Megachem : Management Online Q&A With Investors

MEGACHEM LIMITED
Registration No.198803293M
MANAGEMENT ONLINE Q&A WITH INVESTORS
In conjunction with the release of unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on 13 August 2019, the Board of Directors of Megachem Limited is pleased to inform the setting up of an online Management Q&A.
Management will take questions from investors from 14 August 2019 until 21 August 2019, and expects to respond by 28 August 2019. Investors are invited to participate in the online Management Q&A, and may post questions at the Question(s)
Submission Page at:-
http://megachem.listedcompany.com/qa.html
By order of the Board
Chew Choon Tee
Managing Director
14 August 2019
