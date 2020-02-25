Meggitt : 2019 Full-year results (Slides)

This presentation is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful.
2019 Full Year Results
HIGHLIGHTS
Tony Wood
Chief Executive
Financial highlights
2019 another year of strong organic growth
Organic orders up 10%; book to bill of 1.09x
Organic revenue up 8%
Civil OE +8%
Civil AM +8%
Defence +11%
Energy +10%
Underlying operating profit up 10% to £403m (margin of 17.7%)
Free cash flow up 60% to £268m with cash conversion of 93%
Dividend increased by 5% to 17.5p
Equipment on 73,000 aircraft
Building a better business
Focused strategy, accelerating results and laying the foundation for the future
Portfolio
Customers
Profitable growth
403
+10%
More Focused
+4%
367
353
Better Aligned
Competitiveness
Culture
More Competitive
Higher Performing
2017
2018
2019
Above market growth
9%8%
2%
2017
2018
2019
More resilient business capable of sustaining above market growth
Strategic highlights
Strong progress in strategy execution
Strategic priority
Portfolio Strategy
Customers
Competitiveness
Culture
2019 progress
77% of revenue in
Strong order book of
attractive markets with
£2.5bn
strong positions
21 Smart Support™
2/3 of investment in
agreements signed in
sustainable aviation
2019 taking total to 25
technologies
Modec, SBM, LNG
Investment in additive
Canada and GE awards
manufacturing specialist;
underpin continued
HiETA Technologies
Heatric recovery
Limited
Expanded aftermarket
Exclusive partnership with
hubs in Miami and
Luna Innovations
Singapore
Completion of two further non-core disposals
57% of sites now MPS
Customer-aligned
Green or above;
organisation embedded
Inventory turns 2.7x
8,000 employees
Purchased costs down
through High
2.2% and # of suppliers
Performance Culture
down 13%
programme
Footprint down 25%
Employee engagement
up a further 4% to reach
Ansty Park on plan for
Global High
phased transition from
Performance norm
April 2020
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
Louisa Burdett
Chief Financial Officer
Income statement
Strong organic revenue growth
Underlying1
FY19
FY18
Growth (%)
£m
£m Reported Organic2
Orders
2,237
10
2,468
10
Book to bill of 1.09x including 1.17x in
Revenue
2,276
2,081
9³
8
Defence
Operating profit
403
367
10⁴
7
Strong organic growth across all end
Operating margin
17.7%
markets particularly Defence despite
17.7%
softening civil air traffic growth
Net finance costs
(33)
(32)
Underlying margin improvements from
Profit before tax
370
335
11
8
strategic initiatives offset by a number
of headwinds
Tax
(81)
(70)
Tax rate
22.0%
21.0%
Additional provisions in relation to UK
Profit for year
289
265
9
CFC regime
Earnings per share
37.3p
34.2p
9
Dividend per share
17.50p
16.65p
5
2019 Full Year Results
1
A full reconciliation from underlying to statutory figures is provided in notes 4 and 10 of the preliminary results announcement.
2 Organic figures exclude the impacts of acquisitions, disposals and foreign exchange.
3
9.4% reported revenue growth.
4
9.7% reported UOP growth.
