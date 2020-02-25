Meggitt : 2019 Full-year results (Slides)

Log in
02/25/2020 | 04:29am EST

Enabling the Extraordinary

To Fly To Power To Live

2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS

25 February 2020

presented by

Tony Wood, Chief Executive

Louisa Burdett, Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Cautionary statement

This presentation is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful.

This presentation is for information only and shall not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities, nor shall there be any sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. It is solely for use at an investor presentation and is provided as information only. This presentation does not contain all of the information that is material to an investor. By attending the presentation or by reading the presentation slides you agree to be bound as follows:

This presentation has been organised by Meggitt PLC (the "Company") in order to provide general information on the Company.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or an agreement, or a solicitation of an offer or an agreement, to enter into any transaction (including for the provision of any services).

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially.

This presentation and the information contained herein are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States and are not for publication or distribution to persons in the United States (within the meaning of Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The bonds discussed in this presentation have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States except to QIBs, as defined in Rule 144A, in reliance on Rule 144A or another exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

No part of this material may be (i) copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form, by any means, or (ii) redistributed, published, or disclosed by recipients to any other person, in each case without the Company's prior written consent.

This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward

looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "aims", "continues", "intends", "may", "plans", "considers", "projects", "should" or "will", or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements may, and often do, differ materially from actual results.

In relation to information about the price at which securities in the Company have been bought or sold in the past, note that past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. In addition, the occurrence of some of the events described in this document and the presentation that will be made, and the achievement of the intended results, are subject to the future occurrence of many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within the Company's control; therefore, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward looking statements. Except as required by the Financial Services Authority, the London Stock Exchange plc or applicable law or regulation, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation and its contents are confidential and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose and it is intended for distribution in the United Kingdom only to: (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This presentation or any of its contents must not be acted or relied upon by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

2019 Full Year Results

2

HIGHLIGHTS

Tony Wood

Chief Executive

Financial highlights

2019 another year of strong organic growth

  • Organic orders up 10%; book to bill of 1.09x
  • Organic revenue up 8%
    • Civil OE +8%
    • Civil AM +8%
    • Defence +11%
    • Energy +10%
  • Underlying operating profit up 10% to £403m (margin of 17.7%)
  • Free cash flow up 60% to £268m with cash conversion of 93%
  • Dividend increased by 5% to 17.5p

Equipment on 73,000 aircraft

4

Building a better business

Focused strategy, accelerating results and laying the foundation for the future

Portfolio

Customers

Profitable growth

403

+10%

More Focused

+4%

367

353

Better Aligned

Competitiveness

Culture

More Competitive

Higher Performing

2017

2018

2019

Above market growth

9%8%

2%

2017

2018

2019

More resilient business capable of sustaining above market growth

5

Strategic highlights

Strong progress in strategy execution

Strategic priority

Portfolio Strategy

Customers

Competitiveness

Culture

2019 progress

77% of revenue in

Strong order book of

attractive markets with

£2.5bn

strong positions

21 Smart Support™

2/3 of investment in

agreements signed in

sustainable aviation

2019 taking total to 25

technologies

Modec, SBM, LNG

Investment in additive

Canada and GE awards

manufacturing specialist;

underpin continued

HiETA Technologies

Heatric recovery

Limited

Expanded aftermarket

Exclusive partnership with

hubs in Miami and

Luna Innovations

Singapore

  • Completion of two further non-core disposals

57% of sites now MPS

Customer-aligned

Green or above;

organisation embedded

Inventory turns 2.7x

8,000 employees

Purchased costs down

through High

2.2% and # of suppliers

Performance Culture

down 13%

programme

Footprint down 25%

Employee engagement

up a further 4% to reach

Ansty Park on plan for

Global High

phased transition from

Performance norm

April 2020

6

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Louisa Burdett

Chief Financial Officer

Income statement

Strong organic revenue growth

Underlying1

FY19

FY18

Growth (%)

