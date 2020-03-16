Meggitt : Holding(s) in Company

Total of both in % (8.A

% of voting rights through financial instruments

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC")

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Other (please specify)iii:

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. - Major shareholding notification

the date on which 14.1245% 0.0000% 14.1245% 777,567,421 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 13.0519% 0.0000% 13.0519% notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares 109,827,477 14.1245% (GB0005758098) SUBTOTAL 8. A 109,827,477 14.1245%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Period xi settlementxii voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows asX necessary)

% of voting rights Namex v % of voting rights if it through financial Total of both if it equals or is higher than equals or is higher than instruments if it equals the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable threshold The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 14.1245% 0.0000% 14.1245% Holdings by CG Management companies are set out below: • Capital Research and 14.1245% 0.0000% 14.1245% Management Company1 The Income Fund of 5.4864% 0.0000 % 5.4864% America2

Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Mutual fund managed by Capital Research and Management Company.