Revenue by end market
Strong organic growth across all end markets
2019 Revenue Growth
Reported
Organic
Civil OE
12%
8%
Civil AM
8%
8%
Total Civil
10%
8%
Defence
13%
11%
Energy
11%
10%
Other
(23%)
(18%)
Total Group
9%
8%
Revenue by market
Other
Energy
6%
3%
Civil OE
23%
Defence
36%
£2,276m
FY19 GROUP REVENUE
32% Civil Aftermarket
OE: 52%, Aftermarket: 48%
2019 Full Year Results
Underlying operating margin
Strategic initiatives offset FoC growth, mix and Composites
18.5%
£367m
£403m
18.0%
17.5%
(0.6%)
0.8%
17.0%
(0.2%)
16.5%
17.7%
17.7%
16.0%
15.5%
15.0%
2018
Investing for the future
Composites
Strategic initiatives
2019
2019 Full Year Results
Divisional performance
Summary
Underlying
Revenue
Organic
Growth
£m
%
Airframe Systems
1,057
2
Engine Systems
330
16
Energy & Equipment
412
11
Services & Support
471
16
Businesses disposed prior to
6
effect of new structure
Operating
Operating
profit
margin
2019
2018
£m
%
%
251
23.7
25.7
27
8.3
6.6
53
12.9
8.3
71
15.1
14.7
1
8.9
2.3
Growth in Civil OE of 6% offset by modest growth in
both Civil AM and Defence
Growth in FOC brakes, adverse mix, supply chain
disruption
Strong growth in Engine Composites and Sensors;
good demand for parts on large jet engine
programmes eg. Leap and GENx
Strong performance in Defence and Energy
Good performance across all end markets more than offsetting impact of 737MAX grounding
Total
2,276
8
403
17.7
17.7
2019 Full Year Results
Free cash flow
Strong cash generation
£m
2019
2018
Change %
Inventory buffers for site moves, Brexit and to
Underlying EBITDA
507
462
support S&S, more than offset by improved
working capital management
Working capital movement
(20)
(30)
(32%)
Gross capex
(94)
(74)
Proceeds from PPE1
42
2
Capitalised development costs
(55)
(59)
Increase in gross capital expenditure driven by
Ansty Park and carbon expansion
Programme participation costs2
(2)
(1)
Underlying operating cash flow
378
300
Reflects one-off US pension deficit payment in
Pension deficit payments
(35)
(68)
(48%)
2018 which was deductible against 2017 US
taxable earnings
Operating exceptionals
(27)
(12)
(128%)
Interest & tax
(48)
(53)
Costs related to footprint consolidation including
Ansty Park
Free cash flow
268
167
Free cash conversion
93%
63%
2019 Full Year Results
1Relates to the Holbrook Lane sale (£21m), Ansty revenue lease premium (£19m) and other PPE disposals (£2m). 2Cash contributions only.
Cash conversion
Free Cash Flow and cash conversion expected to be lower in 2020
£m
2018
2019
2020
(guidance)
Published Free Cash Flow
167
268
Cash conversion - reported
63%
93%
Low 60s%
Cash conversion - adjusted for one-offs1
75%
79%
Low 60s%
Lower free cash flow and cash conversion anticipated in 2020:
Increase in capital and operating expenditure relating to Ansty Park and carbon capacity expansion
Increase in cash tax
Receipt of one-offproperty-related cash receipts in 2019
Increase in cash outflow in 2020 weighted towards H1 due to timing of site moves
2019 Full Year Results
1 £30m payment into US pension schemes in 2018 and £40m property-related cash receipts in 2019
Financing and covenants
Net debt reduction
Net debt £m
1,074
31
98
911
132
153
976
758
Net debt
FX
Other
Net debt
(Dec-18)
(Dec-19)
IFRS 16 Leases
Net Borrowings
Net debt : EBITDA reduced to 1.8x (2018: 2.3x) and 1.5x on covenant basis1 (2018: 1.8x)
2019 Full Year Results
1 On a covenant basis, net debt: EBITDA should not exceed 3.5x
MARKET AND STRATEGY OVERVIEW
Tony Wood
Chief Executive
Market dynamics
Good performance in growing end markets
Civil OE
Civil AM
Defence
Energy & Other
(23% of revenue)
(31% of revenue)
(36% of revenue)
(10% of revenue)
25% reduction in large jet
4% growth in air traffic
Outlays from US remain
Infrastructure investment in
deliveries; 6% increase
strong
Oil and Gas stable in 2019
excluding Boeing 737
Retirement rate remains low
platform
at ~2%
Strong growth on new
Emerging markets driving
8% decline in regional jet
1% growth in large regional
programmes (e.g. F-35)
demand
deliveries
jet utilisation
DoD budget growth of 4% in
Growth in LNG and
2020
renewables projects
12% increase in business jet
Slight reduction in business
increasing demand for
deliveries reflecting
jet utilisation
medium and small frame
production of new models
turbines
Our Strategy
Four priorities to increase growth and returns
PORTFOLIO STRATEGY
CUSTOMERS
Attractive markets
Upper quartile performance
Strong positions
OE / aftermarket growth
World class technology
GROWTH
ROCE
COMPETITIVENESS
CULTURE
Productivity
High performance culture
Inventory
Diversity & inclusion
Purchasing
Employee engagement
Footprint
Portfolio
77% of revenue in attractive markets where we have strong positions
High
Market attractiveness
Low
11%
77%
(-2% since 20171)
Of 2019 revenue
(+11% since 20171)
1%
(-5% since 20171) 11%
(-5% since 20171)
Low
Meggitt position
High
Partnership with Luna Innovations
Deployment of optical sensors in Bleed Air leak Detection Systems
Strong progress in 2019 with customer trials in 2020
Investment in HiETA Technologies Limited
UK company with world-leading capabilities in metal additive manufacturing
Positions Meggitt as leader in using additive & advanced manufacturing technologies to produce next generation thermal systems
Exit of Endevco
Exit of Meggitt, Angouleme
1 Change in revenue by quadrant compared to initial disclosure during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017)
Portfolio
Over two-thirds of our Innovation investment in enabling technologies for sustainable aviation
Core Themes
Lighter, more
Geared turbofans
Hybrid propulsion
Sustainable aviation
Meggitt Technologies
efficient aircraft
fuels
Thermal systems
Safety systems
Fuel systems
Optical sensing
Engine composites
Braking systems
High temperature systems
Electrical / Batteries
Additive/Digital Manuf.
