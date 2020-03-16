Meggitt : Holding(s) in Company

Holding(s) in Company
16/03/2020
Meggitt PLC
16 March 2020
16 March 2020
Meggitt PLC
("the Company")
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. - Major shareholding notification
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC")
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
12 March 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
13 March 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
Total
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in %
number of
attached to shares
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
+ 8.B)
voting rights
(total of 8. A)
of issuer
Resulting situation on
the date on which
14.1245%
0.0000%
14.1245%
777,567,421
threshold was crossed
or reached
Position of previous
13.0519%
0.0000%
13.0519%
notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ISIN code (if
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
possible)
|
(DTR5.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
109,827,477
14.1245%
(GB0005758098)
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
|
14.1245%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be
acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
instrument
date
Conversion Period
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
% of voting rights
instrument
date
Conversion Period
settlement
voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
% of voting rights
Name
% of voting rights if it
through financial
Total of both if it equals or is higher than
equals or is higher than
instruments if it equals
the notifiable threshold
the notifiable threshold
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
The Capital Group Companies,
Inc.
14.1245%
0.0000%
14.1245%
Holdings by CG Management companies are
set out below:
• Capital Research and
14.1245%
0.0000%
14.1245%
Management Company
The Income Fund of
5.4864%
0.0000 %
5.4864%
America
-
Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
-
Mutual fund managed by Capital Research and Management Company.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
Place of completion
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Date of completion
13 March 2020
Enquiries:
Meggitt PLC
+44(0)1202 597597
Marina Thomas, Group Company Secretary (marina.thomas@meggitt.com)
Simon Grant, Assistant Company Secretary (simon.r.grant@meggitt.com)
