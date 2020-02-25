Meggitt : 2019 Full-year results (Slides) 0 02/25/2020 | 04:29am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Enabling the Extraordinary To Fly To Power To Live 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS 25 February 2020 presented by Tony Wood, Chief Executive Louisa Burdett, Chief Financial Officer Disclaimer Cautionary statement This presentation is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful. This presentation is for information only and shall not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities, nor shall there be any sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. It is solely for use at an investor presentation and is provided as information only. This presentation does not contain all of the information that is material to an investor. By attending the presentation or by reading the presentation slides you agree to be bound as follows: This presentation has been organised by Meggitt PLC (the "Company") in order to provide general information on the Company. This presentation does not constitute an offer or an agreement, or a solicitation of an offer or an agreement, to enter into any transaction (including for the provision of any services). The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially. This presentation and the information contained herein are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States and are not for publication or distribution to persons in the United States (within the meaning of Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The bonds discussed in this presentation have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States except to QIBs, as defined in Rule 144A, in reliance on Rule 144A or another exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No part of this material may be (i) copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form, by any means, or (ii) redistributed, published, or disclosed by recipients to any other person, in each case without the Company's prior written consent. This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "aims", "continues", "intends", "may", "plans", "considers", "projects", "should" or "will", or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. In relation to information about the price at which securities in the Company have been bought or sold in the past, note that past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. In addition, the occurrence of some of the events described in this document and the presentation that will be made, and the achievement of the intended results, are subject to the future occurrence of many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within the Company's control; therefore, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward looking statements. Except as required by the Financial Services Authority, the London Stock Exchange plc or applicable law or regulation, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. This presentation and its contents are confidential and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose and it is intended for distribution in the United Kingdom only to: (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This presentation or any of its contents must not be acted or relied upon by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. 2019 Full Year Results 2 HIGHLIGHTS Tony Wood Chief Executive Financial highlights 2019 another year of strong organic growth Organic orders up 10%; book to bill of 1.09x

Organic revenue up 8%

Civil OE +8% Civil AM +8% Defence +11% Energy +10%

Underlying operating profit up 10% to £403m (margin of 17.7%)

