﬁt for the year attributable to equity holders of the Company ($) 3,843,641 4,079,825 Weighted average number of ordinary shares on issue for basic earnings per share 133,300,000 133,300,000 The Company and Group do not have any discontinued operations. There is no dilution of earnings per share as there are no dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding as at the year end. The denominators used are the same as those detailed above for both basic and diluted earnings per share. 124 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 10. Property, plant and equipment Buildings Computer on Machinery equipment, Freehold Freehold leasehold and Motor furniture land buildings land equipment vehicles and ﬁxtures Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Group Cost: At 1 January 2018 3,162,957 131,559 10,471,531 4,979,861 1,770,611 5,074,680 25,591,199 Currency translation diﬀerences 8,317 347 6,479 4,222 (450) (2,047) 16,868 Additions - - - 76,607 301,927 370,692 749,226 Disposals - - - (39,800) (251,341) (151,902) (443,043) At 31 December 2018 3,171,274 131,906 10,478,010 5,020,890 1,820,747 5,291,423 25,914,250 Currency translation diﬀerences (7,281) (302) (4,945) (2,420) (5,905) (7,157) (28,010) Additions - - - 320,044 15,902 123,552 459,498 Disposals - - - (224,313) (71,976) (609,433) (905,722) At 31 December 2019 3,163,993 131,604 10,473,065 5,114,201 1,758,768 4,798,385 25,440,016 Accumulated depreciation: At 1 January 2018 - 110,247 3,874,550 4,729,593 1,279,825 4,740,456 14,734,671 Currency translation diﬀerences - 254 832 3,152 (1,410) (923) 1,905 Depreciation charge - 2,901 341,945 114,127 195,337 254,657 908,967 Disposals - - - (39,800) (251,341) (151,837) (442,978) At 31 December 2018 - 113,402 4,217,327 4,807,072 1,222,411 4,842,353 15,202,565 Currency translation diﬀerences - (264) (1,377) (1,542) (5,205) (9,221) (17,609) Depreciation charge - 2,863 342,009 88,074 212,348 216,320 861,614 Disposals - - - (219,113) (71,976) (604,410) (895,499) At 31 December 2019 - 116,001 4,557,959 4,674,491 1,357,578 4,445,042 15,151,071 Carrying value: At 1 January 2018 3,162,957 21,312 6,596,981 250,268 490,786 334,224 10,856,528 At 31 December 2018 3,171,274 18,504 6,260,683 213,818 598,336 449,070 10,711,685 At 31 December 2019 3,163,993 15,603 5,915,106 439,710 401,190 353,343 10,288,945 A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9 125 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 10. Property, plant and equipment (cont'd) The depreciation expense is charged to proﬁt or loss under: Group 2019 2018 $ $ Cost of sales 17,876 23,278 Operating expenses 843,738 885,689 Total 861,614 908,967 Computer Buildings equipment, on Machinery furniture leasehold and Motor and land equipment vehicles ﬁxtures Total $ $ $ $ $ Company Cost: At 1 January 2018 3,574,468 546,545 960,889 2,917,593 7,999,495 Additions - - 153,586 62,683 216,269 Disposals - - (59,398) (83,504) (142,902) At 31 December 2018 3,574,468 546,545 1,055,077 2,896,772 8,072,862 Additions - 177,500 - 27,042 204,542 Disposals - - (71,976) (167,228) (239,204) At 31 December 2019 3,574,468 724,045 983,101 2,756,586 8,038,200 Accumulated depreciation: At 1 January 2018 2,518,345 444,836 639,138 2,800,213 6,402,532 Depreciation charge 119,149 54,217 110,636 75,299 359,301 Disposals - - (59,398) (83,504) (142,902) At 31 December 2018 2,637,494 499,053 690,376 2,792,008 6,618,931 Depreciation charge 119,149 28,945 116,277 48,481 312,852 Disposals - - (71,976) (167,228) (239,204) At 31 December 2019 2,756,643 527,998 734,677 2,673,261 6,692,579 Carrying value: At 1 January 2018 1,056,123 101,709 321,751 117,380 1,596,963 At 31 December 2018 936,974 47,492 364,701 104,764 1,453,931 At 31 December 2019 817,825 196,047 248,424 83,325 1,345,621 126 M E G A C H E M L I M I T E D NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2019 11. Right-of-use assets The right-of-use assets in the statement of ﬁnancial position are as follows: Oﬃce Warehouse Motor Land premises building vehicles Total $ $ $ $ $ Group Cost: At 1 January 2019 2,342,679 212,147 138,793 82,438 2,776,057 Foreign exchange adjustments - (3,911) (319) 1,996 (2,234) Additions - 368,738 - 24,027 392,765 At 31 December 2019 2,342,679 576,974 138,474 108,461 3,166,588 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses: At 1 January 2019 - - - - - Foreign exchange adjustments - (2,754) (87) 747 (2,094) Depreciation for the year 66,539 200,474 52,015 46,303 365,331 At 31 December 2019 66,539 197,720 51,928 47,050 363,237 Carrying value: At 1 January 2019 2,342,679 212,147 138,793 82,438 2,776,057 At 31 December 2019 2,276,140 379,254 86,546 61,411 2,803,351 Land Total $ $ Company Cost: At 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019 1,168,825 1,168,825 Accumulated depreciation and