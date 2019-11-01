Log in
Meggitt : Block listing Interim Review

11/01/2019 | 05:53am EDT

Block listing Interim Review

Released : 01/11/2019 09:30:00

RNS Number : 6092R

Meggitt PLC

01 November 2019

Date: 1 November 2019

Meggitt PLC

("the Company")

Block Listing Interim Review

1. Name of company MEGGITT PLC

2. Name of scheme MEGGITT 2005 EXECUTIVE SHARE SCHEMES (ESOS/EPP)

3.

Period of return:

From

01/05/2019

To 31/10/2019

4.

Number and class of share(s) (amount of

stock/debt security) not issued under scheme

1,783,410 SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH

5.

Number of shares issued/allotted under

scheme during period:

0 SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH

6.

Balance under scheme not yet

issued/allotted at end of period:

1,783,410 SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH

7. Number and class of share(s) (amount of stock/debt securities) originally listed and the date of admission;

ORD SHARES OF 5P EACH

1,932,806 - 8 June 2006 2,500,000 - 24 February 2012

244,232 - 7 May 2010 3,250,000 - 31 August 2012

5,500,000 - 5 April 2013

1.

Name of company

MEGGITT PLC

2.

Name of scheme MEGGITT SHARESAVE SCHEME

3.

Period of return:

From

01/05/2019

To 31/10/2019

4.

Number and class of share(s) (amount of

stock/debt security) not issued under scheme

302,255 ORD SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH

5.

Number of shares issued/allotted under

scheme during period:

390,316 SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH

6.

Balance under scheme not yet

issued/allotted at end of period:

1,411,939 ORD SHARES OF 5 PENCE

EACH

7. Number and class of share(s) (amount of stock/debt securities) originally listed and the date of admission;

ORD SHARES OF 5P EACH

618,215 - 27 April 2001

659,630 - 25 February 2003

1,688,405 - 15 August 2005

1,734,665 - 7 May 2010

2,000,000 - 24 February 2012

1,500,000 - 25 October 2017

1,500,000 - 8 May 2019

For all of the above block listing reviews:

777,338,571 ORDINARY 5 PENCE SHARES IN ISSUE AS AT 1 NOVEMBER 2019

Enquiries:

Meggitt PLC

+44(0)1202 597597

Marina Thomas, Group Company Secretary (marina.thomas@meggitt.com)

Simon Grant, Assistant Company Secretary (simon.r.grant@meggitt.com)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BLREAPEEDLDNFEF

Disclaimer

Meggitt plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:52:12 UTC
