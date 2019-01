The 10-year contract with the engine maker is to supply advanced components for the F119 and F135 engines which power the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

($1 = 0.7769 pounds)

(This version of the story corrects currency in headline and first paragraph to dollar from pounds)

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)