Leading technologies for sustainable aviation
Customers
Expanding relationships with Customers
1.09x
Book to bill
Book to bill
Defence
Civil OE
1.17x
1.04x
Group Book to bill1
DLA
Gulfstream
Fuel bladders for F/A-
Wheels and
18, V-22 and CH-53E
braking system for
General Dynamics
G700
Auxiliary cooling and
ATR
power systems
NuCarb upgrade for
ATR 72
Civil AM
1.04x
Book to bill
21 Smart Support™ deals signed in 2019
Strong pipeline
£155m - aggregate value of all Smart
Support™ deals
Energy
1.10x
Book to bill
MODEC, SBM Offshore (Brazil), LNG Canada
New orders for Heat Exchangers to serve LNG / FPSO projects
20
1 The ratio of orders received to revenue recognised in a period
Customers
Growing aftermarket through SMART Support™
Market Share
Recapturing market share
Broadening our offering
• 3RD party MRO
5
•
Surplus parts
75
Predictive
4
70
IntensityData
Analytics
Value
Power by
65
the Hour
60
3
Exchange
55
2
MRO+
Pools
50
1
45
Spare
Repairs
40
parts
35
Scope
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
2024
2026
2028
2030
Strengthened capability
Tailored SMART Support™ approach
From transactional……. to proactive & planned
Customers
Increasing momentum of SMART Support™
Growing market share through SMART Support™
Routes to Market
Aggregate value of Smart Support™ agreements
£155m
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Services & Support
Regional
US
EMEA
Asia
hubs
Airlines
Nose to Tail
Engine
OEMs
MRO
MRO
Competitiveness
Continued progress through the Meggitt Production System towards our 2021 targets¹
Meggitt Production System (MPS)
2019
2020
2021
Purchasing
Inventory turns
Low Cost Manufacturing
4.0x
2016
2017
2018
2019
2021 Target
2.7x
2.9x
(1.3%)
2.5x
2.7x
(2.0%)
(2.0%)
(2.2%)
Purchased cost variance (PCV) 2016-2019
2017
2018
2019
2021
1million
Production hours in Vietnam
in 2019
1 2021 target set during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017)
Competitiveness
Transition to Ansty Park in 2020 on track
Footprint
56¹
25%
reduction
achieved in
three years
42
(5)
37
2016 Sites
2019 Sites
In progress
2021 Sites
1 Baseline published during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017)
Culture
The benefits of our High Performance Culture
New customer facing organisation embedded
Over 8,000 employees completed high performance culture programme
Employee Resource Groups launched in 2019
8% increase in Engagement over last two years
GUIDANCE
Tony Wood
Chief Executive
2020 outlook
FY20 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
Civil OE
737 MAX impacts large jet delivery numbers
1 to 3%
Strong content underpins demand for our OE
Civil AM
Global air traffic growth softened by COVID-19
2 to 4%
Strong content and long-term agreements support growth
Defence
US defence spending to remain healthy
3 to 5%
Slower growth in non-US defence budgets (27% of revenue)
Energy
Growth expectations for Heatric remain solid
0 to 5%
Good opportunities in LNG, renewables, emerging markets
FY20
GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH 2 to 4%
GROUP OPERATING MARGIN 18.0% to 18.2%
+30 to 50bps
GROUP CASH CONVERSION c. 60%
2021 guidance
2019
