Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  Megachem Limited    5DS   SG1O60914015

MEGACHEM LIMITED

(5DS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 05/28
0.27 SGD   -15.63%
05:46aMEGACHEM : Notice Of Record Date
PU
04/30MEGACHEM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/13MEGACHEM : Business Update - Impact Of Covid-19
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megachem : Notice Of Record Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:46am EDT

MEGACHEM LIMITED

Registration No.198803293M

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that subject to approval being obtained at the adjourned Annual General Meeting to be held by way of "live" webcast on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 2.30pm.

  1. A final tax exempted dividend of 1.0 cent per share for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be paid on.
  2. The Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 7 July 2020 for the purpose of determining member's entitlements to the proposed final tax exempt dividend.
    Duly completed and stamped transfers received by the Company's Share
    Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd), 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898, up to 5.00pm on 6 July 2020 (the "Record Date") will be registered to determine member's entitlements to the proposed dividend.
    Members (being depositors) whose securities account with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares as at 5.00pm on 6 July 2020 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to the payment of the proposed dividend.
    Payment of the final tax exempt dividend of 1.0 cent per share will be made on 20 July 2020.

By Order of the Board

Kwok Hwee Peng

Company Secretary

3 June 2020

This Notice has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ("Sponsor"). This Notice has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGXST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this presentation, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this Notice.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Tay Sim Yee, at 1 Robinson Road #21-00 AIA Tower Singapore 048542, telephone (65) 6232 3210.

Disclaimer

Megachem Limited published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEGACHEM LIMITED
05:46aMEGACHEM : Notice Of Record Date
PU
04/30MEGACHEM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/13MEGACHEM : Business Update - Impact Of Covid-19
PU
04/07MEGACHEM : Deferment Of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/02MEGACHEM : Supplementary Advisory On Measures To Minimise Risk Of Community Spre..
PU
03/29ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
03/29MEGACHEM : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
03/10MEGACHEM : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Execut..
PU
03/10DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in inter..
PU
03/02MEGACHEM : Change In The Composition Of The Board Of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 114 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net income 2019 3,84 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net Debt 2019 6,18 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
Yield 2019 5,00%
Capitalization 36,0 M 25,7 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 11,1%
Chart MEGACHEM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Megachem Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Tee Chew Managing Director & Director
Bon Leong Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Thiam Hwa Yau Chief Financial Officer
Bock Chia Tan Executive Director
Kam Loon Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGACHEM LIMITED-10.00%26
BASF SE-22.91%53 342
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.73%48 382
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-17.99%38 634
ROYAL DSM N.V.0.56%22 171
FMC CORPORATION-0.94%13 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group