Free cash flow up 60% to £268m with cash conversion of 93%

Dividend increased by 5% to 17.5p Equipment on 73,000 aircraft 4 Building a better business Focused strategy, accelerating results and laying the foundation for the future Portfolio Customers Profitable growth 403 +10% More Focused +4% 367 353 Better Aligned Competitiveness Culture More Competitive Higher Performing 2017 2018 2019 Above market growth 9%8% 2% 2017 2018 2019 More resilient business capable of sustaining above market growth 5 Strategic highlights Strong progress in strategy execution Strategic priority Portfolio Strategy Customers Competitiveness Culture 2019 progress  77% of revenue in  Strong order book of attractive markets with £2.5bn strong positions  21 Smart Support™  2/3 of investment in agreements signed in sustainable aviation 2019 taking total to 25 technologies  Modec, SBM, LNG  Investment in additive Canada and GE awards manufacturing specialist; underpin continued HiETA Technologies Heatric recovery Limited  Expanded aftermarket  Exclusive partnership with hubs in Miami and Luna Innovations Singapore Completion of two further non-core disposals  57% of sites now MPS  Customer-aligned Green or above; organisation embedded Inventory turns 2.7x  8,000 employees  Purchased costs down through High 2.2% and # of suppliers Performance Culture down 13% programme  Footprint down 25%  Employee engagement up a further 4% to reach  Ansty Park on plan for Global High phased transition from Performance norm April 2020 6 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Louisa Burdett Chief Financial Officer Income statement Strong organic revenue growth Underlying1 FY19 FY18 Growth (%) £m £m Reported Organic2 Orders 2,237 10 2,468 10 Book to bill of 1.09x including 1.17x in Revenue 2,276 2,081 9³ 8 Defence Operating profit 403 367 10⁴ 7 Strong organic growth across all end Operating margin 17.7% markets particularly Defence despite 17.7% softening civil air traffic growth Net finance costs (33) (32) Underlying margin improvements from Profit before tax 370 335 11 8 strategic initiatives offset by a number of headwinds Tax (81) (70) Tax rate 22.0% 21.0% Additional provisions in relation to UK Profit for year 289 265 9 CFC regime Earnings per share 37.3p 34.2p 9 Dividend per share 17.50p 16.65p 5 2019 Full Year Results 1 A full reconciliation from underlying to statutory figures is provided in notes 4 and 10 of the preliminary results announcement. 8 2 Organic figures exclude the impacts of acquisitions, disposals and foreign exchange. 3 9.4% reported revenue growth. 4 9.7% reported UOP growth. Revenue by end market Strong organic growth across all end markets 2019 Revenue Growth Reported Organic Civil OE 12% 8% Civil AM 8% 8% Total Civil 10% 8% Defence 13% 11% Energy 11% 10% Other (23%) (18%) Total Group 9% 8% Revenue by market Other Energy 6% 3% Civil OE 23% Defence 36% £2,276m FY19 GROUP REVENUE 32% Civil Aftermarket OE: 52%, Aftermarket: 48% 2019 Full Year Results 9 Underlying operating margin Strategic initiatives offset FoC growth, mix and Composites 18.5% £367m £403m 18.0% 17.5% (0.6%) 0.8% 17.0% (0.2%) 16.5% 17.7% 17.7% 16.0% 15.5% 15.0% 2018 Investing for the future Composites Strategic initiatives 2019 2019 Full Year Results 10 Divisional performance Summary Underlying Revenue Organic Growth £m % Airframe Systems 1,057 2 Engine Systems 330 16 Energy & Equipment 412 11 Services & Support 471 16 Businesses disposed prior to 6 effect of new structure Operating Operating profit margin 2019 2018 £m % % 251 23.7 25.7 27 8.3 6.6 53 12.9 8.3 71 15.1 14.7 1 8.9 2.3 Growth in Civil OE of 6% offset by modest growth in both Civil AM and Defence Growth in FOC brakes, adverse mix, supply chain disruption Strong growth in Engine Composites and Sensors; good demand for parts on large jet engine programmes eg. Leap and GENx Strong performance in Defence and Energy Good performance across all end markets more than offsetting impact of 737MAX grounding Total 2,276 8 403 17.7 17.7 2019 Full Year Results 11 Free cash flow Strong cash generation £m 2019 2018 Change % Inventory buffers for site moves, Brexit and to Underlying EBITDA 507 462 support S&S, more than offset by improved working capital management Working capital movement (20) (30) (32%) Gross capex (94) (74) Proceeds from PPE1 42 2 Capitalised development costs (55) (59) Increase in gross capital expenditure driven by Ansty Park and carbon expansion Programme participation costs2 (2) (1) Underlying operating cash flow 378 300 Reflects one-off US pension deficit payment in Pension deficit payments (35) (68) (48%) 2018 which was deductible against 2017 US taxable earnings Operating exceptionals (27) (12) (128%) Interest & tax (48) (53) Costs related to footprint consolidation including Ansty Park Free cash flow 268 167 Free cash conversion 93% 63% 2019 Full Year Results 12 1Relates to the Holbrook Lane sale (£21m), Ansty revenue lease premium (£19m) and other PPE disposals (£2m). 2Cash contributions only. Cash conversion Free Cash Flow and cash conversion expected to be lower in 2020 £m 2018 2019 2020 (guidance) Published Free Cash Flow 167 268 Cash conversion - reported 63% 93% Low 60s% Cash conversion - adjusted for one-offs1 75% 79% Low 60s% Lower free cash flow and cash conversion anticipated in 2020: Increase in capital and operating expenditure relating to Ansty Park and carbon capacity expansion  Increase in cash tax Receipt of one-offproperty-related cash receipts in 2019

