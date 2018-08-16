MegaFon : reports financial and operating results for Q2 2018

Key financial and operating highlights for Q2 2018

Revenue increased by 5.1% y-o-y to RUB 81,945 million

OIBDA increased by 5.4% y-o-y to RUB 32,261 million

OIBDA margin was 39.4% versus 39.3% in Q2 2017

Net Profit increased by 11.5% y-o-y to RUB 6,154 million

CAPEX increased by 23.5% y-o-y to RUB 16,227 million

Free Cash Flow to Shareholders increased by 6.1% y-o-y to RUB 7,867 million

Net Debt as of 30 June 2018 was RUB 214,743 million

The number of mobile subscribers as of 30 June 2018 increased by 0.1% y-o-y to 77.5 million

