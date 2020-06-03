Megachem : Notice Of Record Date

MEGACHEM LIMITED

Registration No.198803293M

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that subject to approval being obtained at the adjourned Annual General Meeting to be held by way of "live" webcast on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 2.30pm.

A final tax exempted dividend of 1.0 cent per share for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be paid on. The Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 7 July 2020 for the purpose of determining member's entitlements to the proposed final tax exempt dividend.

Duly completed and stamped transfers received by the Company's Share

Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd), 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898, up to 5.00pm on 6 July 2020 (the "Record Date") will be registered to determine member's entitlements to the proposed dividend.

Members (being depositors) whose securities account with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares as at 5.00pm on 6 July 2020 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to the payment of the proposed dividend.

Payment of the final tax exempt dividend of 1.0 cent per share will be made on 20 July 2020.

By Order of the Board

Kwok Hwee Peng

Company Secretary

3 June 2020

