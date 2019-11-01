Meggitt : Block listing Interim Review

Balance under scheme not yet

Number and class of share(s) (amount of

7. Number and class of share(s) (amount of stock/debt securities) originally listed and the date of admission;

Balance under scheme not yet

Number and class of share(s) (amount of

7. Number and class of share(s) (amount of stock/debt securities) originally listed and the date of admission;

ORD SHARES OF 5P EACH 618,215 - 27 April 2001 659,630 - 25 February 2003 1,688,405 - 15 August 2005 1,734,665 - 7 May 2010 2,000,000 - 24 February 2012 1,500,000 - 25 October 2017 1,500,000 - 8 May 2019

For all of the above block listing reviews:

777,338,571 ORDINARY 5 PENCE SHARES IN ISSUE AS AT 1 NOVEMBER 2019

Enquiries:

Meggitt PLC +44(0)1202 597597

Marina Thomas, Group Company Secretary (marina.thomas@meggitt.com)

Simon Grant, Assistant Company Secretary (simon.r.grant@meggitt.com)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BLREAPEEDLDNFEF