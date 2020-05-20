MEGALITH FINANCIAL ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT

New York City, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MFAC) (“MFAC” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent and expects to sign a definitive agreement to acquire a digital banking platform that is among the fastest growing in the country with several million accounts. The target company features an advanced, purpose-built platform via proprietary technology that provides a full suite of low-cost banking products including checking, savings, and credit cards to millennials and middle-income consumers.

With attractive market tailwinds, industry-leading technology, and an innovative customer-acquisition model, MFAC management believes that the target company is well positioned to disrupt the U.S. banking market. The company expects to be EBITDA positive in fiscal year 2020.

Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other things, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein and approval of the transaction by the Company's stockholders. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated

About Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech or financial services industries. MFAC consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2018.

