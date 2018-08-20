Log in
Meggitt : Dividend related dates

08/20/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

Dividend related dates

Released : 20 Aug 2018 15:07

RNS Number : 3344Y

Meggitt PLC

20 August 2018

Meggitt PLC

DIVIDEND DECLARATION AND RELATED DATES

Meggitt PLC announces the following provisional dividend declaration dates for 2019:

2019

Ex-dividend date (final dividend 2018)

21 March 2019

Record date (final dividend 2018)

22 March 2019

Payment date (final dividend 2018)

3 May 2019

Ex-dividend date (interim dividend 2019)

5 September 2019

Record date (interim dividend 2019)

6 September 2019

Payment date (interim dividend 2019)

4 October 2019

Key dates will be published shortly on the Company's website at: http://www.meggittinvestors.com/financial-calendar.

Date: 20 August 2018

Enquiries:

Meggitt PLC

+44(0)1202 597597

Marina Thomas, Group Company Secretary (marina.thomas@meggitt.com)

Adrian Bunn, Vice President Strategy & Investor Relations (adrian.bunn@meggitt.com)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Meggitt plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:20:04 UTC
