Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Megachem Limited    MEGA   SG1O60914015

MEGACHEM LIMITED

(MEGA)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megachem : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 06:02am EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2019 17:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190813OTHRD693
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kwok Hwee Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 311,426 bytes)
  2. Press Release (Size: 200,492 bytes)
  3. Presentation (Size: 870,800 bytes)

Disclaimer

Megachem Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 10:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEGACHEM LIMITED
06:02aMEGACHEM : Notice Of Books Closure
PU
06:02aMEGACHEM : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
PU
08/06MEGACHEM : Release Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30 Jun..
PU
07/04MEGACHEM : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Execut..
PU
06/04MEGACHEM : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Execut..
PU
05/22MEGACHEM : Is Proud To Be A Gold Award Recipient Of The EcoVadis CSR Ratings For..
PU
05/09MEGACHEM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/15MEGACHEM : Results Of The Annual General Meeting
PU
04/15MEGACHEM : Results Of The Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03/21MEGACHEM : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 42,7 M
Chart MEGACHEM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Megachem Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,32  SGD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Tee Chew Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Khai Leong Chan Group General Manager
Thiam Hwa Yau Chief Financial Officer
Bock Chia Tan Executive Director
Bon Leong Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGACHEM LIMITED20.75%31
BASF SE-3.97%59 744
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-35.93%50 618
ROYAL DSM55.73%21 615
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT5.99%14 180
SASOL LIMITED-29.74%12 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group