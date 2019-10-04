Meggitt : Contract Win

Contract Win

Meggitt awarded $48 million agreement for supply of Aerial Weapons Scoring Systems to the US Army

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy

markets, has been awarded a 5 year Indefinite Demand/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement by the U.S. Army for the supply of Aerial Weapons

Scoring Systems (AWSS).

This full-service contract, worth $48 million over the lifetime of the award, will be supplied by Meggitt's specialist defence division in Irvine,

California, and includes product development, training, installation, field and cyber support, maintenance and repairs. AWSS provides essential

gunnery training for defence customers worldwide, ensuring safe, efficient operation of targeting systems.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 12,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