2021
Productivity
Inventory
Footprint
Purchasing
Margin
57% of sites in Green+
33% in bronze or above
Delivered 2.7x turns in 2019 with buffers for sites moves in place
-25%vs 2016 baseline
Well ahead of 20% original target
2.2% purchasing savings delivered
17.7% in the face of a number of headwinds
All sites at least in Green stage
Targeting around 4.0x turns
Approx. 37 sites
Reduction of around one third
Around 2.0% reduction
Range of 18.5% to 19.0%
FY21
GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH Low tomid-singledigit %
GROUP OPERATING MARGIN 18.5% to 19.0%
GROUP CASH CONVERSION c. 70%
Summary
Another year of strong organic growth for Meggitt
Competitive positions in attractive markets underpin strong order book
Strong organic growth with revenue up 8%
Double digit operating profit growth
Strong cash generation during a period of high investment
Capital allocation 40 Dividend history 41 Market data 42 Meggitt capabilities 43 Market segment exposures 44 Revenue by quarter 46
2019 Full Year Results
Statutory profit reconciliation
Appendix 1
FY19
FY18
Underlying operating profit
402.8
367.3
Mark to market of derivatives
15.0
(10.1)
Acquisitions and disposals
23.5
25.1
Site consolidations
(20.1)
(28.7)
Acquisition integration and business restructuring
(6.1)
(3.8)
Amortisation of acquired intangibles
(89.8)
(91.5)
GMP pension equalisation
-
(1.7)
Statutory operating profit
325.3
256.6
2019 Full Year Results
Currency impact
Appendix 2
H1 2019
FY 2019
H1 2020
FY 2020
Act
Act
Est
Est
$/£ rate
Translation rate
1.28
1.28
1.30
1.30
Transaction rate (hedged)
1.43
1.42
1.38
1.38
Euro rate
€/£ Translation rate
1.15
1.14
1.13
1.13
$/€ Transaction rate (hedged)
1.19
1.19
1.15
1.15
CHF rate
CHF/£ Translation rate
1.30
1.27
1.30
1.30
$/CHF Transaction rate (hedged)
1.06
1.06
1.07
1.07
PBT impact £m
Year-on-year translation
7.4
Year-on-year transaction
3.6
Year-on-year currency benefit
11.0
Currency sensitivity:
± 10 US$ cents = ± £120m Revenue; ±20m PBT
± 10 Euro cents = ± £11m Revenue; ± 2m PBT
± 10 Swiss cents = ± £8m Revenue; ± 3m PBT
2019 Full Year Results
Operating exceptionals
Appendix 3
£m
2019
2020
Actual
Guidance
at $1.28
at $1.30
P&L charge
Site consolidations
20.1
25 - 30
Business restructuring costs
6.1
3 - 6
Total
26.2
28 - 36
Cash out
Site consolidations¹
22.4
29 - 34
Business restructuring costs
4.9
3 - 6
Total
27.3
32 - 40
2019 Full Year Results
¹£21.0m proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment associated with the Ansty move are disclosed in the cash flow statement within proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
Cash drivers
Appendix 4
£m
1. R&D
Group spend (less charge to WIP/COGS)
Capitalisation
Amortisation/impairment
Charge to net operating costs
2. Fixed assets
Capital expenditure¹
Depreciation/amortisation
Retirement benefit deficit payments
Free of charge costs
2019
2020
Actual
Guidance
at $1.28
at $1.30
95
80-95
(55)
(40)-(50)
29
33-38
69
68-78
94
120-140
(76)
(80)-(85)
35
35
Expensed
73
75-85
2019 Full Year Results
¹Gross capex: excludes proceeds of £23.1m including £21.0m re sale of buildings associated with Ansty move.
