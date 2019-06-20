Meggitt : Lufthansa Technik AG partnership

Lufthansa Technik AG partnership

Meggitt PLC and Lufthansa Technik AG enter long-term partnership for MRO services in Mainland China

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, and Lufthansa Technik AG, a world leader in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, have signed an agreement for the provision of comprehensive component MRO services for commercial aircraft in mainland China.

Stewart Watson, President of Meggitt's Services & Support division, said: "This is a long-term partnership for the fastest growing market in the world and combines Meggitt's OEM know- how with Lufthansa Technik MRO expertise. We have invested significantly in all our facilities across Asia as part of our global investment programme. Our ability to offer our Chinese customers an in-country capability will enhance the consistent, world-class levels of support we provide to our customers globally."

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs nearly 12,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

