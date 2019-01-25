PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon opens subscription for ruble bonds

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase securities in, or to persons from, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation or elsewhere. Any such offer or invitation is made only by the documentation for the exchange bonds which has been duly registered by the Moscow Exchange and publicly disclosed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
MegaFon opens subscription for ruble bonds
Moscow, Russian Federation (25 January 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces the opening of the subscription book for its exchange bonds ("Ruble bonds").
Ruble bonds amounting to 20 billion rubles are being offered. The Ruble bonds will have a term of 3 years following placement. The coupon is expected to be in the range between 08.60% and 08.70% per annum, subject to final determination via the book building exercise. Proceeds from the Ruble bonds will be used for general corporate purposes.
The books are expected to close at 16:00 Moscow time today. Placement on the Moscow Exchange is expected to occur on or about04 February 2019.
Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Otkritie Bank, Raiffeisenbank and Sberbank CIB are acting as the lead arrangers of the Ruble bonds issue. Gazprombank is acting as the placement agent.
The Ruble Bonds are offered under an exchange bonds programme admitted to trading on the Moscow Exchange on 20 April 2016, as earlier announced on the Company's website: http://corp.megafon.com/investors/news/capital_market_releases/20160422-1553.html
For more information:
PJSC MegaFon
Investors: Dmitry Kononov
Director for Investor Relations and M&A Tel: +7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru
Media: Artem Lebedev
Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru
Notes to Editors
MegaFon PJSC is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at http://www.megafon.ru