Credit maturity profile
Appendix 5
1,750
Committed facilities: £1,564m
1,500
Headroom: £806m
1,250
1,000
£m
750
500
250
0
Covenant
Actual
Net debt:EBITDA
≤3.5x
1.5x
Interest cover
≥3.0x
16.3x
Net borrowings at Dec-19: £758m
FY 19
FY 20
FY 21
FY 22
FY 23
Fixed Rate
Floating Rate
2019 Full Year Results
Retirement benefit obligations
Appendix 6
£m
FY 2018
FY 2019
Opening deficit
(308.1)
(209.1)
Net deficit payments
67.6
35.2
Actuarial movements - assets
(52.1)
53.5
Actuarial movements - liabilities
98.3
(142.7)
46.2
(89.2)
Other movements (including FX)
(14.8)
(4.8)
Closing deficit
(209.1)
(267.9)
UK discount rate
2.90%
2.05%
US discount rate
4.15%
3.10%
2019 Full Year Results
Shares in issue
Appendix 7
Share in millions
FY 2018
FY 2019
Opening
776.4
776.9
Share schemes
0.5
0.6
Closing
776.9
777.5
Average1
773.2
773.7
2019 Full Year Results
1 Adjusted to exclude own shares
Capital allocation priorities
Appendix 8
CONTEXT
Cash generative business model
Passed the peak of a major development cycle
Normal net debt :
EBITDA range of
~1.5x to 2.5x
FOUR CONSISTENT PRIORITIES FOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION
#1
Funding organic growth and driving operational efficiency
#2
Growing dividends in line with earnings through the cycle
#3
Targeted, value-accretive acquisitions in our core markets
#4
Maintain efficient balance sheet
2019 Full Year Results
Dividend history
Appendix 9
9.1%
8.3%
6.9%
4.9%
5.0%
5.0%
5.1%
2016
2017
2018
2019
-1.5%
Earnings per share growth (3YR CAGR: 4.7%)1
Dividend per share growth (3YR CAGR: 5.0%)
2019 Full Year Results
1 2017 EPS restated to reflect the full effects of IFRS 15 and IFRS 16. For 2016, EPS figures have been restated only to reflect the actual effects of expensing FOCs
Market data - aircraft utilisation
Appendix 10
10.0%
8.4%
growth)
8.0%
7.0%
7.2%
7.5%
5.8%
6.2%
year
6.0%
4.7%
on
(year
4.0%
3.3%
3.5%
4.2%
Operations
1.8%
2.0%
1.1%
1.3%
2.2%
1.0%
Aircraft
0.0%
1.0%
1.0%
0.0%
0.5%
0.6%
-0.8%
-2.0%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Regional Jet
Business Jet
Commercial Traffic
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
-2.0%
Revenue Passenger Kilometers (year on year growth)
2019 Full Year Results
Meggitt capabilities
Appendix 11
2019 Full Year Results
Market segment exposures
Appendix 12
Airframe Systems
Other 2%
Energy 1%
Civil OE 30%
Defence 36%
£1,057m
Revenue
23.7%
Margin
Civil AM 31%
Engine Systems
Other 8%
Civil OE 57%
Defence 33%
£330m
Revenue
8.3%
Margin
Civil AM 2%
Energy & Equipment
Services & Support
Other 8% Civil OE 3%
Defence 19%
Energy 31%
£412m
£471m
Civil AM 81%
Revenue
Revenue
12.9%
15.1%
Margin
Margin
Defence 58%
LEGEND
Civil OE
Civil AM
Defence
Energy
Other
2019 Full Year Results
Market segment exposures
Appendix 12
Civil OE
Bizjet & GA 21%Large Jet 72%
£519m
Civil AM
Bizjet & GA 20%
Large Jet 56%
£716m
Regional 7%
Revenue
Regional 24%
Revenue
Defence
Non-Aero 30%
Fighter Jet 31%
£824m
Revenue
Other Fixed
Wing 15%
Rotorcraft 24%
Energy & Other
Other
Oil & Gas 43%
Industrial
29%
£217m
Revenue
Medical 5%
Auto 2%
Power Gen 21%
2019 Full Year Results
Revenue growth by quarter
Appendix 13
Organic Growth
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
H1 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
H2 2019
FY 2019
Civil OE
8%
14%
11%
4%
4%
4%
8%
Civil Aftermarket
6%
7%
7%
4%
14%
9%
8%
Defence
18%
10%
13%
20%
3%
10%
11%
Energy
(7)%
7%
(1)%
26%
15%
19%
10%
Group
9%
9%
9%
11%
6%
8%
8%
2019 Full Year Results
Enabling the Extraordinary
To Fly To Power To Live
For further information:
Mathew Wootton
Sara Yapp
Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations
Investor Relations Manager
+44 (0)1202 597 867
+44 (0)1202 597 866
+44 (0)7833 094 069
+44 (0)7535 424 266
mathew.wootton@meggitt.com
sara.yapp@meggitt.com
Meggitt PLC Atlantic House, Aviation Park West, Bournemouth International Airport, Christchurch, Dorset BH23 6EW