one-offproperty-related cash receipts in 2019 Increase in cash outflow in 2020 weighted towards H1 due to timing of site moves 2019 Full Year Results 1 £30m payment into US pension schemes in 2018 and £40m property-related cash receipts in 2019 13 Financing and covenants Net debt reduction Net debt £m 1,074 31 98 911 132 153 976 758 Net debt FX Other Net debt (Dec-18) (Dec-19) IFRS 16 Leases Net Borrowings Net debt : EBITDA reduced to 1.8x (2018: 2.3x) and 1.5x on covenant basis1 (2018: 1.8x) 2019 Full Year Results 14 1 On a covenant basis, net debt: EBITDA should not exceed 3.5x MARKET AND STRATEGY OVERVIEW Tony Wood Chief Executive Market dynamics Good performance in growing end markets Civil OE Civil AM Defence Energy & Other (23% of revenue) (31% of revenue) (36% of revenue) (10% of revenue)  25% reduction in large jet  4% growth in air traffic  Outlays from US remain  Infrastructure investment in deliveries; 6% increase strong Oil and Gas stable in 2019 excluding Boeing 737  Retirement rate remains low platform at ~2%  Strong growth on new  Emerging markets driving  8% decline in regional jet 1% growth in large regional programmes (e.g. F-35) demand  deliveries jet utilisation  DoD budget growth of 4% in  Growth in LNG and 2020 renewables projects  12% increase in business jet  Slight reduction in business increasing demand for deliveries reflecting jet utilisation medium and small frame production of new models turbines 16 Our Strategy Four priorities to increase growth and returns PORTFOLIO STRATEGY CUSTOMERS Attractive markets Upper quartile performance Strong positions OE / aftermarket growth World class technology GROWTH ROCE COMPETITIVENESS CULTURE Productivity High performance culture Inventory Diversity & inclusion Purchasing Employee engagement Footprint 17 Portfolio 77% of revenue in attractive markets where we have strong positions High Market attractiveness Low 11% 77% (-2% since 20171) Of 2019 revenue (+11% since 20171) 1% (-5% since 20171) 11% (-5% since 20171) Low Meggitt position High Partnership with Luna Innovations Deployment of optical sensors in Bleed Air leak Detection Systems

Strong progress in 2019 with customer trials in 2020 Investment in HiETA Technologies Limited UK company with world-leading capabilities in metal additive manufacturing

world-leading capabilities in metal additive manufacturing Positions Meggitt as leader in using additive & advanced manufacturing technologies to produce next generation thermal systems Exit of Endevco Exit of Meggitt, Angouleme 18 1 Change in revenue by quadrant compared to initial disclosure during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017) Portfolio Over two-thirds of our Innovation investment in enabling technologies for sustainable aviation Core Themes Lighter, more Geared turbofans Hybrid propulsion Sustainable aviation Meggitt Technologies efficient aircraft fuels   Thermal systems   Safety systems   Fuel systems   Optical sensing    Engine composites    Braking systems  High temperature systems    Electrical / Batteries   Additive/Digital Manuf.   Leading technologies for sustainable aviation 19 Customers Expanding relationships with Customers 1.09x Book to bill Book to bill Defence Civil OE 1.17x 1.04x Group Book to bill1  DLA  Gulfstream Fuel bladders for F/A- Wheels and 18, V-22 and CH-53E braking system for  General Dynamics G700 Auxiliary cooling and  ATR power systems NuCarb upgrade for ATR 72 Civil AM 1.04x Book to bill 21 Smart Support™ deals signed in 2019

Strong pipeline

£155m - aggregate value of all Smart

Support™ deals Energy 1.10x Book to bill MODEC, SBM Offshore (Brazil), LNG Canada