£m

£m Reported Organic2

Orders

2,237

10

2,468

10

Book to bill of 1.09x including 1.17x in

Revenue

2,276

2,081

8

Defence

Operating profit

403

367

10

7

Strong organic growth across all end

Operating margin

17.7%

markets particularly Defence despite

17.7%

softening civil air traffic growth

Net finance costs

(33)

(32)

Underlying margin improvements from

Profit before tax

370

335

11

8

strategic initiatives offset by a number

of headwinds

Tax

(81)

(70)

Tax rate

22.0%

21.0%

Additional provisions in relation to UK

Profit for year

289

265

9

CFC regime

Earnings per share

37.3p

34.2p

9

Dividend per share

17.50p

16.65p

5

2019 Full Year Results

1

A full reconciliation from underlying to statutory figures is provided in notes 4 and 10 of the preliminary results announcement.

8

2 Organic figures exclude the impacts of acquisitions, disposals and foreign exchange.

3

9.4% reported revenue growth.

4

9.7% reported UOP growth.

Revenue by end market

Strong organic growth across all end markets

2019 Revenue Growth

Reported

Organic

Civil OE

12%

8%

Civil AM

8%

8%

Total Civil

10%

8%

Defence

13%

11%

Energy

11%

10%

Other

(23%)

(18%)

Total Group

9%

8%

Revenue by market

Other

Energy

6%

3%

Civil OE

23%

Defence

36%

£2,276m

FY19 GROUP REVENUE

32% Civil Aftermarket

OE: 52%, Aftermarket: 48%

2019 Full Year Results

9

Underlying operating margin

Strategic initiatives offset FoC growth, mix and Composites

18.5%

£367m

£403m

18.0%

17.5%

(0.6%)

0.8%

17.0%

(0.2%)

16.5%

17.7%

17.7%

16.0%

15.5%

15.0%

2018

Investing for the future

Composites

Strategic initiatives

2019

2019 Full Year Results

10

Divisional performance

Summary

Underlying

Revenue

Organic

Growth

£m

%

Airframe Systems

1,057

2

Engine Systems

330

16

Energy & Equipment

412

11

Services & Support

471

16

Businesses disposed prior to

6

effect of new structure

Operating

Operating

profit

margin

2019

2018

£m

%

%

251

23.7

25.7

27

8.3

6.6

53

12.9

8.3

71

15.1

14.7

1

8.9

2.3

Growth in Civil OE of 6% offset by modest growth in

both Civil AM and Defence

Growth in FOC brakes, adverse mix, supply chain

disruption

Strong growth in Engine Composites and Sensors;

good demand for parts on large jet engine

programmes eg. Leap and GENx

Strong performance in Defence and Energy

Good performance across all end markets more than offsetting impact of 737MAX grounding

Total

2,276

8

403

17.7

17.7

2019 Full Year Results

11

Free cash flow

Strong cash generation

£m

2019

2018

Change %

Inventory buffers for site moves, Brexit and to

Underlying EBITDA

507

462

support S&S, more than offset by improved

working capital management

Working capital movement

(20)

(30)

(32%)

Gross capex

(94)

(74)

Proceeds from PPE1

42

2

Capitalised development costs

(55)

(59)

Increase in gross capital expenditure driven by

Ansty Park and carbon expansion

Programme participation costs2

(2)

(1)

Underlying operating cash flow

378

300

Reflects one-off US pension deficit payment in

Pension deficit payments

(35)

(68)

(48%)

2018 which was deductible against 2017 US

taxable earnings

Operating exceptionals

(27)

(12)

(128%)

Interest & tax

(48)

(53)

Costs related to footprint consolidation including

Ansty Park

Free cash flow

268

167

Free cash conversion

93%

63%

2019 Full Year Results

12

1Relates to the Holbrook Lane sale (£21m), Ansty revenue lease premium (£19m) and other PPE disposals (£2m). 2Cash contributions only.

