Meggitt : $750m contract with Pratt & Whitney

Meggitt signs $750m contract with Pratt & Whitney for the continued supply of advanced engine composites for the F135 and F119

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, has signed a long term agreement with Pratt & Whitney to continue the supply of advanced composite components for the F119 and F135 engines which power the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The 10 year global agreement is valued at around $750 million and extends Meggitt's existing relationship with Pratt & Whitney in the supply of advanced engine composites for military and civil engine applications.

Meggitt Chief Executive, Tony Wood, said: "Meggitt is delighted to be working with Pratt & Whitney through this ground-breaking 10 year agreement in support of the F135 and F119 engine programmes. These components will be produced in our new state-of-the-art facility in San Diego, California which opened in August 2018 to support the rapid growth in demand for advanced engine composite components across the aerospace industry."

Ruben Harris, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Pratt & Whitney said: "We are proud to sign this agreement with Meggitt. Meggitt is a critical supplier for our fourth and fifth generation fighter engine programmes, and we value the long standing relationship."

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 11,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

