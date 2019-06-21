Meggitt : Contract Win

Contract Win

Released : 21/06/2019

Meggitt PLC

21 June 2019

Meggitt PLC

Meggitt awarded multi-million dollar Advanced Cooling System contract by General Dynamics Land Systems

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, has been awarded a fixed price contract by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) to develop an Advanced Cooling System for the next generation ground combat platforms. The Advanced Cooling System joins other Meggitt products purchased by GDLS and supports a recent award from the US Government to GDLS with future plans to procure over 2,100 of these new cooling systems valued at over $250 million.

The new cooling system builds on Meggitt's pedigree in thermal management, including other electrically driven cooling systems that are being implemented on more electric military aircraft platforms and ground vehicles.

Cautionary statement

This trading update, including information included or incorporated by reference in this trading update, may contain forward-looking statements concerning Meggitt PLC or its group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Meggitt group or the market and economies in which the Meggitt group operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the ability of Meggitt PLC or its directors to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions and the behaviours of other market participants, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which speak only as at the date of this trading update. Neither Meggitt PLC, nor any of its group undertakings, nor the directors of any of them, assumes any obligations to, and do not intend to, update these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs nearly 12,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

