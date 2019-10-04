Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Meggitt PLC    MGGT   GB0005758098

MEGGITT PLC

(MGGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meggitt : Contract Win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 02:43am EDT

Contract Win

Released : 04/10/2019 07:00:00

RNS Number : 7162O

Meggitt PLC

04 October 2019

4 October 2019

Meggitt awarded $48 million agreement for supply of Aerial Weapons Scoring Systems to the US Army

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy

markets, has been awarded a 5 year Indefinite Demand/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement by the U.S. Army for the supply of Aerial Weapons

Scoring Systems (AWSS).

This full-service contract, worth $48 million over the lifetime of the award, will be supplied by Meggitt's specialist defence division in Irvine,

California, and includes product development, training, installation, field and cyber support, maintenance and repairs. AWSS provides essential

gunnery training for defence customers worldwide, ensuring safe, efficient operation of targeting systems.

ENDS

Enquiries

Meggitt PLC

+44 (0)1202 597 597

Mat Wootton, Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1340

Nick Hasell, Managing Director

Dwight Burden, Managing Director

Alex Le May, Managing Director

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 12,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

CNTFSWFDDFUSELS

Disclaimer

Meggitt plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 06:41:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEGGITT PLC
10/03MEGGITT : Awarded Liquid Palletized System contract from the US Navy
AQ
09/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100's changing face - trip down memory lane
RE
09/05MEGGITT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : M&S, Direct Line and Micro Focus to drop out of FTSE 100..
RE
09/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK retailer M&S slips on FTSE 100 eviction expectations
RE
09/02MEGGITT : braking system enters service on Gulfstream G600
AQ
09/01MEGGITT : to Add 83 Jobs, Substantially Increase Carbon Brake Manufacturing Capa..
BU
08/30MEGGITT : Director Declaration
PU
08/30Premier Foods makes Mr Kipling boss its new CEO
RE
08/13MEGGITT : Dividend related dates
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 255 M
EBIT 2019 407 M
Net income 2019 178 M
Debt 2019 979 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 29,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 4 712 M
Chart MEGGITT PLC
Duration : Period :
Meggitt PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGGITT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 620,81  GBp
Last Close Price 610,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Non-Executive Chairman
Louisa Sachiko Burdett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Jackson Chief Technology Officer
Philip Ernest Green Executive Director & Director-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGGITT PLC29.68%6 024
SAFRAN31.55%67 835
TRANSDIGM GROUP49.16%27 791
HEICO CORPORATION58.11%14 538
MTU AERO ENGINES AG49.56%13 759
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.12.08%8 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group