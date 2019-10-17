EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the EGM



17.10.2019 / 11:00 MSK

Resolutions taken by the EGM



Moscow, Russian Federation (17 October 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that the following resolutions were adopted at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting ("EGM") held in the form of absentee voting on 15 October 2019:



- To pay an additional bonus of 250,000 (Two Hundred Fifty Thousand) Euro to the independent members of the Company's Board of Directors Veijalainen Jarkko Armas and Koponen Harri Eerik based on the results of their work in the Board of Directors of the Company in the period from 2018 to 2019

- To approve the Regulations on the Board of Directors of the Company in the new version (Version No.3)