New orders for Heat Exchangers to serve LNG / FPSO projects 20 1 The ratio of orders received to revenue recognised in a period Customers Growing aftermarket through SMART Support™ Market Share Recapturing market share Broadening our offering • 3RD party MRO 5 • Surplus parts 75 Predictive 4 70 IntensityData Analytics Value Power by 65 the Hour 60 3 Exchange 55 2 MRO+ Pools 50 1 45 Spare Repairs 40 parts 35 Scope 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Strengthened capability Tailored SMART Support™ approach From transactional……. to proactive & planned 21 Customers Increasing momentum of SMART Support™ Growing market share through SMART Support™ Routes to Market Aggregate value of Smart Support™ agreements £155m Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Services & Support Regional US EMEA Asia hubs Airlines Nose to Tail Engine OEMs MRO MRO 22 Competitiveness Continued progress through the Meggitt Production System towards our 2021 targets¹ Meggitt Production System (MPS) 2019 2020 2021 Purchasing Inventory turns Low Cost Manufacturing 4.0x 2016 2017 2018 2019 2021 Target 2.7x 2.9x (1.3%) 2.5x 2.7x (2.0%) (2.0%) (2.2%) Purchased cost variance (PCV) 2016-2019 2017 2018 2019 2021 1million Production hours in Vietnam in 2019 23 1 2021 target set during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017) Competitiveness Transition to Ansty Park in 2020 on track Footprint 56¹ 25% reduction achieved in three years 42 (5) 37 2016 Sites 2019 Sites In progress 2021 Sites 24 1 Baseline published during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017) Culture The benefits of our High Performance Culture New customer facing organisation embedded

Over 8,000 employees completed high performance culture programme

Employee Resource Groups launched in 2019

8% increase in Engagement over last two years 25 GUIDANCE Tony Wood Chief Executive 2020 outlook FY20 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH Civil OE  737 MAX impacts large jet delivery numbers 1 to 3%  Strong content underpins demand for our OE Civil AM  Global air traffic growth softened by COVID-19 2 to 4%  Strong content and long-term agreements support growth Defence  US defence spending to remain healthy 3 to 5%  Slower growth in non-US defence budgets (27% of revenue) Energy  Growth expectations for Heatric remain solid 0 to 5%  Good opportunities in LNG, renewables, emerging markets FY20 GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH 2 to 4% GROUP OPERATING MARGIN 18.0% to 18.2% +30 to 50bps GROUP CASH CONVERSION c. 60% 27 2021 guidance 2019 2021 Productivity Inventory Footprint Purchasing Margin 57% of sites in Green+

33% in bronze or above

Delivered 2.7x turns in 2019 with buffers for sites moves in place

-25% vs 2016 baseline

vs 2016 baseline Well ahead of 20% original target

2.2% purchasing savings delivered

17.7% in the face of a number of headwinds All sites at least in Green stage

Targeting around 4.0x turns

Approx. 37 sites

Reduction of around one third

Around 2.0% reduction

Range of 18.5% to 19.0% FY21 GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH Low to mid-singledigit % GROUP OPERATING MARGIN 18.5% to 19.0% GROUP CASH CONVERSION c. 70% 28 Summary Another year of strong organic growth for Meggitt Competitive positions in attractive markets underpin strong order book

