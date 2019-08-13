Log in
MEGACHEM LIMITED

(MEGA)
Megachem : Management Online Q&A With Investors

08/13/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

MEGACHEM LIMITED

Registration No.198803293M

MANAGEMENT ONLINE Q&A WITH INVESTORS

In conjunction with the release of unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on 13 August 2019, the Board of Directors of Megachem Limited is pleased to inform the setting up of an online Management Q&A.

Management will take questions from investors from 14 August 2019 until 21 August 2019, and expects to respond by 28 August 2019. Investors are invited to participate in the online Management Q&A, and may post questions at the Question(s)

Submission Page at:-

http://megachem.listedcompany.com/qa.html

By order of the Board

Chew Choon Tee

Managing Director

14 August 2019

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and the contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (tel : (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

Megachem Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:21:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Tee Chew Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Khai Leong Chan Group General Manager
Thiam Hwa Yau Chief Financial Officer
Bock Chia Tan Executive Director
Bon Leong Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGACHEM LIMITED20.75%31
BASF SE-3.97%59 744
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-35.93%50 618
ROYAL DSM55.73%21 615
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT5.99%14 180
SASOL LIMITED-30.18%12 089
