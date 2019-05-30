EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Statement

PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors



30.05.2019 / 12:39 MSK

Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors



Moscow, Russian Federation (30 May 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that MegaFon's Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29 May 2019 took the following resolutions:



1. To determine the price of property (services) and grant consent to a related party transaction - Revolver Loan Agreement between MegaFon (as a lender) and First Tower Company LLC (as a borrower), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, to the total amount of RUB 6.0 Bn (including interest accrued on the principal amount).



2. To approve the Risk management and internal control policy of the Company.



3. To include the following candidates into the voting list to elect the Company's Management Board at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company:

1. Gevork Arutyunovich Vermishyan

2. Frederic Gilbert Vanoosthuyze

3. Valentina Igorevna Vatrak

4. Vlad Wolfson

5. Elena Andreevna Martynova

6. Nikita Romanovich Orlov

7. Alexander Andreevich Sobolev



and to add the item on the quantitative composition and the election of the Company's Management Board into the agenda of the Annual General meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") of the Company.



4. To add the item on approval of the Amendments No.2 to the Charter of MegaFon into the AGM agenda.

