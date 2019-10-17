Log in
PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the EGM

0
10/17/2019 | 04:05am EDT

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the EGM

17.10.2019 / 11:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Resolutions taken by the EGM
 

Moscow, Russian Federation (17 October 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that the following resolutions were adopted at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting ("EGM") held in the form of absentee voting on 15 October 2019:
 

- To pay an additional bonus of 250,000 (Two Hundred Fifty Thousand) Euro to the independent members of the Company's Board of Directors Veijalainen Jarkko Armas and Koponen Harri Eerik based on the results of their work in the Board of Directors of the Company in the period from 2018 to 2019

- To approve the Regulations on the Board of Directors of the Company in the new version (Version No.3)

 

For more information:
PJSC MegaFon

Media: Tel: + 7 925 696 0507 pr@megafon.ru
Investors: Tel: +7 495 926 2012 ir@megafon.ru

 

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.


17.10.2019 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

891717  17.10.2019 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=891717&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