Strong organic growth with revenue up 8%

Double digit operating profit growth

Strong cash generation during a period of high investment

Well positioned for continued profitable growth 29 QUESTIONS Appendix Statutory profit reconciliation 33 Currency impact 34 Operating exceptionals 35 Cash drivers 36 Credit maturity profile 37 Retirement benefit obligations 38 Shares in issue 39 Capital allocation 40 Dividend history 41 Market data 42 Meggitt capabilities 43 Market segment exposures 44 Revenue by quarter 46 2019 Full Year Results 31 Statutory profit reconciliation Appendix 1 FY19 FY18 Underlying operating profit 402.8 367.3 Mark to market of derivatives 15.0 (10.1) Acquisitions and disposals 23.5 25.1 Site consolidations (20.1) (28.7) Acquisition integration and business restructuring (6.1) (3.8) Amortisation of acquired intangibles (89.8) (91.5) GMP pension equalisation - (1.7) Statutory operating profit 325.3 256.6 2019 Full Year Results 32 Currency impact Appendix 2 H1 2019 FY 2019 H1 2020 FY 2020 Act Act Est Est $/£ rate Translation rate 1.28 1.28 1.30 1.30 Transaction rate (hedged) 1.43 1.42 1.38 1.38 Euro rate €/£ Translation rate 1.15 1.14 1.13 1.13 $/€ Transaction rate (hedged) 1.19 1.19 1.15 1.15 CHF rate CHF/£ Translation rate 1.30 1.27 1.30 1.30 $/CHF Transaction rate (hedged) 1.06 1.06 1.07 1.07 PBT impact £m Year-on-year translation 7.4 Year-on-year transaction 3.6 Year-on-year currency benefit 11.0 Currency sensitivity: ± 10 US$ cents = ± £120m Revenue; ±20m PBT ± 10 Euro cents = ± £11m Revenue; ± 2m PBT ± 10 Swiss cents = ± £8m Revenue; ± 3m PBT 2019 Full Year Results 33 Operating exceptionals Appendix 3 £m 2019 2020 Actual Guidance at $1.28 at $1.30 P&L charge Site consolidations 20.1 25 - 30 Business restructuring costs 6.1 3 - 6 Total 26.2 28 - 36 Cash out Site consolidations¹ 22.4 29 - 34 Business restructuring costs 4.9 3 - 6 Total 27.3 32 - 40 2019 Full Year Results 34 ¹£21.0m proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment associated with the Ansty move are disclosed in the cash flow statement within proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Cash drivers Appendix 4 £m 1. R&D Group spend (less charge to WIP/COGS) Capitalisation Amortisation/impairment Charge to net operating costs 2. Fixed assets Capital expenditure¹ Depreciation/amortisation Retirement benefit deficit payments Free of charge costs 2019 2020 Actual Guidance at $1.28 at $1.30 95 80-95 (55) (40)-(50) 29 33-38 69 68-78 94 120-140 (76) (80)-(85) 35 35 Expensed 73 75-85 2019 Full Year Results 35 ¹Gross capex: excludes proceeds of £23.1m including £21.0m re sale of buildings associated with Ansty move. Credit maturity profile Appendix 5 1,750 Committed facilities: £1,564m 1,500 Headroom: £806m 1,250 1,000 £m 750 500 250 0 Covenant Actual Net debt:EBITDA ≤3.5x 1.5x Interest cover ≥3.0x 16.3x Net borrowings at Dec-19: £758m FY 19 FY 20 FY 21 FY 22 FY 23 Fixed Rate Floating Rate 2019 Full Year Results 36 Retirement benefit obligations Appendix 6 £m FY 2018 FY 2019 Opening deficit (308.1) (209.1) Net deficit payments 67.6 35.2 Actuarial movements - assets (52.1) 53.5 Actuarial movements - liabilities 98.3 (142.7) 46.2 (89.2) Other movements (including FX) (14.8) (4.8) Closing deficit (209.1) (267.9) UK discount rate 2.90% 2.05% US discount rate 4.15% 3.10% 2019 Full Year Results 37 Shares in issue Appendix 7 Share in millions FY 2018 FY 2019 Opening 776.4 776.9 Share schemes 0.5 0.6 Closing 776.9 777.5 Average1 773.2 773.7 2019 Full Year Results 38 1 Adjusted to exclude own shares Capital allocation priorities Appendix 8 CONTEXT Cash generative business model Passed the peak of a major development cycle Normal net debt : EBITDA range of ~1.5x to 2.5x FOUR CONSISTENT PRIORITIES FOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION #1 Funding organic growth and driving operational efficiency #2 Growing dividends in line with earnings through the cycle #3 Targeted, value-accretive acquisitions in our core markets #4 Maintain efficient balance sheet 2019 Full Year Results 39 Dividend history Appendix 9 9.1% 8.3% 6.9% 4.9% 5.0% 5.0% 5.1% 2016 2017 2018 2019 -1.5% Earnings per share growth (3YR CAGR: 4.7%)1 Dividend per share growth (3YR CAGR: 5.0%) 2019 Full Year Results 40 1 2017 EPS restated to reflect the full effects of IFRS 15 and IFRS 16. For 2016, EPS figures have been restated only to reflect the actual effects of expensing FOCs Market data - aircraft utilisation Appendix 10 10.0% 8.4% growth) 8.0% 7.0% 7.2% 7.5% 5.8% 6.2% year 6.0% 4.7% on (year 4.0% 3.3% 3.5% 4.2% Operations 1.8% 2.0% 1.1% 1.3% 2.2% 1.0% Aircraft 0.0% 1.0% 1.0% 0.0% 0.5% 0.6% -0.8% -2.0% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Regional Jet Business Jet Commercial Traffic 10.0% 8.0% 6.0% 4.0% 2.0% 0.0% -2.0% Revenue Passenger Kilometers (year on year growth) 2019 Full Year Results 41 Meggitt capabilities Appendix 11 2019 Full Year Results 42 Market segment exposures Appendix 12 Airframe Systems Other 2% Energy 1% Civil OE 30% Defence 36% £1,057m Revenue 23.7% Margin Civil AM 31% Engine Systems Other 8% Civil OE 57% Defence 33% £330m Revenue 8.3% Margin Civil AM 2% Energy & Equipment Services & Support Other 8% Civil OE 3% Defence 19% Energy 31% £412m £471m Civil AM 81% Revenue Revenue 12.9% 15.1% Margin Margin Defence 58% LEGEND Civil OE Civil AM Defence Energy Other 2019 Full Year Results 43 Market segment exposures Appendix 12 Civil OE Bizjet & GA 21%Large Jet 72% £519m Civil AM Bizjet & GA 20% Large Jet 56% £716m Regional 7% Revenue Regional 24% Revenue Defence Non-Aero 30% Fighter Jet 31% £824m Revenue Other Fixed Wing 15% Rotorcraft 24% Energy & Other Other Oil & Gas 43% Industrial 29% £217m Revenue Medical 5% Auto 2% Power Gen 21% 2019 Full Year Results 44 Revenue growth by quarter Appendix 13 Organic Growth Q1 2019 Q2 2019 H1 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 H2 2019 FY 2019 Civil OE 8% 14% 11% 4% 4% 4% 8% Civil Aftermarket 6% 7% 7% 4% 14% 9% 8% Defence 18% 10% 13% 20% 3% 10% 11% Energy (7)% 7% (1)% 26% 15% 19% 10% Group 9% 9% 9% 11% 6% 8% 8% 2019 Full Year Results 45 Enabling the Extraordinary To Fly To Power To Live For further information: Mathew Wootton Sara Yapp Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations Investor Relations Manager +44 (0)1202 597 867 +44 (0)1202 597 866 +44 (0)7833 094 069 +44 (0)7535 424 266 mathew.wootton@meggitt.com sara.yapp@meggitt.com Meggitt PLC Atlantic House, Aviation Park West, Bournemouth International Airport, Christchurch, Dorset BH23 6EW Registered in England and Wales (number 432989) www.meggittinvestors.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Meggitt plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:28:05 UTC 0 Latest news on MEGGITT PLC 04:29a MEGGITT : 2019 Full-year results (Slides) PU 03:29a 2019 RESULTS : Another year of strong organic growth PU 03:07a Meggitt warns on growth hit from 737 MAX difficulties, coronavirus RE 02:29a MEGGITT : 2019 Full-year results (Release) PU 02/20 MEGGITT PLC : annual earnings release 02/04 MEGGITT PLC : Crossing thresholds CO 01/15 MEGGITT PLC : Crossing thresholds CO 2019 MEGGITT PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights CO 2019 UK shares outshine as Europe hovers below record highs RE 2019 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Brexit woes drag on domestic firms, exporters buoy FTSE RE