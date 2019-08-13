Megachem : Management Online Q&A With Investors

MEGACHEM LIMITED

Registration No.198803293M

MANAGEMENT ONLINE Q&A WITH INVESTORS

In conjunction with the release of unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on 13 August 2019, the Board of Directors of Megachem Limited is pleased to inform the setting up of an online Management Q&A.

Management will take questions from investors from 14 August 2019 until 21 August 2019, and expects to respond by 28 August 2019. Investors are invited to participate in the online Management Q&A, and may post questions at the Question(s)

Submission Page at:-

http://megachem.listedcompany.com/qa.html

By order of the Board

Chew Choon Tee

Managing Director

14 August 2019

