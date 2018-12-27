EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Tender Offer

PJSC MegaFon: Mandatory Tender Offer for the purchase of ordinary shares of Public Joint Stock Company 'MegaFon' made by Limited Liability Company 'MegaFon Finance'



27.12.2018 / 10:30 MSK

Mandatory Tender Offer for the purchase of ordinary shares of Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" made by Limited Liability Company "MegaFon Finance"



Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that on 27 December 2018, the Company received a mandatory tender offer made by "MegaFon Finance" LLC ("MegaFon Finance"), following preliminary notice to the Bank of Russia, to purchase securities (ordinary registered uncertified shares) of MegaFon in the amount of 131,212,843 shares.

The purchase price of the shares is RUB 659.26 per one ordinary share and shall be paid in cash.

The period for acceptance of the mandatory tender offer is 70 days from the date the mandatory tender offer was received by the Company (i.e. from 28 December 2018 until 7 March 2019, inclusive).

The text of the mandatory tender offer was published by MegaFon Finance on the following website: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=2927.

Information for the shareholders in respect of the procedure for acceptance of the mandatory tender offer, the text of the mandatory tender offer and other required information will be published on the Company's website http://corp.megafon.ru/investoram/stock/mto/ in the manner and within the time periods set forth by Federal Law No. 208-FZ on Joint Stock Companies dated 26 December 1995 (as amended) (the "JSC Law").

In accordance with the provisions of the JSC Law the mandatory tender offer is made to the shareholders - holders of ordinary shares of the Company. The holders of Global Depositary Receipts representing the ordinary shares of the Company ("GDRs") should be able to participate in the mandatory tender offer by cancelling the GDRs held by them, receiving the respective underlying ordinary shares, and submitting an application to sell the securities (ordinary shares) pursuant to the mandatory tender offer.

Please note that pursuant to the JSC Law a shareholder has a right, but not an obligation, to accept the mandatory tender offer. Shareholders should make their own decision as to whether to sell their shares pursuant to the mandatory tender offer and, if so, how many shares to sell. Prior to making any decision to sell their shares pursuant to the mandatory tender offer, the shareholders of MegaFon should carefully read and consider the terms and conditions of the mandatory tender offer and Articles 84.2 and 84.3 of the JSC Law as well as other information in respect of the mandatory tender offer which will be available on the Company's website. Shareholders of MegaFon are urged to consult with their financial and tax adviser, and legal counsel.