Cash conversion

Free Cash Flow and cash conversion expected to be lower in 2020

£m

2018

2019

2020

(guidance)

Published Free Cash Flow

167

268

Cash conversion - reported

63%

93%

Low 60s%

Cash conversion - adjusted for one-offs1

75%

79%

Low 60s%

  • Lower free cash flow and cash conversion anticipated in 2020:
  • Increase in capital and operating expenditure relating to Ansty Park and carbon capacity expansion

Increase in cash tax

  • Receipt of one-offproperty-related cash receipts in 2019
  • Increase in cash outflow in 2020 weighted towards H1 due to timing of site moves

2019 Full Year Results

1 £30m payment into US pension schemes in 2018 and £40m property-related cash receipts in 2019

13

Financing and covenants

Net debt reduction

Net debt £m

1,074

31

98

911

132

153

976

758

Net debt

FX

Other

Net debt

(Dec-18)

(Dec-19)

IFRS 16 Leases

Net Borrowings

Net debt : EBITDA reduced to 1.8x (2018: 2.3x) and 1.5x on covenant basis1 (2018: 1.8x)

2019 Full Year Results

14

1 On a covenant basis, net debt: EBITDA should not exceed 3.5x

MARKET AND STRATEGY OVERVIEW

Tony Wood

Chief Executive

Market dynamics

Good performance in growing end markets

Civil OE

Civil AM

Defence

Energy & Other

(23% of revenue)

(31% of revenue)

(36% of revenue)

(10% of revenue)

25% reduction in large jet

4% growth in air traffic

Outlays from US remain

Infrastructure investment in

deliveries; 6% increase

strong

Oil and Gas stable in 2019

excluding Boeing 737

Retirement rate remains low

platform

at ~2%

Strong growth on new

Emerging markets driving

8% decline in regional jet

1% growth in large regional

programmes (e.g. F-35)

demand

deliveries

jet utilisation

DoD budget growth of 4% in

Growth in LNG and

2020

renewables projects

12% increase in business jet

Slight reduction in business

increasing demand for

deliveries reflecting

jet utilisation

medium and small frame

production of new models

turbines

16

Our Strategy

Four priorities to increase growth and returns

PORTFOLIO STRATEGY

CUSTOMERS

Attractive markets

Upper quartile performance

Strong positions

OE / aftermarket growth

World class technology

GROWTH

ROCE

COMPETITIVENESS

CULTURE

Productivity

High performance culture

Inventory

Diversity & inclusion

Purchasing

Employee engagement

Footprint

17

Portfolio

77% of revenue in attractive markets where we have strong positions

High

Market attractiveness

Low

11%

77%

(-2% since 20171)

Of 2019 revenue

(+11% since 20171)

1%

(-5% since 20171) 11%

(-5% since 20171)

Low

Meggitt position

High

Partnership with Luna Innovations

  • Deployment of optical sensors in Bleed Air leak Detection Systems
  • Strong progress in 2019 with customer trials in 2020

Investment in HiETA Technologies Limited

  • UK company with world-leading capabilities in metal additive manufacturing
  • Positions Meggitt as leader in using additive & advanced manufacturing technologies to produce next generation thermal systems

Exit of Endevco

Exit of Meggitt, Angouleme

18

1 Change in revenue by quadrant compared to initial disclosure during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017)

Portfolio

Over two-thirds of our Innovation investment in enabling technologies for sustainable aviation

Core Themes

Lighter, more

Geared turbofans

Hybrid propulsion

Sustainable aviation

Meggitt Technologies

efficient aircraft

fuels

Thermal systems

Safety systems

Fuel systems

Optical sensing

Engine composites

Braking systems

High temperature systems

Electrical / Batteries

Additive/Digital Manuf.

Leading technologies for sustainable aviation

19

Customers

Expanding relationships with Customers

1.09x

Book to bill

Book to bill

Defence

Civil OE

1.17x

1.04x

Group Book to bill1

DLA

Gulfstream

Fuel bladders for F/A-

Wheels and

18, V-22 and CH-53E

braking system for

General Dynamics

G700

Auxiliary cooling and

ATR

power systems

NuCarb upgrade for

ATR 72

Civil AM

1.04x

Book to bill

  • 21 Smart Support™ deals signed in 2019
  • Strong pipeline
  • £155m - aggregate value of all Smart
    Support™ deals

