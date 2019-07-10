Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Megafon PAO GDR    MFON

MEGAFON PAO GDR

(MFON)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Megafon : Notice of Second Quarter / First Half 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 04:58am EDT

The 2Q and 6m 2019 results materials will be available at the Company's website on 8 August 2019, at the following link: http://corp.megafon.com/investors/

For more information:

PJSC 'MegaFon'

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may', or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.

Disclaimer

OJSC MegaFon published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 08:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEGAFON PAO GDR
04:58aMEGAFON : Notice of Second Quarter / First Half 2019 Results
PU
04:05aPJSC MEGAFON : Notice of second quarter / first half 2019 results
EQ
07/01MEGAFON : publishes its 2018 Annual Report
PU
07/01PJSC MEGAFON : MegaFon publishes its 2018 Annual Report
EQ
07/01MEGAFON : Resolutions adopted at MegaFon's AGM
PU
07/01PJSC MEGAFON : Resolutions adopted at MegaFon's AGM
EQ
06/17PJSC MEGAFON : Resignation of Director for IR and M&A
EQ
06/17MEGAFON : Resignation of Director for IR and M&A
PU
06/07MEGAFON : Completion of the squeeze-out procedure with respect to ordinary share..
PU
06/07PJSC MEGAFON : Completion of the squeeze-out procedure with respect to ordinary ..
EQ
More news
Chart MEGAFON PAO GDR
Duration : Period :
Megafon PAO GDR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gevork Artyunovich Vermishyan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Bystrykh Chairman
Anna Andreevna Serebryanikova Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alexandr Anatolyevich Barunin Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Vanoosthuyze Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGAFON PAO GDR0.00%4 499
AT&T20.01%250 326
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.64%186 188
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.61%95 171
NTT DOCOMO INC4.81%78 662
T-MOBILE US18.14%65 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About