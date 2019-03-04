EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Statement

PJSC MegaFon: Downgrade of listing of MegaFon' ordinary shares on MoEx



04.03.2019 / 11:27 MSK

Downgrade of listing of MegaFon' ordinary shares on MoEx

Moscow, Russian Federation (4 March 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that the Moscow Exchange ("MoEx") is downgrading of the listing of its ordinary shares to its Listing Level Three.

Moex has informed the Company that, starting from 7 March 2019, the Company's ordinary shares will be included in the MoEx Level Three listing, the unquoted part of the List of securities admitted to trading at the Moscow Exchange, as a result of the Company's failure to comply with the free float requirements of the Moscow Exchange, following the Tender Offer to the Company's purchase ordinary shares and global depositary receipts completed on 6 September 2018, as earlier announced at: https://corp.megafon.com/investors/news/capital_market_releases/20180906-2007.html.

Previously, the MegaFon ordinary shares were traded and listed on Quotation list 2 of MoEx, and before 3 August 2018 - on the MoEx Quotation list 1. Initially, the Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on 27 September 2012 under the listing "V", and trading in ordinary shares commenced on 28 November 2012. On 19 August 2013 the Company's ordinary shares were added to Quotation list "B". Later, on 29 April 2014, the Company's listing was upgraded to Quotation list "A2", which was subsequently re-designated as Quolation list 1 following MoEx Listing revisions.

For More Information:

PJSC MegaFon





Investors: Dmitry Kononov Tel: + 7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru

Director for Investor Relations and M&A

Media: Artem Lebedev

Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru



Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.