Megachem : Supplementary Advisory On Measures To Minimise Risk Of Community Spread Convid-19 At AGM

MEGACHEM LIMITED

Registration No.198803293M

SUPPLEMENTARY ADVISORY ON MEASURES TO MINIMISE RISK OF COMMUNITY SPREAD COVID-19 AT THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

This letter supplements the Company's advisory on the "Measures to Minimise Risk of Community Spread of COVID-19" as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 30 March 2020.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the Company is closely monitoring the situation, including any precautionary measures which may be required or recommended by government agencies to minimise the risk of spread of COVID-19. To comply with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health ("MOH"), the Company reservesthe right to take appropriate measuresto minimisethe risk of Shareholders and others attending by limiting the number of attendees in the AGM. During the AGM, the Company will duly comply with measures provided by MOH, by no means exhaustive, safe distancing, conducting temperature checks, refusal of entry of attendees exhibiting fever or flu-like symptoms, and requiring the signing of health declaration forms (which may also be used for the purposes of contact tracing, if required).

On 31 March 2020, a joint statement was issued by Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA"), Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") and Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") entitled "ACRA, MAS and SGX RegCo update guidance on general meetings" which provides guidance to issuers that choose to proceed with general meetings before30 April 2020, to be able to do so by, amongst others, providing opportunities for shareholders to ask questions, the meeting to be shown by "live" webcast and allowing proxy voting.

In view of the foregoing guidance and the current COVID-19 situation, we strongly advise shareholders to refrain from attending the AGM physically. Instead, shareholders are strongly encouraged to participate in the AGM through live webcast.

Mandatory Pre-Registration of Attendance

In order to restrict the number of attendees, shareholders who would still like to attend the AGM in person, or appoint proxies to attend the AGMin person on their behalf, have to pre -register via email to hpkwok@sg.megachem.comwith your full name and NRIC number/passport number/company registration number no later than 7 April 2020. After verification by the Company, authenticated shareholders (or their proxies) who can attend the AGM will receive an email confirmation of attendance before the AGM. On the day of the AGM, shareholders (or their proxies) who had registered online are required to bring their original NRIC/passport and email confirmation and register their attendanceat the AGMvenue.Shareholders (or their proxies)who do not havethe email confirmation will not be allowed entry into the AGM venue.

Pre-registration of attendance is on a "first come first served" basis. Once the limit on the number of attendees who can attend our AGM in person is reached, shareholders will not be able to pre -register their (or their proxies') attendance. Shareholders who are not able to pre -register their (or their proxies') attendance are encouraged to register to watch the live webcast.