Energy

1.10x

Book to bill

  • MODEC, SBM Offshore (Brazil), LNG Canada
    New orders for Heat Exchangers to serve LNG / FPSO projects

20

1 The ratio of orders received to revenue recognised in a period

Customers

Growing aftermarket through SMART Support

Market Share

Recapturing market share

Broadening our offering

3RD party MRO

5

Surplus parts

75

Predictive

4

70

IntensityData

Analytics

Value

Power by

65

the Hour

60

3

Exchange

55

2

MRO+

Pools

50

1

45

Spare

Repairs

40

parts

35

Scope

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Strengthened capability

Tailored SMART Support approach

From transactional……. to proactive & planned

21

Customers

Increasing momentum of SMART Support

Growing market share through SMART Support

Routes to Market

Aggregate value of Smart Support™ agreements

£155m

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Services & Support

Regional

US

EMEA

Asia

hubs

Airlines

Nose to Tail

Engine

OEMs

MRO

MRO

22

Competitiveness

Continued progress through the Meggitt Production System towards our 2021 targets¹

Meggitt Production System (MPS)

2019

2020

2021

Purchasing

Inventory turns

Low Cost Manufacturing

4.0x

2016

2017

2018

2019

2021 Target

2.7x

2.9x

(1.3%)

2.5x

2.7x

(2.0%)

(2.0%)

(2.2%)

Purchased cost variance (PCV) 2016-2019

2017

2018

2019

2021

1million

Production hours in Vietnam

in 2019

23

1 2021 target set during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017)

Competitiveness

Transition to Ansty Park in 2020 on track

Footprint

56¹

25%

reduction

achieved in

three years

42

(5)

37

2016 Sites

2019 Sites

In progress

2021 Sites

24

1 Baseline published during 2017 Capital Markets Day (16 May 2017)

Culture

The benefits of our High Performance Culture

  • New customer facing organisation embedded
  • Over 8,000 employees completed high performance culture programme
  • Employee Resource Groups launched in 2019
  • 8% increase in Engagement over last two years

25

GUIDANCE

Tony Wood

Chief Executive

2020 outlook

FY20 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

Civil OE

737 MAX impacts large jet delivery numbers

1 to 3%

Strong content underpins demand for our OE

Civil AM

Global air traffic growth softened by COVID-19

2 to 4%

Strong content and long-term agreements support growth

Defence

US defence spending to remain healthy

3 to 5%

Slower growth in non-US defence budgets (27% of revenue)

Energy

Growth expectations for Heatric remain solid

0 to 5%

Good opportunities in LNG, renewables, emerging markets

FY20

GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH 2 to 4%

GROUP OPERATING MARGIN 18.0% to 18.2%

+30 to 50bps

GROUP CASH CONVERSION c. 60%

27

2021 guidance

2019

2021

Productivity

Inventory

Footprint

Purchasing

Margin

  • 57% of sites in Green+
  • 33% in bronze or above
  • Delivered 2.7x turns in 2019 with buffers for sites moves in place
  • -25%vs 2016 baseline
  • Well ahead of 20% original target
  • 2.2% purchasing savings delivered
  • 17.7% in the face of a number of headwinds
  • All sites at least in Green stage
  • Targeting around 4.0x turns
  • Approx. 37 sites
  • Reduction of around one third
  • Around 2.0% reduction
  • Range of 18.5% to 19.0%

FY21

GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH Low to mid-singledigit %

GROUP OPERATING MARGIN 18.5% to 19.0%

GROUP CASH CONVERSION c. 70%

28

Summary

Another year of strong organic growth for Meggitt

  • Competitive positions in attractive markets underpin strong order book
  • Strong organic growth with revenue up 8%
  • Double digit operating profit growth
  • Strong cash generation during a period of high investment
  • Well positioned for continued profitable growth

29

QUESTIONS

Appendix

Statutory profit reconciliation 33 Currency impact 34 Operating exceptionals 35 Cash drivers 36

