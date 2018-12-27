Log in
MEGAFON PAO GDR
Megafon : Resolution taken by the Board of Directors

12/27/2018 | 10:30am CET
  1. To approve the termination of MegaFon's participation in Forpost LLC through sale of 12.5% stake in the share capital to Mr. Anton Cherepennikov on the terms and conditions as proposed by the Company's management

For more information:

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at http://www.megafon.ru

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may', or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict, and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.

Statement Regarding Inside Information

Some of the information in this document may be inside information. The subject matter, the identity of the issuer, the identity of the persons making the notification and their titles, and the date and time of the notification are all as set forth above.

Disclaimer

OJSC MegaFon published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 09:29:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Gevork Artyunovich Vermishyan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Bystrykh Chairman
Anna Andreevna Serebryanikova Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alexandr Anatolyevich Barunin Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Vanoosthuyze Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGAFON PAO GDR-6.05%0
AT&T-27.78%206 040
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.62%197 757
NTT DOCOMO INC-11.54%83 795
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-24.65%76 131
KDDI CORP-11.38%59 715
