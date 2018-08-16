Log in
MEGAFON PAO GDR
MegaFon : reports financial and operating results for Q2 2018

08/16/2018 | 08:16am CEST

Key financial and operating highlights for Q2 2018

  • Revenue increased by 5.1% y-o-y to RUB 81,945 million
  • OIBDA increased by 5.4% y-o-y to RUB 32,261 million
  • OIBDA margin was 39.4% versus 39.3% in Q2 2017
  • Net Profit increased by 11.5% y-o-y to RUB 6,154 million
  • CAPEX increased by 23.5% y-o-y to RUB 16,227 million
  • Free Cash Flow to Shareholders increased by 6.1% y-o-y to RUB 7,867 million
  • Net Debt as of 30 June 2018 was RUB 214,743 million
  • The number of mobile subscribers as of 30 June 2018 increased by 0.1% y-o-y to 77.5 million

Download full press release in PDF

Operational and Financial Data Pack

Join audiocast

MegaFon will be hosting an analyst and investors conference call today with a simultaneous audiocast to discuss its results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018 at 11.00 (New York time), 16.00 (London time), 18.00 (Moscow time)

Dial-in details:

Local - Moscow, Russia: +7 495 646 9190
National free phone - Russian Federation: 810 800 2867 5011
Local - London, United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0336 9411
National free phone - United Kingdom: (0) 800 279 7204
Local - New York, United States of America: +1 646 828 8156
National free phone - United States of America: +1 888 609 5704
Access codes: 9139141# (Russian and English)
6703869# (English only)

Audiocast and slide presentation

http://ir.megafon.com/

Registration for the video-webcast as well as details of access to the live and on demand webcast from any iOS or Android mobile devices will be available today at 09.00 (New York time), 14.00 (London time), 16.00 (Moscow time) at: the link indicated above or via following QR-code:

For replay

National free phone - Russian Federation: 810 800 2702 1012
Local - London, United Kingdom: +44 207 660 0134
National free phone - United Kingdom: (0) 808 101 1153
Local - New York, United States of America: +1 719 457 0820
National free phone - United States of America: +1 888 203 1112
Access codes: 9139141# (Russian and English)
6703869# (English only)

Disclaimer

OJSC MegaFon published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:15:03 UTC
