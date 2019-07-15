Log in
MEGAFON PAO GDR

(MFON)
Megafon : Election of the Chairman of the Board and other organizational matters

07/15/2019 | 03:45am EDT
  1. To elect Mr. Evgeny Bystrykh as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  2. To appoint Ms. Daria Lizunova as Corporate Secretary for the period until the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held after the annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020.
  3. To re-constitute the following committees of the Company's Board of Directors:
    • Audit Committee;
    • Finance and Strategy Committee;
    • Remuneration and Nominations Committee.
  5. To elect Mr. Jarkko Armas Veijalainen as Chairman, Mr. Alexander Esikov and Mrs. Anna Serebryanikova as members of the Audit Committee.
  6. To elect Mrs. Natalya Chumachenko as Chairwoman, Mr. Evgeny Bystrykh and Mr. Igor Ivanov as members of the Finance and Strategy Committee.
  7. To elect Mr. Harri Eerik Koponen as Chairman, Mr. Maxim Anipkin and Mr. Evgeny Bystrykh as members of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee.
  8. To re-confirm that Mr. Jarkko Armas Veijalainen and Harri Eerik Koponen are independent members of the Board of Directors.

For more information:

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may', or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.

Disclaimer

OJSC MegaFon published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 07:44:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Gevork Artyunovich Vermishyan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Bystrykh Chairman
Anna Andreevna Serebryanikova Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alexandr Anatolyevich Barunin Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Vanoosthuyze Chief Technology Officer
