Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Meggitt PLC    MGGT   GB0005758098

MEGGITT PLC

(MGGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meggitt : Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:27am EDT

Holding(s) in Company

Released : 16/03/2020 09:15:00

RNS Number : 2545G

Meggitt PLC

16 March 2020

Date: 16 March 2020

Meggitt PLC

("the Company")

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. - Major shareholding notification

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if

possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Meggitt PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC")

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

12 March 2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13 March 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

Total

% of voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in % (8.A

number of

attached to shares

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

+ 8.B)

voting rights

(total of 8. A)

of issuervii

Resulting situation on

the date on which

14.1245%

0.0000%

14.1245%

777,567,421

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous

13.0519%

0.0000%

13.0519%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

109,827,477

14.1245%

(GB0005758098)

SUBTOTAL 8. A

109,827,477

14.1245%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may be

acquired if the instrument is

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows asX necessary)

% of voting rights

Namex v

% of voting rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it equals or is higher than

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

the notifiable threshold

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

The Capital Group Companies,

Inc.

14.1245%

0.0000%

14.1245%

Holdings by CG Management companies are

set out below:

• Capital Research and

14.1245%

0.0000%

14.1245%

Management Company1

The Income Fund of

5.4864%

0.0000 %

5.4864%

America2

  1. Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
  2. Mutual fund managed by Capital Research and Management Company.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

Place of completion

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Date of completion

13 March 2020

Enquiries:

Meggitt PLC

+44(0)1202 597597

Marina Thomas, Group Company Secretary (marina.thomas@meggitt.com)

Simon Grant, Assistant Company Secretary (simon.r.grant@meggitt.com)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLKKABKCBKKCND

Disclaimer

Meggitt plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEGGITT PLC
05:27aMEGGITT : Holding(s) in Company
PU
03/12MEGGITT : signs contract with Taiwanese based MRO specialist Evergreen Aviation ..
PU
03/11MEGGITT PLC : completes a multi-million dollar contract extension with GE Aviati..
AQ
03/09MEGGITT : completes a multi-million dollar contract extension with GE Aviation f..
PU
03/09MEGGITT : Contract Win
PU
03/04MEGGITT PLC : awarded $73-million dollar contract by Bell Textron Inc for the su..
AQ
02/28MEGGITT : awarded $73-million dollar contract by Bell Textron Inc for the supply..
PU
02/28MEGGITT : Contract Win
PU
02/25UK stocks fall further as coronavirus triggers new sell-off
RE
02/25EUROPE : European stocks sink further as pandemic fears hit buying
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 312 M
EBIT 2020 397 M
Net income 2020 214 M
Debt 2020 856 M
Yield 2020 4,49%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 3 165 M
Chart MEGGITT PLC
Duration : Period :
Meggitt PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGGITT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 610,60  GBp
Last Close Price 410,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Non-Executive Chairman
Louisa Sachiko Burdett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Serge Berruyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Jane Patricia Goligher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGGITT PLC-37.58%3 926
SAFRAN-38.77%39 642
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-25.94%22 265
HEICO CORPORATION-26.13%10 930
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-39.47%9 020
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.4.01%7 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group