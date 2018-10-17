Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Megafon : Statement of convocation of EGM

10/17/2018 | 11:03am CEST
  • The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in the form of a face-to-face meeting will be held at the Company's main office at 41 Oruzheyniy lane, Moscow 127006, Russian Federation on 21 December 2018 at 12.00 (Moscow time) with the following agenda for the EGM:

  • (1) Early termination of powers of the Board of Directors of the Company elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 June 2018;
    (2) Election of the Board of Directors of the Company; and
    (3) Approval of the number of seats in the Management Board of the Company and election of the Management Board of the Company.

    29 October 2018 was approved as the record date for the purpose of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the EGM on the basis of information from the Company's register. The shareholders, who will not be able to participate in the EGM on 21 December 2018, can deliver the executed voting ballots to:

    ATTN: Independent Registrar Company JSC
    Address: 18 Stromynka Street, bldg. 5B, Moscow 107076, Russian Federation
    Deadline: 18 December 2018

  • Pursuant to the existing legislation of the Russian Federation, the Company's Charter and internal regulations, the Company's shareholders who own more than 2% (two per cent) of the voting shares of the Company, shall be entitled to nominate candidates for election to the Board of Directors of MegaFon and submit the information about each candidate and his / her consent as to election to the Company's Board of Directors. Nomination proposals shall be delivered to the Company no later than 20 November 2018.
  • The formal EGM notice together with the EGM materials and voting ballots shall be sent by the Company no later than 30 November 2018.

  • For More Information:

    PJSC MegaFon

    NOTES TO EDITORS

    MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at:http://www.megafon.ru

    CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

    Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may', or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.

Disclaimer

OJSC MegaFon published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:02:09 UTC
