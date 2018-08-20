Meggitt : Dividend related dates

Dividend related dates

Meggitt PLC

DIVIDEND DECLARATION AND RELATED DATES

Meggitt PLC announces the following provisional dividend declaration dates for 2019:

2019

Ex-dividend date (final dividend 2018) 21 March 2019 Record date (final dividend 2018) 22 March 2019 Payment date (final dividend 2018) 3 May 2019 Ex-dividend date (interim dividend 2019) 5 September 2019 Record date (interim dividend 2019) 6 September 2019 Payment date (interim dividend 2019) 4 October 2019

Key dates will be published shortly on the Company's website at: http://www.meggittinvestors.com/financial-calendar.

