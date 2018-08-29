MEGAFON : LONG-TERM FOREIGN AND LOCAL CURRENCY ISSUER CREDIT RATINGS DOWNGRADED BY S&P GLOBAL

The rating action follows the announcement by MegaFon Investments (Cyprus) Limited , a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, regarding the results of its tender offer to purchase for cash issued and outstanding ordinary shares of MegaFon and Regulation S and Rule 144A Global Depositary Receipts as previously announced at: https://corp.megafon.com/investors/news/capital_market_releases/20180823-1301.html.

S&P lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on MegaFon since the tender offer is mostly debt-financed which, coupled with higher investments in 2018, led to an increase in the Company's debt.

MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru.

