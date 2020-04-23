Meggitt : 2020 Q1 Trading update (Release)

23 April 2020

Meggitt PLC - First quarter trading statement and Covid-19 update

Meggitt PLC ("Meggitt" or "the Group"), a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, today issues a trading update providing: further details of the measures being taken to protect our people and our business in this challenging period; a summary of the Group's financial and operational performance during the first quarter and; an update on our funding and liquidity position.

Safeguarding our people and our operations

Our priorities are to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our employees and to continue to support our customers, suppliers and the communities in which we operate across the globe. In support of this, we have implemented a number of proactive measures across the business which comply with local and national guidelines issued by government and health authorities.

Our operational plans are working well and the response of our employees has been outstanding. The majority of our manufacturing facilities remain open to continue to support the critical markets that we serve in Defence, Energy and in Aerospace for repatriation of citizens and transport of food, freight and medical supplies. Our Defence portfolio represents a significant part of the Group's revenues and is performing strongly as work on key defence programmes continues as scheduled.

First quarter trading performance

While trading in the first quarter of 2020 was ahead of the comparative period, in the last few weeks we have started to see a softening in our civil aerospace business both in terms of revenue and the forward order book.

Group revenue was up 5% on an organic basis in the first quarter, with strong growth in defence more than offsetting a softer performance in civil aerospace and energy.

Civil aerospace revenue was slightly ahead of the comparative period on an organic basis, within which original equipment revenue decreased by 1% and aftermarket revenue grew by 2%, with good growth in both OE and AM in business jets.

Defence revenue increased 15% organically, driven by particularly strong growth for original equipment. We continue to see good order flow and expect demand in this part of the business to be robust throughout 2020.

Energy revenue was 3% lower than the comparative period.