Credit maturity profile 37 Retirement benefit obligations 38 Shares in issue 39

Capital allocation 40 Dividend history 41 Market data 42 Meggitt capabilities 43 Market segment exposures 44 Revenue by quarter 46

2019 Full Year Results

31

Statutory profit reconciliation

Appendix 1

FY19

FY18

Underlying operating profit

402.8

367.3

Mark to market of derivatives

15.0

(10.1)

Acquisitions and disposals

23.5

25.1

Site consolidations

(20.1)

(28.7)

Acquisition integration and business restructuring

(6.1)

(3.8)

Amortisation of acquired intangibles

(89.8)

(91.5)

GMP pension equalisation

-

(1.7)

Statutory operating profit

325.3

256.6

2019 Full Year Results

32

Currency impact

Appendix 2

H1 2019

FY 2019

H1 2020

FY 2020

Act

Act

Est

Est

$/£ rate

Translation rate

1.28

1.28

1.30

1.30

Transaction rate (hedged)

1.43

1.42

1.38

1.38

Euro rate

€/£ Translation rate

1.15

1.14

1.13

1.13

$/€ Transaction rate (hedged)

1.19

1.19

1.15

1.15

CHF rate

CHF/£ Translation rate

1.30

1.27

1.30

1.30

$/CHF Transaction rate (hedged)

1.06

1.06

1.07

1.07

PBT impact £m

Year-on-year translation

7.4

Year-on-year transaction

3.6

Year-on-year currency benefit

11.0

Currency sensitivity:

± 10 US$ cents = ± £120m Revenue; ±20m PBT

± 10 Euro cents = ± £11m Revenue; ± 2m PBT

± 10 Swiss cents = ± £8m Revenue; ± 3m PBT

2019 Full Year Results

33

Operating exceptionals

Appendix 3

£m

2019

2020

Actual

Guidance

at $1.28

at $1.30

P&L charge

Site consolidations

20.1

25 - 30

Business restructuring costs

6.1

3 - 6

Total

26.2

28 - 36

Cash out

Site consolidations¹

22.4

29 - 34

Business restructuring costs

4.9

3 - 6

Total

27.3

32 - 40

2019 Full Year Results

34

¹£21.0m proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment associated with the Ansty move are disclosed in the cash flow statement within proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

Cash drivers

Appendix 4

£m

1. R&D

Group spend (less charge to WIP/COGS)

Capitalisation

Amortisation/impairment

Charge to net operating costs

2. Fixed assets

Capital expenditure¹

Depreciation/amortisation

  1. Retirement benefit deficit payments
  2. Free of charge costs

2019

2020

Actual

Guidance

at $1.28

at $1.30

95

80-95

(55)

(40)-(50)

29

33-38

69

68-78

94

120-140

(76)

(80)-(85)

35

35

Expensed

73

75-85

2019 Full Year Results

35

¹Gross capex: excludes proceeds of £23.1m including £21.0m re sale of buildings associated with Ansty move.

Credit maturity profile

Appendix 5

1,750

Committed facilities: £1,564m

1,500

Headroom: £806m

1,250

1,000

£m

750

500

250

0

Covenant

Actual

Net debt:EBITDA

≤3.5x

1.5x

Interest cover

≥3.0x

16.3x

Net borrowings at Dec-19: £758m

FY 19

FY 20

FY 21

FY 22

FY 23

Fixed Rate

Floating Rate

2019 Full Year Results

36

Retirement benefit obligations

Appendix 6

£m

FY 2018

FY 2019

Opening deficit

(308.1)

(209.1)

Net deficit payments

67.6

35.2

Actuarial movements - assets

(52.1)

53.5

Actuarial movements - liabilities

98.3

(142.7)

46.2

(89.2)

Other movements (including FX)

(14.8)

(4.8)

Closing deficit

(209.1)

(267.9)

UK discount rate

2.90%

2.05%

US discount rate

4.15%

3.10%

2019 Full Year Results

37

Shares in issue

Appendix 7

Share in millions

FY 2018

FY 2019

Opening

776.4

776.9

Share schemes

0.5

0.6

Closing

776.9

777.5

Average1

773.2

773.7

2019 Full Year Results

38

1 Adjusted to exclude own shares

Capital allocation priorities

Appendix 8

CONTEXT

Cash generative business model

Passed the peak of a major development cycle

Normal net debt :

