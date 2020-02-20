Megachem : Notice Of Record Date

MEGACHEM LIMITED

Registration No.198803293M

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 5 May 2020 for the purpose of determining member's entitlements to the proposed final tax exempt dividend.

Duly completed and stamped transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd), 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898, up to 5.00pm on 4 May 2020 will be registered to determine member's entitlements to the proposed dividend.

Members (being depositors) whose securities account with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 5.00pm on 4 May 2020 will be entitled to the payment of the proposed dividend.

Payment of the final tax exempt dividend of 1.0 cent per share will be made on 20 May 2020.

On behalf of the Board

Chew Choon Tee

Managing Director

20 February 2020

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Tay Sim Yee (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.