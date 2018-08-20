Meggitt : Dividend related dates

Dividend related dates
Meggitt PLC
20 August 2018
Meggitt PLC
DIVIDEND DECLARATION AND RELATED DATES
Meggitt PLC announces the following provisional dividend declaration dates for 2019:
2019
|
Ex-dividend date (final dividend 2018)
|
21 March 2019
|
Record date (final dividend 2018)
|
22 March 2019
|
Payment date (final dividend 2018)
|
3 May 2019
|
Ex-dividend date (interim dividend 2019)
|
5 September 2019
|
Record date (interim dividend 2019)
|
6 September 2019
|
Payment date (interim dividend 2019)
|
4 October 2019
Key dates will be published shortly on the Company's website at: http://www.meggittinvestors.com/financial-calendar.
Date: 20 August 2018
Enquiries:
Meggitt PLC
+44(0)1202 597597
Marina Thomas, Group Company Secretary (marina.thomas@meggitt.com)
Adrian Bunn, Vice President Strategy & Investor Relations (adrian.bunn@meggitt.com)