EBITDA range of

~1.5x to 2.5x

FOUR CONSISTENT PRIORITIES FOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION

#1

Funding organic growth and driving operational efficiency

#2

Growing dividends in line with earnings through the cycle

#3

Targeted, value-accretive acquisitions in our core markets

#4

Maintain efficient balance sheet

2019 Full Year Results

39

Dividend history

Appendix 9

9.1%

8.3%

6.9%

4.9%

5.0%

5.0%

5.1%

2016

2017

2018

2019

-1.5%

Earnings per share growth (3YR CAGR: 4.7%)1

Dividend per share growth (3YR CAGR: 5.0%)

2019 Full Year Results

40

1 2017 EPS restated to reflect the full effects of IFRS 15 and IFRS 16. For 2016, EPS figures have been restated only to reflect the actual effects of expensing FOCs

Market data - aircraft utilisation

Appendix 10

10.0%

8.4%

growth)

8.0%

7.0%

7.2%

7.5%

5.8%

6.2%

year

6.0%

4.7%

on

(year

4.0%

3.3%

3.5%

4.2%

Operations

1.8%

2.0%

1.1%

1.3%

2.2%

1.0%

Aircraft

0.0%

1.0%

1.0%

0.0%

0.5%

0.6%

-0.8%

-2.0%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Regional Jet

Business Jet

Commercial Traffic

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

-2.0%

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (year on year growth)

2019 Full Year Results

41

Meggitt capabilities

Appendix 11

2019 Full Year Results

42

Market segment exposures

Appendix 12

Airframe Systems

Other 2%

Energy 1%

Civil OE 30%

Defence 36%

£1,057m

Revenue

23.7%

Margin

Civil AM 31%

Engine Systems

Other 8%

Civil OE 57%

Defence 33%

£330m

Revenue

8.3%

Margin

Civil AM 2%

Energy & Equipment

Services & Support

Other 8% Civil OE 3%

Defence 19%

Energy 31%

£412m

£471m

Civil AM 81%

Revenue

Revenue

12.9%

15.1%

Margin

Margin

Defence 58%

LEGEND

Civil OE

Civil AM

Defence

Energy

Other

2019 Full Year Results

43

Market segment exposures

Appendix 12

Civil OE

Bizjet & GA 21%Large Jet 72%

£519m

Civil AM

Bizjet & GA 20%

Large Jet 56%

£716m

Regional 7%

Revenue

Regional 24%

Revenue

Defence

Non-Aero 30%

Fighter Jet 31%

£824m

Revenue

Other Fixed

Wing 15%

Rotorcraft 24%

Energy & Other

Other

Oil & Gas 43%

Industrial

29%

£217m

Revenue

Medical 5%

Auto 2%

Power Gen 21%

2019 Full Year Results

44

Revenue growth by quarter

Appendix 13

Organic Growth

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

H1 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

H2 2019

FY 2019

Civil OE

8%

14%

11%

4%

4%

4%

8%

Civil Aftermarket

6%

7%

7%

4%

14%

9%

8%

Defence

18%

10%

13%

20%

3%

10%

11%

Energy

(7)%

7%

(1)%

26%

15%

19%

10%

Group

9%

9%

9%

11%

6%

8%

8%

2019 Full Year Results

45

Enabling the Extraordinary

To Fly To Power To Live

For further information:

Mathew Wootton

Sara Yapp

Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations

Investor Relations Manager

+44 (0)1202 597 867

+44 (0)1202 597 866

+44 (0)7833 094 069

+44 (0)7535 424 266

mathew.wootton@meggitt.com

sara.yapp@meggitt.com

Meggitt PLC Atlantic House, Aviation Park West, Bournemouth International Airport, Christchurch, Dorset BH23 6EW

Registered in England and Wales (number 432989)

www.meggittinvestors.com

Meggitt plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:28:05 UTC
