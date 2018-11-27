MegaFon : approves the list of nominees to the Board of Directors and the Management Board

The list of candidates nominated by MegaFon shareholders to the Board of Directors includes Maxim Anipkin, Alexey Antonyuk, Evgeny Bystrykh, Jarkko Veijalainen, Alexander Esikov, Harri Koponen, Anna Serebryanikova, Alexander Ushkov, and Natalya Chumachenko.

For Anna Serebryanikova, this is her first nomination to the Board of Directors. She joined MegaFon in 2006 as advisor to the CEO for International Legal Affairs and has worked her way up to Chief Operations Officer. Anna will continue to supervise Digital Economy and Government Relations issues as a member of the Board of Directors at MegaFon and will be responsible for the same business area at USM Management.

Following the recent change of MegaFon CEO, the Company has also approved a revised list of nominees to the Management Board. The new list includes Gevork Vermishyan, Alexander Barunin, Frederic Vanoosthuyze, Valentina Vatrak, Vlad Wolfson, Dmitry Kononov, Elena Martynova, Alexander Sobolev.

Frederic Vanoosthuyze and Elena Martynova have been newly nominated to the Management Board.

Frederic Vanoosthuyze was appointed Chief Technology and IT Officer in September 2018. He will oversee the Digital Innovations and Fundamental Infrastructure divisions.

Elena Martynova joined the MegaFon team in October 2018. She holds two concurrent positions, being a deputy CEO of USM Management and a director for strategic communications and brand development at MegaFon.

'The proposed composition of MegaFon Board of Directors and the Management Board will ensure an effective implementation of the company's digital strategy. All of the candidates are talented and ambitious professionals with an extensive corporate governance experience and a keen sense of modern digital business development trends. I am sure that my colleagues will make a significant contribution towards securing leadership positions for MegaFon in this highly competitive digital market,' said Evgeny Bystrykh, MegaFon's Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Anna Serebryanikova, Chief Operations Officer at MegaFon

Anna Serebryanikova was appointed Chief Operating Officer of MegaFon in October 2016. She joined MegaFon in 2006, first as advisor to the CEO, and then as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Legal and Government Relations Officer. Starting from January 2009, Mrs. Serebryanikova has been a member of the Company's Management Board. Anna has also been a member of the Management Board and, later, the Supervisory Board of Euroset Holding N.V. In 2017 - 2018, she was a member of the Board of Directors of Mail.Ru Group. Mrs. Serebryanikova graduated with honors from the Law Faculty of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and earned her Master of Laws degree from the University of Manchester (UK).

Since 2016 - Chief Operations Officer, member of the Management Board.

Since 2016 - Member of the Board of Directors of JSC Peter-Service.

Since 2017 - Head of Information Infrastructure Working Group at Digital Economy Autonomous Non Commercial Organization, Russia.

Since 2018 - Member of the Coordinating Council on Digital Transformation, Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Russia.

Since 2018 - President, Association of Big Data Market Participants.

Frederic Vanoosthuyze, Chief Technology and IT Officer (CTIO) at MegaFon

Frederic Vanoosthuyze was appointed CTIO of MegaFon in August 2018.

From October 2014 to July 2018, Mr. Vanoosthuyze worked as Chief Information Officer at Vodafone Germany where he successfully launched the largest business transformation project in the history of Vodafone Germany and managed the integration of a cable TV provider, Kabel Deutschland, into Vodafone Germany. From February 2010 to April 2014, Mr. Vanoosthuyze worked as Executive Vice President and CIO at MTS and sat on its Management Board. One of his achievements at MTS was a significant reduction of CAPEX and operating costs. From December 2006 to August 2009, Mr. Vanoosthuyze worked as Group CIO at Millicom International Cellular SA, where he was involved in the development of corporate IT strategy covering IT infrastructure, billing, data repository, client services, procurement, partner relations, financial system and asset management.

In 1999-2006, Mr. Vanoosthuyze held a number of positions at BASE. In 1997-1999, he worked at Alcatel Bell, and in 1995-1997 - at Siemens Atea.

Mr. Vanoosthuyze has an extensive experience of complex technological transformations, as well as business transformation projects. Frederic Vanoosthuyze graduated with a degree in electronic engineering and telecommunications from the High School of Liege (Belgium) in 1995 and earned a degree in computer sciences and management from the University of Mons (Belgium). In 2006, he earned an EM degree (IT management) from the Solvay Business School (Belgium).

Elena Martynova, Deputy CEO of USM Management, Director for Strategic Communications and Brand Development at MegaFon

Elena Martynova is a professional with 20 years of experience in corporate and marketing communications. She has been serving as a Deputy CEO of USM and a member of the Board of Directors of Kommersant Publishing House since 2012. In 2012-2018, Elena was a member of the Board of Directors of UTH (Disney, STS, U-TV, MuzTV and other TV channels). In the course of her professional career, Ms. Martynova has held executive positions in several companies, including Hachette Filipacchi Publishing House, Russian Standard Corporation, Eurasia Group, etc.

Elena is a winner of the Media Manager of Russia award. In 2018, 2017 and 2016, she ranked first in the rating of top communication directors of the Russian Association of Managers and TOP-COMM in the Diversified Holding Groups category. In 2018, she ranked Top 3 among the best PR and corporate communications directors in Russia for all nominations in the Top-1000 Russian Managers list.

Elena graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University and Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

